Oppo Find X9 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max camera comparison: Does Apple stand a chance?
In one hand, a superb phone with a large battery, a great camera, and great software. In the other one, an iPhone.
The Oppo Find X9 Pro is the latest and greatest cameraphone coming from China-based Oppo, and it's definitely a device to watch out for. With a very respectable triple-camera setup with the latest Sony sensors on the decking, this phone is a worthy successor to last year's Oppo Find X8 Pro and is most certainly donating a large swath of its hardware to the OnePlus 15 that will grace the global market.
So, ready to give a verdict? Which phone's camera does a better job, the iPhone or the Oppo? Make sure to vote in the poll below and share your opinion in the comment section.
But how does the very adept Oppo Find X9 Pro stack up against the latest iPhone, which is certainly way more popular on the worldwide stage due to the massive weight of the Apple branding?
But first, let's do a quick roundup of the hardware specs. The real highlight of the Oppo Find X9 Pro is its telephoto camera, a 3x 200MP one with a fairly large 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor and a wide F2.1 aperture. It's a very respectable telephoto that not only lets you zoom up to 120X maximum but also offers 6X zoom with lossless quality, as well as a proper macro mode at up to 30X magnification.
Another highlight here is the new LYT-828 sensor for the main camera, which is Sony's latest one and supports HF HDR (hybrid-frame HDR). The latter is a fancy abbreviation that hides a pretty impressive 17-stop dynamic range capability.
The ultrawide and selfie cameras also weigh in at 50MP, which rounds up the camera specs rather nicely.
|Oppo Find X9 Pro
|Apple
iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Main Camera
50MP, f/1.5
23mm
LYT-828
1/1.28-inch sensor
|Main Camera
48MP, f/1.6
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
50MP, f/2.0
15mm
Samsung ISOCELL JN5
1/2.76-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide Camera
48MP, f/2.2
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Telephoto
3X optical zoom
200MP, f/2.1
Samsung HP5
1/1.56-inch sensor
|Telephoto
4X zoom (100mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Front Camera
ISOCELL JN5
50MP
AF
|Front Camera
18MP Center Stage
In the other corner, the iPhone is just a little less impressive in terms of camera hardware. In Apple's camp, the triple-camera system remains the de facto standard, with the only major upgrade being the telephoto. It is now paired with a denser 48MP sensor, and it is coupled with a 4X zoom lens, a shorter one compared to the 5X zoom on the previous model, which did not work great for portrait snaps. However, thanks to the resolution of the sensor, Apple can utilize in-sensor cropping to deliver 8X near-optical quality zooms.
Recommended Stories
The selfie camera also got an upgrade, with a square-shaped sensor. This is because you can now take horizontal selfies by holding the phone upwards. In fact, Apple calls it Center Stage camera, as you can change the framing with a touch of a button, or let the AI follow, zoom, and crop around your face. It's also used to upgrade the stabilization for selfie videos or video calls.
The iPhone is usually a cut above the rest when it comes to video quality, but
Well, we took both devices for a spin and snapped several photos with each camera to compare all the different cameras. We've shot with both cameras in their default settings, so aside from a grid and a level enabled for a quality-of-life purpose, what you see here is what you get straight out of the camera of each phone. Applying some artistic freedoms can usually net you much better results, but those are not the purpose of this comparison right now.
Main camera
Zoom Camera
Macro
Portrait
Ultrawide
Front camera
So, ready to give a verdict? Which phone's camera does a better job, the iPhone or the Oppo? Make sure to vote in the poll below and share your opinion in the comment section.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: