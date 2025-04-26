Best deals under $100 on tech this week: huge savings on tablets, headphones, and home security

Top 3 deals under a hundred bucks on tech this week

Nothing Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT now $30 off at Amazon $30 off (28%) Nothing's Ear (a) earbuds feature HNC (hybrid noise cancellation), an amazing 42.5 hours of playtime, ChatGPT integration, and a very stylish-looking design. The offers is for the black and white color options. These are a good pair of affordable earbuds and you better act fast as the deal is time limited. Anker MagSafe Wireless Charging Station now with a $36 discount $36 off (32%) The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is MagSafe compatible, making it the perfect home charging solution for Apple users with multiple devices. Thanks to its Qi2 certification, it also supports Android phones and smartwatches. With 15W of wireless charging power, it delivers fast and convenient charging for all your gadgets. Act fast — this deal won't last long! Ring Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam now $60 off at Amazon $60 off (43%) You can save big on this Ring home camera system deal by getting two devices instead of one. These are the Ring Doorbell and 2nd Gen Ring Indoor Cam. Both of these models offer a long-lasting built-in battery, FullHD ultra-wide video recording, and live view with two-way talk. The Ring Doorbell comes in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze color options.

Best tablet deals under $100 this week

Amazon's newest Fire HD 10 tablet now $40 off $40 off (30%) The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is now seeing a drop in price on the brand's store. The offer is for the 3GB of RAM 32GB of storage version. If that's too small of a storage for you, for only $10 more you can get the 64GB of storage version at a similar discount. This device features a good Full HD 10.1-inch display and a battery that lasts up to 13 hours, making it perfect for watching videos or browsing the web. Amazon's newest Fire HD 8 now $35 less $35 off (35%) If you're looking for a more compact or a less-expensive tablet, then the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) is a good option. This offer is for the 3GB of RAM 32GB of storage version in black. For $30 more you can get the 64GB of storage variant too.

Best headphones and speaker deals under $100 this week

Nothing Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT now $30 off at Amazon $30 off (27%) The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds offer Hybrid Noise Cancellation (HNC), an impressive 42.5 hours of playtime, ChatGPT integration, and a sleek, stylish design. This deal is available for both the black and white color options. With great performance at an affordable price, these earbuds are a fantastic choice — but act fast, as the offer is time-limited! Soundcore Liberty 4 now $30 off at Amazon $30 off (30%) The Soundcore Liberty 4 is another budget-friendly pair of earbuds with hybrid noise cancellation. They can last up to 50 hours of playback time and feature wireless charging. Also, they come in many trendy color versions, including Navy Blue, Pastel Pink, and Light Blue.

Sony WH-CH720N headphones now with a $52 discount at Amazon $52 off (35%) A very sleek-looking pair of over ear headphones is seeing a major drop in price. This Sony WH-CH720N deal is for the White and Pink color options of the noise cancelling headphones. They offer Amazon Alexa integration, excellent audio output, and a long-lasting battery. Hurry up, as this is a limited time deal. JBL Flip 6 - one of the most popular speakers now $30 off $30 off (23%) The JBL Flip 6 portable bluetooth speaker has made a name for itself in the last couple of years as one of the best in its category when it comes to audio quality and strength, battery life, design and reliability. The Flip 6 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 12 hours of playtime. It also comes in many fashionable color options, like Camo, Teal, and Red. This is another deal that is time limited, so act fast!

