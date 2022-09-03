Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]

We saw a couple of great Google Pixel 6 Pro deals over the past week and just when you thought it couldn't get any better, T-Mobile is offering a 56% discount on Google's excellent Pixel 6 Pro.





The Pixel 6 Pro offers everything you need in a smartphone: a chip made from the ground up for the phone, superb cameras that at times put the other best camera smartphones to shame, and a design that stands out.





Pixel 6 Pro 128GB | T-Mobile | Google Tensor $500 off (56%) $399 $899 Buy at BestBuy





Sure, it is susceptible to bugs, but then there is no such thing as perfect and besides, Android 13 has solved a lot of issues, and made the phone smoother and better.





The Pixel 6 Pro launched for a price of $899, undercutting its main rivals. The phone has a beautiful 6.71-inch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid visuals, a 5,003mAh battery, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.





In recent times, we have seen its price go as low as $649, but if you were waiting for it to get even cheaper, your time has come. With T-Mobile's new offer, you will end up saving a whopping $500 on the Pixel 6 Pro over the course of 24 months if you upgrade to Google's premium phone. The discount includes a $250 Best Buy instant discount and $10.42/ month bill credits.





Granted, the Pixel 7 Pro is right around the corner , but it is not looking like a massive upgrade over the Pixel 6 Pro and regardless, it will likely cost around $900, but the T-Mobile deal drops the Pixel 6 Pro into the mid-range territory, so if you are looking to save a lot of bucks, you know which phone to go for.



