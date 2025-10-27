Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Oppo Find X9 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max camera comparison: Does Apple stand a chance?

In one hand, a superb phone with a large battery, a great camera, and great software. In the other one, an iPhone.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Camera Oppo iPhone
Oppo Find X9 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max camera comparison: Does Apple stand a chance?
The Oppo Find X9 Pro is the latest and greatest cameraphone coming from China-based Oppo, and it's definitely a device to watch out for. With a very respectable triple-camera setup with the latest Sony sensors on the decking, this phone is a worthy successor to last year's Oppo Find X8 Pro and is most certainly donating a large swath of its hardware to the OnePlus 15 that will grace the global market.

But how does the very adept Oppo Find X9 Pro stack up against the latest iPhone, which is certainly way more popular on the worldwide stage due to the massive weight of the Apple branding?

But first, let's do a quick roundup of the hardware specs. The real highlight of the Oppo Find X9 Pro is its telephoto camera, a 3x 200MP one with a fairly large 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor and a wide F2.1 aperture. It's a very respectable telephoto that not only lets you zoom up to 120X maximum but also offers 6X zoom with lossless quality, as well as a proper macro mode at up to 30X magnification. 

Another highlight here is the new LYT-828 sensor for the main camera, which is Sony's latest one and supports HF HDR (hybrid-frame HDR). The latter is a fancy abbreviation that hides a pretty impressive 17-stop dynamic range capability. 

The ultrawide and selfie cameras also weigh in at 50MP, which rounds up the camera specs rather nicely. 

Oppo Find X9 ProApple
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Main Camera
50MP, f/1.5
23mm
LYT-828
1/1.28-inch sensor		Main Camera
48MP, f/1.6
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
Ultra-wide
50MP, f/2.0
15mm
Samsung ISOCELL JN5
1/2.76-inch sensor		Ultra-wide Camera
48MP, f/2.2
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor
Telephoto
3X optical zoom
200MP, f/2.1
Samsung HP5
1/1.56-inch sensor		Telephoto
4X zoom (100mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
Front Camera
ISOCELL JN5
50MP
AF		Front Camera
18MP Center Stage

In the other corner, the iPhone is just a little less impressive in terms of camera hardware. In Apple's camp, the triple-camera system remains the de facto standard, with the only major upgrade being the telephoto. It is now paired with a denser 48MP sensor, and it is coupled with a 4X zoom lens, a shorter one compared to the 5X zoom on the previous model, which did not work great for portrait snaps. However, thanks to the resolution of the sensor, Apple can utilize in-sensor cropping to deliver 8X near-optical quality zooms.

Recommended Stories

The selfie camera also got an upgrade, with a square-shaped sensor. This is because you can now take horizontal selfies by holding the phone upwards. In fact, Apple calls it Center Stage camera, as you can change the framing with a touch of a button, or let the AI follow, zoom, and crop around your face. It's also used to upgrade the stabilization for selfie videos or video calls.

The iPhone is usually a cut above the rest when it comes to video quality, but

Well, we took both devices for a spin and snapped several photos with each camera to compare all the different cameras. We've shot with both cameras in their default settings, so aside from a grid and a level enabled for a quality-of-life purpose, what you see here is what you get straight out of the camera of each phone. Applying some artistic freedoms can usually net you much better results, but those are not the purpose of this comparison right now. 

Main camera
















Zoom Camera
























Macro






Portrait




Ultrawide










Front camera




So, ready to give a verdict? Which phone's camera does a better job, the iPhone or the Oppo? Make sure to vote in the poll below and share your opinion in the comment section. 

Which phone does a better job?

Vote View Result

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless