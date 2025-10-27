Oppo Find X9 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max camera comparison: Does Apple stand a chance?





But how does the very adept Oppo Find X9 Pro stack up against the latest iPhone, which is certainly way more popular on the worldwide stage due to the massive weight of the Apple branding?





But first, let's do a quick roundup of the hardware specs. The real highlight of the Oppo Find X9 Pro is its telephoto camera, a 3x 200MP one with a fairly large 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor and a wide F2.1 aperture. It's a very respectable telephoto that not only lets you zoom up to 120X maximum but also offers 6X zoom with lossless quality, as well as a proper macro mode at up to 30X magnification.





Another highlight here is the new LYT-828 sensor for the main camera, which is Sony's latest one and supports HF HDR (hybrid-frame HDR). The latter is a fancy abbreviation that hides a pretty impressive 17-stop dynamic range capability.





The ultrawide and selfie cameras also weigh in at 50MP, which rounds up the camera specs rather nicely.

In the other corner, the iPhone is just a little less impressive in terms of camera hardware. In Apple's camp, the triple-camera system remains the de facto standard, with the only major upgrade being the telephoto. It is now paired with a denser 48MP sensor, and it is coupled with a 4X zoom lens, a shorter one compared to the 5X zoom on the previous model, which did not work great for portrait snaps. However, thanks to the resolution of the sensor, Apple can utilize in-sensor cropping to deliver 8X near-optical quality zooms.



The selfie camera also got an upgrade, with a square-shaped sensor. This is because you can now take horizontal selfies by holding the phone upwards. In fact, Apple calls it Center Stage camera, as you can change the framing with a touch of a button, or let the AI follow, zoom, and crop around your face. It's also used to upgrade the stabilization for selfie videos or video calls.





The iPhone is usually a cut above the rest when it comes to video quality, but





Well, we took both devices for a spin and snapped several photos with each camera to compare all the different cameras. We've shot with both cameras in their default settings, so aside from a grid and a level enabled for a quality-of-life purpose, what you see here is what you get straight out of the camera of each phone. Applying some artistic freedoms can usually net you much better results, but those are not the purpose of this comparison right now.





Main camera

< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



Zoom Camera

< Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X iPhone 17 Pro Max 3X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X iPhone 17 Pro Max 5X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X iPhone 17 Pro Max 10X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X iPhone 17 Pro Max 3X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X iPhone 17 Pro Max 5X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X iPhone 17 Pro Max 10X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X iPhone 17 Pro Max 5X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X iPhone 17 Pro Max 10X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X iPhone 17 Pro Max 3X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X iPhone 17 Pro Max 5X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X iPhone 17 Pro Max 10X >



Macro

< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



Portrait

< Oppo Find X9 Pro Phone 17 Pro Max >



Ultrawide

< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



Front camera

< Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max >



So, ready to give a verdict? Which phone's camera does a better job, the iPhone or the Oppo? Make sure to vote in the poll below and share your opinion in the comment section.





Which phone does a better job? Oppo Find X9 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Oppo Find X9 Pro 77.13% iPhone 17 Pro Max 22.87%

