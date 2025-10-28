The best iPhone experience in 2025 doesn’t come from Apple
Oppo’s latest flagship arrives just in time to remind us that 2025 still has room for real surprises.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
If there’s one thing you can count on from a Chinese flagship, it’s that it will overdeliver. These phones rarely play it safe, and they often push the limits of what’s possible by implementing the latest tech.
The Find X9 Pro, Oppo’s latest flagship phone, is a prime specimen as far as overachievers go. Not only does it come with a staggering spec sheet, but it is also one of the rare cases in which a phone makes use of its impressive hardware and actually delivers top-tier real-world results, the kind you would expect from a more traditional flagship like Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Did you know that we share approximately 98.8% DNA similarity with chimpanzees? Comparing the Oppo Find X9 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max can feel a lot like that (well, not sure about the exact percentage, but you catch my drift).
Both phones are obviously premium pieces of glass and metal. Oppo’s satin matte finish on the back has the same powdery texture you get on an iPhone, which helps avoid fingerprints. The aluminum frame is sturdy, and it even comes in at 224 grams, making it lighter than Apple’s 17 Pro Max, all while being thinner.
Just like Apple, Oppo also takes durability serious (although the iPhone 17 Pro models have had some issues on that end). The Find X9 Pro carries an IP69 rating — higher than the iPhone’s IP68 — meaning it can survive high-pressure water jets, not just a dunk in the sink. As for the glass, you get Corning Gorilla Glass on both the front and back of the Find X9 Pro, although Oppo does not specify what kind, so Apple likely has the upper hand on this one.
But the place where Oppo’s phones resemble an iPhone the most is undoubtedly the operating system. ColorOS 16 feels immediately familiar to anyone who’s used an iPhone. It shamelessly borrows the quick settings layout and “Liquid Glass” UI elements from iOS, but somehow makes it all work. We called it “an unapologetic homage to iOS,” which is right on the money. The thing is, Oppo has managed to blend Apple’s clean design sense with Android’s flexibility, resulting in an interface that feels refined without feeling restricted.
If there’s one thing that defines the Find X9 Pro, it is the battery life. The 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery inside this 8mm body results in almost unreal numbers in our battery tests. The Find X9 Pro lasted 9 hours and 50 minutes — two hours longer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 7 hours and 46 minutes. That’s an incredible gap for a device that’s thinner and lighter.
It’s easily a two-day phone. Maybe even three if you’re careful. Apple’s efficiency is legendary, but Oppo’s sheer capacity and silicon-carbon battery simply take things to another level.
The battery life is impressive enough on its own, but when you pare it with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds, you probably won’t even miss MagSafe. Thanks to its fast charging, the Oppo Find X9 Pro takes only around 30 minutes to charge up to 50%, which is enough to last you the whole day.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, tops out at 40W wired and 25W wireless charging — both are faster than last year’s Pro models, but still not quite as fast.
Apple’s screen is legendary for its color accuracy, but Oppo’s matches it, and it even gets brighter. At over 3,500 nits (at 20%APL), the Find X9 Pro panel can practically double as a flashlight, and it is even brighter than the already excellent 2,700 nits of the iPhone 17 Pro Max (at 20%APL).
The Find X9 Pro scored 152 overall in our camera tests — just a hair below the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 158 — but its still-photo performance actually ties Apple’s at 162 points. That’s because Oppo’s camera system is wild…
Macro mode even uses the telephoto lens instead of the ultrawide, giving you much better close-up shots. As an added extra, Oppo also sells a Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit that gives you true 10–200x optical zoom. It’s excessive in the best way possible — “unhinged,” as we called it.
If there was ever a phone to make you stop underestimating MediaTek, this is it. The Dimensity 9500 nearly matched Apple’s A19 Pro in multi-core performance and actually surpassed it in our GPU benchmarks. And while it’s fast, it is also efficient, which means it stays cool and doesn’t draw too much battery.
Even after 20 minutes of stress testing, the Find X9 Pro’s performance barely dipped, while the iPhone started to throttle.
When it comes to video, Apple is still at the top of the hill. The iPhone 17 Pro Max supports ProRes and ProRes RAW up to 120 fps, Apple Log 2 for better color grading, and full Audio Mix and Dolby Vision HDR recording — across all cameras, even the selfie one.
Oppo’s video is sharp and colorful, but it doesn’t come close to Apple’s consistency, tone mapping, or creative options. For professional creators, Apple still sets the bar.
Ceramic Shield 2 makes the iPhone stand out when it comes to usability and durability. Even if it does get chipped easily, it is a phone you can trust to remain functional no matter where you take it.
While it doesn’t offer the fastest charging speeds, MagSafe opens the door to a wide range of accessories that can enhance the iPhone experience. Beyond MagSafe, the iPhone’s massive popularity has drawn countless accessory makers eager to capitalize on it, resulting in a huge selection of gadgets that make the iPhone even more versatile and fun to use.
Android phones have come a long way when it comes to compatibility and seamlessly working with other device, but they can’t match Apple’s tight ecosystem. AirPods, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch — they all talk to each other in ways that’s hard for an Android to replicate. AirDrop, satellite connectivity features, UWB-powered Find My — the convenience of Apple’s ecosystem remains unmatched.
It can sometimes feel a bit on the nose when companies like Oppo borrow ideas from Apple or Samsung, but the Find X9 Pro more than redeems that with how polished and technically impressive it is.
It’s a real shame that buyers in the US don’t have easy access to phones like this, because right now, that’s where much of the real excitement and innovation in mobile tech is happening. Oppo, along with brands like Xiaomi and Huawei, continues to push boundaries — and for me, they’re the ones keeping that spark of innovation alive.
What do you think about the Oppo Find X9 Pro? Let us know in the comments.
Why compare it to the iPhone 17 Pro Max? Well, you’ll spot some familiar cues here and there. But despite the copy-paste situation, Oppo has managed to create a flagship that is in fact better in many ways.
Another similarity the two share are the extra buttons. Oppo has added a “Snap Key” and a “Quick Camera” button. The first one works like the Action button on the iPhone, and it can be customized for shortcuts. The second one is pretty self-explanatory, and unlike Apple, Oppo doesn’t try to call it anything else than a “button” — it lets you zoom and shoot in landscape mode.
The reasons you might want the Oppo Find X9 Pro instead of the iPhone 17 Pro Max
The best battery life we’ve seen in years
OPPO Find X9 Pro
( 7500 mAh )
( 7500 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
9h 50m
Ranks #1 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 15m
Browsing
25h 34m
Average is 17h 10m
Video
13h 30m
Average is 10h 12m
Gaming
11h 17m
Average is 10h 8m
Charging speed
80W
Charger
52%
30 min
1h 20m
Full charge
Ranks #87 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
Charging that pairs perfectly with the stellar battery life
Display that’s even better than Apple’s
Camera hardware that means business
Oppo Find X9 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max camera comparison: Does Apple stand a chance?
The main sensor is Sony’s new LYT-828 with 17 stops of dynamic range, paired with a 50MP ultrawide and a 200MP telephoto camera that delivers 3x optical zoom and clean detail up to 10X. It is definitely one of the best phones for photography right now.
MediaTek chipsets are not what they used to be
Where Apple still holds the edge
The video king remains untouched
The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a few design quirks that help it stand out
What’s more, while it is not on the level of Samsung’s S25 Ultra, the reflective coating on the display is a nice addition that helps the display be more visible, despite not reaching the same brightness levels as the Find X9 Pro.
MagSafe and third-party accessories
The power of the ecosystem
There’s a lot to like about the Oppo Find X9 Pro and what it represents
