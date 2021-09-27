The best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors - updated September 2021

Jump to:

Spigen Tempered Glass screen protector for iPhone 13 mini





Spigen Tempered Glass protector for iPhone 13 mini



Belkin screen protector for iPhone 13 mini





Belkin's offering is a simple tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 13 mini. It has an affordable price and is super-thin at 0.33mm. It is manufactured using Japanese premium glass, which should let it stand the test of time better. Just like Spigen's screen protector, this one also comes with an auto-alignment kit for easier installation.





An interesting feature of the Belkin iPhone 13 mini screen protector is it's antimicrobial treatment. The glass contains an antimicrobial agent which prevents microbes that cause discoloration and degradation.



KINGWING screen protector for iPhone 13 mini



This budget iPhone 13 mini screen protector comes in a package of two, which makes it a great deal. It is as simple as these accessories come, consisting of basic tempered glass to protect your iPhone 13 mini’s front from scratches.



You also get two camera protectors, which not only protect the cameras but the rest of their housing as well. A welcome bonus in this complete package.



Does the iPhone 13 mini even need a screen protector?

We are sure this is a question on lots of people’s minds. While the new iPhone 13 series features the toughest Apple glass ever, that doesn’t mean it cannot break or scratch. This is simply due to the nature of tempered glass production, meaning that the 13 mini's glass will still be at risk of getting scuffed, especially in pockets or handbags alongside keys, coins and other hard objects.

For this reason, we also recommend you check out our list of the best cases for iPhone 13 mini too. Even though this is the most affordable option in the iPhone 13 lineup, it’s still something you’ll want to look after. And, with the right case and screen protector, you can do just that.

Buy the iPhone 13 mini now:



