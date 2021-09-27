Notification Center

The best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors - updated September 2021

Iskren Gaidarov
The new iPhone 13 mini is one of the few compact phones left on the market that offer great cameras and performance. The display size of the mini is left unchanged compared to its predecessor, but the panel is now brighter and better than before. The notch also changed, and is now smaller across the iPhone 13 series, meaning that screen protectors for the iPhone 12 mini won’t work with the new 13 mini. 

While today's phones are made to be as tough as possible, a screen protector for the iPhone 13 mini is an investment that would give you peace of mind. So, without further ado, here is our list of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 13 mini you can buy.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Elite Glass screen protector for iPhone 13 mini



We kick off this list with a premium glass screen protector. The ZAGG InvisibleShield for iPhone 13 mini screen protector promises one of the best shatter protections as far as these products are concerned. ZAGG also claims it is also scratch resistant, which means it should be pretty reliable in the long run.

The InvisibleShield Glass also has Glass Elite VisionGuard+, which is a protective layer against harmful HEV blue light. Although, the ZAGG screen protector for iPhone 13 mini isn’t cheap, it is a premium accessory that's likely to be a great fit for your new premium phone.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite for iPhone 13 mini

Spigen Tempered Glass screen protector for iPhone 13 mini



What’s cool about Spigen’s iPhone 13 mini screen protector is that it comes with an auto-alignment kit which makes its installation very easy. It is also pretty affordable, as you get a second protector for future replacement included in the price.

Another key selling point for the Spigen Tempered Glass for iPhone 13 mini is its anti-fingerprint oleophobic coating. According to Spigen, this screen protector is case compatible with every Spigen iPhone 13 mini case.

Spigen Tempered Glass protector for iPhone 13 mini

Belkin screen protector for iPhone 13 mini


Belkin's offering is a simple tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 13 mini. It has an affordable price and is super-thin at 0.33mm. It is manufactured using Japanese premium glass, which should let it stand the test of time better. Just like Spigen's screen protector, this one also comes with an auto-alignment kit for easier installation. 

An interesting feature of the Belkin iPhone 13 mini screen protector is it's antimicrobial treatment. The glass contains an antimicrobial agent which prevents microbes that cause discoloration and degradation. 

KINGWING screen protector for iPhone 13 mini



This budget iPhone 13 mini screen protector comes in a package of two, which makes it a great deal. It is as simple as these accessories come, consisting of basic tempered glass to protect your iPhone 13 mini’s front from scratches.

You also get two camera protectors, which not only protect the cameras but the rest of their housing as well. A welcome bonus in this complete package.


Does the iPhone 13 mini even need a screen protector?


We are sure this is a question on lots of people’s minds. While the new iPhone 13 series features the toughest Apple glass ever, that doesn’t mean it cannot break or scratch. This is simply due to the nature of tempered glass production, meaning that the 13 mini's glass will still be at risk of getting scuffed, especially in pockets or handbags alongside keys, coins and other hard objects. 

For this reason, we also recommend you check out our list of the best cases for iPhone 13 mini too. Even though this is the most affordable option in the iPhone 13 lineup, it’s still something you’ll want to look after. And, with the right case and screen protector, you can do just that.

  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

