The best Galaxy S24 screen protectors

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Will Galaxy S23 screen protectors fit the Galaxy S24?

Galaxy S24

Jump to section:





Best Galaxy S24 thin screen protector





If you don't want to temper with your Galaxy S24 's touch sensitivity and don't like the feel of a thick screen protector, the option for you is to get a thin film. Granted, these don't have the strength of glass screen protectors but they will protect the screen from scratches and scuffs, and to some extent from minor bumps. They are easy to install and also very affordable. Here are the best Galaxy S24 thin film screen protectors.





AACL/FANGTIAN Samsung Galaxy S24 Thin Film Screen Protector

This Galaxy S24 screen protector film, is crafted from soft PET hybrid material, and it provides responsive touch experience with heightened sensitivity. In comparison to traditional tempered glass protectors, this film ensures superior sensitivity, while maintaining excellent scratch protection for your Samsung S24.





It's easy to apply (there's an installation frame in the package), and it comes with four sheets in the box. Also extremely affordable. It's easy to apply (there's an installation frame in the package), and it comes with four sheets in the box. Also extremely affordable.

AACL [4-Pack] for Samsung Galaxy S24 Screen Protector Film for S24 Screen Protector [7H Hybrid][Fingerprint Compatible][Alignment Tool] Buy at Amazon AACL [4-Pack] for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Screen Protector Film Bubble free Galaxy S24 Plus 5G Hybrid Film [Fingerprint Compatible][7H Hybrid] Buy at Amazon FANGTIAN [4-Pack] for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Screen Protector Film for S24 Ultra Screen Protector [6.8Inch][Fingerprint Compatible][Alignment Tool] Buy at Amazon





Best Galaxy S24 tempered glass screen protector





If you want the best possible protection for your Galaxy S24 , you need a tempered glass screen protector. These are basically a second sheet of glass over your display and they take the hit when you drop your phone instead of your precious screen. These Galaxy S24 screen protectors are thicker and you will feel the difference in you hand. They are also a tad harder to install and more expensive than thin film screen protectors.





DOME GLASS Whitestone Galaxy S24 Screen Protector

Whitestone presents a top-notch screen protector for the Galaxy S24 , excelling in both technological innovation and bundled offerings. This package includes two 9H-rated tempered glass sheets.



The Dome Glass screen protector for the Galaxy S24 leverages patented dispersion technology, ensuring a bubble-free and flawless adherence to your phone's screen. The package includes a curing UV lamp and an installation frame for precise alignment.



Enhanced contact between the protector and the screen contributes to improved touch sensitivity, and the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner functions seamlessly with this protector. It's on the more expensive side but it's also one of the best Galaxy S24 glass screen protectors.

DOME GLASS Whitestone Galaxy S24 Ultra Screen Protector UV Lamp [9H Tempered Glass, Bubble Free, Installation Kit] - 2 Pack Buy at Amazon DOME GLASS Whitestone Galaxy S24 Glass Screen Protectoр UV Lamp [9H Tempered Glass, Bubble Free, Installation Kit] - 2 Pack Buy at Amazon DOME GLASS Whitestone Galaxy S24 Plus Screen Protector UV Lamp [9H Tempered Glass, Bubble Free, Installation Kit] - 2 Pack Buy at Amazon





Best Galaxy S24 privacy screen protector





There's a special niche of screen protectors that use a polarization filter to make the screen content of the phone invisible when viewed from a certain angle. They are extremely useful if you use your phone for work, keep sensitive data and often browse through it, or just want extra privacy on a day-to-day basis. The tradeoff is that you should look the screen straight on, otherwise there will be a drop in brightness and detail. There's a special niche of screen protectors that use a polarization filter to make the screen content of the phone invisible when viewed from a certain angle. They are extremely useful if you use your phone for work, keep sensitive data and often browse through it, or just want extra privacy on a day-to-day basis. The tradeoff is that you should look the screen straight on, otherwise there will be a drop in brightness and detail.





ZAGG - InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Samsung Galaxy S24 Privacy Screen Protector

ZAGG is a titan in the field of smartphone screen protection. The Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare Galaxy S24 privacy screen protector safeguards your phone against scratches and breakage, ensures the confidentiality of your content, and minimizes glare caused by direct light.





It is made from a durable hybrid polymer material, it effectively absorbs and disperses impacts, providing reliable protection for your screen. Featuring a scratch-resistant surface and a 2-way privacy filter, it prevents side-angle views of your screen.

ZAGG - InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Galaxy S24 Ultra Privacy Screen Protector Engineered to Be Unbreakable Privacy Protection Glare-Reducing Matte Finish Biometric Technology Anti-microbial Treatment Protects Your Screen Protector Made with Recycled Materials High-definition Clarity Easy Application $59 99 Buy at BestBuy ZAGG - InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 Engineered to Be Unbreakable Privacy Protection Glare-Reducing Matte Finish Biometric Technology Anti-microbial Treatment Protects Your Screen Protector Made with Recycled Materials High-definition Clarity Easy Application $59 99 Buy at BestBuy ZAGG - InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+ Engineered to Be Unbreakable Privacy Protection Glare-Reducing Matte Finish Biometric Technology Anti-microbial Treatment Protects Your Screen Protector Made with Recycled Materials High-definition Clarity Easy Application $59 99 Buy at BestBuy





Conclusion





So, there you have it. We've covered all the basics, and this list might seem short now, but we'll be adding more entries as the Galaxy S24 series gains popularity. Stay tuned, and visit this place often to get the best Galaxy S24 screen protectors and keep those beautiful AMOLED screens safe.



