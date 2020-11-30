iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

CYBER MONDAY 2020
Samsung

Red Note 20, new instant credit, Samsung goеs crazy for Cyber Monday!

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Nov 30, 2020, 9:49 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Red Note 20, new instant credit, Samsung goеs crazy for Cyber Monday!
If you have been waiting on a Mystic Red Galaxy Note 20 5G to match your discounted Galaxy Buds Live, today is your day, as Samsung announced its Cyber Monday deals and, surprise, it does include two new colors - the red Note 20, and a white Z Flip.





Other than that, it tacks on $120 in instant credits you can use towards accessories, including the aforementioned Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Red that are just $129.99 today. The extra credit is on top of the running up to $150 discount it has for Galaxies, and in addition to its generous trade-in and bundling offers. 

The stacks can get you some pretty amazing Cyber Monday deals now. To top it all off, Samsung is running a promo for the Galaxy A71 5G on the Un-carrier that is better than T-obile's own cyber Monday deals

Just add one or both of these two to cart to get the bundle discount, for instance and your red Galaxy Buds Live will come gratis with the instant accessory credit as Samsung knocks extra 10% bundle discount from their already reduced price.





Galaxy Note 20
