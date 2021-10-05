Best JBL Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







Here we'll have for you the best Black Friday JBL Bluetooth speaker deals and discounts available, so stick around for November 26th and feel free to bookmark this page! Be it for outdoors parties, pool parties or just to mount on your bike as you're riding around, if you're looking to pick up a speaker from one of the world's most respected Bluetooth speaker brands, you've come to the right place.





Jump to:





JBL Xtreme 2 Black Friday deals





If you creating a party with friends outdoors, the JBL Xtreme 2 is likely a fantastic choice for you. It features IPX7 water resistance, an impressive 15 hours of playtime and is rugged enough to be used pretty much anywhere, from city streets to forests.





Well, if you want this speaker but its steep price is a bit much, consider buying it during the Black Friday 2021 shopping event for less! Stay tuned for the best Black Friday JBL Xtreme deals right here! We'll have them listed for you as soon as they start rolling out around November 26, or possibly even earlier.









JBL Clip Black Friday deals





A perfect small and portable speaker you can clip anywhere, be it to your bike, backpack, in the shower – doesn't matter! It's waterproof!





Although this speaker is pretty reasonably priced already, you'll likely be able to get it for less (or get several of them!) this Black Friday. We'll have the top JBL Clip deals below for you, stay tuned!









JBL Boombox Black Friday deals





If you miss the days of the classic boombox stereos people used to carry around town, well, the JBL Boombox is the modern equivalent! Big, tough, with a handle and a solid 24 hours of battery life.









JBL Flip Black Friday deals





A more traditional speaker, the JBL Flip will be discounted for Black Friday too. We'll have it for cheap here, so you can buy it before the Black Friday 2021 deals are over, or the stores go out of stock, just stay tuned!









JBL Go Black Friday deals





This is one of the smallest, most portable speakers you can buy that still pack quite a reasonable punch. It's also quite durable, even waterproof. Its about $50 usually, but if you want to get it, or several, for cheaper, stay tuned for the best JBL Go Black Friday deals right here when the time comes!









JBL Pulse 3 Black Friday deals





The JBL Pulse is the speaker to get if you want a light show for your nightlife impromptu parties. Aside from having flashy 360-degree LEDs to entertain the crowd, it's once again a Bluetooth speaker with solid sound and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up