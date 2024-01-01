Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
2024 is knocking on the doorstep, and you’re probably asking yourself, “How to make next year more exciting?” If you, like us, are all about the latest tech, you might be tempted to add a new gadget to your ever-growing tech collection. Does the idea tickle your fancy? In that case, you’ve arrived at the right place!
For your convenience, we’ve neatly organized all deals across three different pricing categories. Hopefully, that’ll help you effortlessly find the right offers for your budget. Are you ready? Let’s get to it!
We’ve done our homework, scouring the web to find exciting offers on many of the best smartphones, tablets, and other tech that may give you the needed kickstart for next year. From epic discounts on smartphones to even more incredible price cuts on tablets that go all the way up to $400, we’ve found something for every taste and budget.
For your convenience, we’ve neatly organized all deals across three different pricing categories. Hopefully, that’ll help you effortlessly find the right offers for your budget. Are you ready? Let’s get to it!
Jump to:
Best New Year’s Eve deals under $300
Amazon has gone extra generous in time for New Year’s Eve. Believe it or not, we found some truly awesome offers at the world’s largest online retailer, including an epic $100 discount on the Moto G Power 5G (2023).
In case you’re not looking for a new phone, how about spicing things up with a new pair of earbuds? The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, for instance, are currently available at 41% off.
We found something for Samsung fans as well. They can now complete their ecosystem with a new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) or a new Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) on the cheap.
Best New Year’s Eve deals under $500
Those of you who aren’t on a shoestring budget will find plenty of incredible offers to choose from and splurge on. This New Year’s Eve, you can treat yourself to a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 and save $200 in the process, opt for Sony’s super premium XM5 headset at an 18%cheaper price, or upgrade to a new Motorola phone, the Edge (2023) at 42% off.
Best New Year’s Eve deals over $500
Looking for something in the $500 and up range? No worries! We’ve prepared some rather exciting things to show you in that price range, too. For example, over at Walmart, a truly unbeatable deal on the amazing Windows tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, caught our attention. This tablet now sells for just $619.99 and, believe it or not, arrives with its magnetically attachable keyboard accessory.
Another mouth-watering discount, this time at Amazon, lets you save a mind-blowing 46% on the highly capable Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is still among the best Android phones of 2023. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also available, retailing at a $400 cheaper price!
