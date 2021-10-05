Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Accessories Music Audio Black Friday

Best JBL Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals

Rado Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best JBL Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals
Black Friday 2021 is closing in fast, and it will arguably be the best time to buy wireless JBL Bluetooth speakers, if you're in the market for those!

Be it for outdoors parties, pool parties or just to mount on your bike as you're riding around, if you're looking to pick up a speaker from one of the world's most respected Bluetooth speaker brands, you've come to the right place.

Here we'll have for you the best Black Friday JBL Bluetooth speaker deals and discounts available, so stick around for November 26th and feel free to bookmark this page!

Jump to:

JBL Xtreme 2 Black Friday deals


If you creating a party with friends outdoors, the JBL Xtreme 2 is likely a fantastic choice for you. It features IPX7 water resistance, an impressive 15 hours of playtime and is rugged enough to be used pretty much anywhere, from city streets to forests.

Well, if you want this speaker but its steep price is a bit much, consider buying it during the Black Friday 2021 shopping event for less! Stay tuned for the best Black Friday JBL Xtreme deals right here! We'll have them listed for you as soon as they start rolling out around November 26, or possibly even earlier.

JBL Xtreme 2

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 15 hours of playtime, Durable fabric and rugged material

Buy at Amazon

JBL Clip Black Friday deals


A perfect small and portable speaker you can clip anywhere, be it to your bike, backpack, in the shower – doesn't matter! It's waterproof!

Although this speaker is pretty reasonably priced already, you'll likely be able to get it for less (or get several of them!) this Black Friday. We'll have the top JBL Clip deals below for you, stay tuned!

JBL Clip 4

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Bundle with gSport Carbon Fiber Case

Buy at Amazon

JBL Boombox Black Friday deals


If you miss the days of the classic boombox stereos people used to carry around town, well, the JBL Boombox is the modern equivalent! Big, tough, with a handle and a solid 24 hours of battery life.

JBL Boombox 2

Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Powerful Sound and Monstrous Bass, IPX7 Waterproof, 24 Hours of Playtime, Powerbank, JBL PartyBoost for Speaker Pairing, Speaker for Home and Outdoor

Buy at Amazon

JBL Flip Black Friday deals


A more traditional speaker, the JBL Flip will be discounted for Black Friday too. We'll have it for cheap here, so you can buy it before the Black Friday 2021 deals are over, or the stores go out of stock, just stay tuned!

JBL Flip 4

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, up to 12 hours of playtime

Buy at Amazon

JBL Go Black Friday deals


This is one of the smallest, most portable speakers you can buy that still pack quite a reasonable punch. It's also quite durable, even waterproof. Its about $50 usually, but if you want to get it, or several, for cheaper, stay tuned for the best JBL Go Black Friday deals right here when the time comes!

JBL Go 3

Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, Built-in Battery, Waterproof and Dustproof

Buy at Amazon

JBL Pulse 3 Black Friday deals


The JBL Pulse is the speaker to get if you want a light show for your nightlife impromptu parties. Aside from having flashy 360-degree LEDs to entertain the crowd, it's once again a Bluetooth speaker with solid sound and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

JBL Pulse 4

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 degrees LED lights, powerful sound and deep bass, IPX7 waterproof, 12 hours of playtime, JBL PartyBoost for multiple speaker pairing

Buy at Amazon

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  5
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Exynos 2200 ray tracing ad materials leak online
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Exynos 2200 ray tracing ad materials leak online
Apple to launch a 12.9" iPad Pro with OLED display
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple to launch a 12.9" iPad Pro with OLED display
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  8
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless