Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
2024 is knocking on the doorstep, and you’re probably asking yourself, “How to make next year more exciting?” If you, like us, are all about the latest tech, you might be tempted to add a new gadget to your ever-growing tech collection. Does the idea tickle your fancy? In that case, you’ve arrived at the right place!

We’ve done our homework, scouring the web to find exciting offers on many of the best smartphones, tablets, and other tech that may give you the needed kickstart for next year. From epic discounts on smartphones to even more incredible price cuts on tablets that go all the way up to $400, we’ve found something for every taste and budget.

For your convenience, we’ve neatly organized all deals across three different pricing categories. Hopefully, that’ll help you effortlessly find the right offers for your budget. Are you ready? Let’s get to it!

Jump to:

Best New Year’s Eve deals under $300


Amazon has gone extra generous in time for New Year’s Eve. Believe it or not, we found some truly awesome offers at the world’s largest online retailer, including an epic $100 discount on the Moto G Power 5G (2023).

In case you’re not looking for a new phone, how about spicing things up with a new pair of earbuds? The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, for instance, are currently available at 41% off.

We found something for Samsung fans as well. They can now complete their ecosystem with a new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) or a new Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) on the cheap.

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is 33% off on Amazon

This New Year's Eve, Amazon is letting you snag the incredible Moto G Power 5G (2023) for peanuts! The smartphone is currently $100 off its price tag, making it a true bargain those on a budget should absolutely consider.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro: save 41% on Amazon

Another epic offer at Amazon lets you grab the fantastic Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at 41% off. To top it off, an extra $10 coupon is available. That's decidedly an awesome price for these earbuds that offer hi-res audio, ANC, and up to 32 hours of playtime with the charging case.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now available at 43% off

Amazon is now allowing you to snag the 2022-released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at an amazing price. The slate is currently available at 43% off, meaning you can save $150 on the 64GB configuration. Don't miss out.
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

The LTE Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) is $80 cheaper on Amazon

If you're looking to complete your Galaxy ecosystem at a bargain this New Year's Eve, we suggest you pick the Galaxy Watch 6. Right now, the 40mm model with LTE connectivity is now available at $80 off on Amazon.
$80 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


Best New Year’s Eve deals under $500


Those of you who aren’t on a shoestring budget will find plenty of incredible offers to choose from and splurge on. This New Year’s Eve, you can treat yourself to a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 and save $200 in the process, opt for Sony’s super premium XM5 headset at an 18%cheaper price, or upgrade to a new Motorola phone, the Edge (2023) at 42% off.

The Motorola Edge (2023) is 42% cheaper on Amazon now

Another epic New Year's Eve deal at Amazon is allowing you to buy the incredible Motorola Edge (2023) at a 42% cheaper price. At that price, the phone gives you a true bang for your buck with its 6.6-inch display with an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate and MediaTek SoC.
$250 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

The 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 is $200 off at Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable tablet from the Galaxy Tab S8 series, safely pick the Galaxy Tab S8. The vanilla model with 128GB of storage is now $200 cheaper at Best Buy. Trade-ins are allowed.
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

The 43mm LTE Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now 20% off on Amazon

With its timeless design featuring the iconic bezel, plenty of awesome wellness features, and LTE connectivity, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an awesome Android smartwatch. The 43mm model is now 20% off on Amazon, making it a real steal! Don't miss out.
$91 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 are now 18% off on Amazon

The epic Sony WH-1000XM5 are now available at 18% off their price tag. That's definitely a great discount for these awesome headphones that boast all the latest bells and whistles Sony has to offer. With a premium design, industry-leading ANC, and stunning audio quality, they're a no-miss for sure!
$72 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


Best New Year’s Eve deals over $500


Looking for something in the $500 and up range? No worries! We’ve prepared some rather exciting things to show you in that price range, too. For example, over at Walmart, a truly unbeatable deal on the amazing Windows tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, caught our attention. This tablet now sells for just $619.99 and, believe it or not, arrives with its magnetically attachable keyboard accessory.

Another mouth-watering discount, this time at Amazon, lets you save a mind-blowing 46% on the highly capable Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is still among the best Android phones of 2023. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also available, retailing at a $400 cheaper price!

256GB Pixel 7 Pro: save 46% on Amazon

New Year's Eve can be much more exciting with a new smartphone. If you're a Pixel fan, we suggest you pick none other than the amazing Pixel 7 Pro to help you start the new year in style. The 256GB configuration of this device is now an epic 46% cheaper on Amazon.
$464 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

The Razr+ is now $300 off on Amazon

If you're looking for a flagship clamshell foldable phone, safely pick the Razr+. This incredible smartphone with a sleek design is now $300 cheaper on Amazon, allowing you to snag it at just under $700. It sports a gorgeous display, a great camera, and a reasonable battery life.
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $230 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard at Walmart

The amazing Microsoft Surface Pro 8 lands at a jaw-dropping price at Walmart just in time for New Year's Eve. This amazing tablet can now be yours at the unbeatable price of just $619.99, meaning you get to save $230 with your purchase! To make things even better, Walmart also sells the slate with its own Black Surface Type Cover.
$230 off (27%)
$619 99
$849 99
Buy at Walmart

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $400 off on Best Buy

If you're not a particular Windows fan, perhaps you'd be more interested in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This slate with a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display is now available at $400 off its price tag. This is the 128GB configuration. Get it now and save big!
$400 off (36%)
$699 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
Latest Spotify beta for Android causes untimely crashes during the holiday season
Latest Spotify beta for Android causes untimely crashes during the holiday season
Masimo CEO Kiani is rolling the dice looking to win a big settlement and licensing fee from Apple
Masimo CEO Kiani is rolling the dice looking to win a big settlement and licensing fee from Apple
For WhatsApp users on Android, 2024 is the year they’ll be like iPhone owners (thanks to this Google Drive change)
For WhatsApp users on Android, 2024 is the year they’ll be like iPhone owners (thanks to this Google Drive change)
Here’s what a possible Xiaomi 14T Pro could be packing
Here’s what a possible Xiaomi 14T Pro could be packing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless