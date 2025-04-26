Best deals under $100 on tech this week: huge savings on tablets, headphones, and home security
In today’s world, $100 might not seem like much, but it can still buy you some handy tech to make your life easier. From budget-friendly tablets for streaming your favorite shows to good headphones for enjoying your favorite music, there are plenty of great options available.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is now available at a discounted price on the Amazon store. This deal features the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. If you find that 32GB isn't enough for your needs, you can upgrade to the 64GB storage option for just $10 more, also at a fantastic discount.
This tablet boasts a vibrant Full HD 10.1-inch display and an impressive battery life of up to 13 hours, making it an ideal choice for binge-watching your favorite shows or seamlessly browsing the web. The more compact 8-inch Fire HD tablet is currently seeing a nice discount as well.
Nothing's Ear (a) earbuds are now available at a fantastic price! These earbuds feature cutting-edge hybrid noise cancellation (HNC) technology, an impressive 42.5 hours of playtime, and seamless ChatGPT integration for ultimate convenience. Choose from stylish black or white color options. With their sleek design and affordable price point, these earbuds are a must-have for any tech lover. Hurry, as this deal is time-limited!
The Soundcore Liberty 4 are also seeing a nice drop in price. These earbuds feature hybrid noise cancellation and deliver an immersive audio experience with an excellent 50 hours of playback time on a single charge. They also offer wireless charging for hassle-free use. With a variety of trendy colors to choose from, including Navy Blue, Pastel Pink, and Light Blue, you can easily find a pair that matches your style.
Sony’s sleek and stylish WH-CH720N over-ear headphones are now available at a significant discount! Choose from two White and Pink color options that combine classic looks with functionality. These noise-cancelling headphones come equipped with Amazon Alexa integration, delivering excellent audio output, along with a long-lasting battery.
Top 3 deals under a hundred bucks on tech this week
Best tablet deals under $100 this week
Best headphones and speaker deals under $100 this week
The JBL Flip 6 has established itself as a top contender in the portable Bluetooth speaker market, known for exceptional audio quality, durability, and reliability. With an impressive IPX7 waterproof rating, you can take the Flip 6 anywhere without worrying about spills or splashes. Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it the perfect companion for any adventure. This speaker is available in a range of stylish color options, including Camo, Teal, and Red. Grab your JBL Flip 6 speaker before the deal is gone!
Best power bank and charger deals under $100 this week
You can now upgrade your charging game with the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station at a lower-than-usual price. This accessory is designed to seamlessly integrate with all your Apple devices thanks to its Apple MagSafe compatibility. The MagGo is a versatile station certified with Qi2 technology, making it an excellent choice for Android phones and smartwatches as well. Experience rapid charging with 15W of wireless power, ensuring your devices stay topped off quickly and conveniently.
Another great deal for under $100 is the Baseus Blade 65W Power Bank, which is a stylish power bank that combines sleek design with functionality, featuring an LED battery percentage display. With an impressive 12,000mAh capacity, it can fully recharge your smartphone up to three times, making it an essential companion for on-the-go charging. Experience lightning-fast charging speeds of up to 65W, perfect for powering not only smartphones but also laptops. Equipped with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously with ease.
The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is now more affordable than ever! Get ready for your next adventure or unexpected power outage with its robust 31,000mAh battery capacity. This compact and portable power station is your ultimate camping companion or emergency backup. Equipped with two powerful 100W USB-C ports and an 18W USB-A port, the Explorer 100 Plus can recharge your smartphone up to six times and your laptop up to two times, ensuring you stay connected no matter where you are. Plus, for just $80 more, you can enhance your purchase with a 40W solar panel, making it the perfect eco-friendly charging solution.
Best home tech deals under $100 this week
Google’s TV Streamer 4K is one of the top devices in its class and it now costs less than usual! Gain access to over 800 free TV channels and all the latest streaming apps, ensuring you never run out of content to enjoy. With stunning 4K HDR video output that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you’ll be treated to quality visuals and immersive sound. Please note that the HDMI 2.1 cable required for connecting to your TV is not included in the box, so you need to purchase it separately.
The LEVOIT Air Purifier is an essential device for allergy sufferers, including pet owners. Capable of purifying spaces of up to an impressive 1,095 square feet, this clever gadget features a robust 56W high-torque motor that gets the job done efficiently. Designed with a compact footprint, the LEVOIT Air Purifier is equipped with an active carbon filter, user-friendly touch controls, and multiple working modes to suit your living habits.
An amazing deal on home security features both the Ring Doorbell and the 2nd Gen Ring Indoor Cam! By purchasing this bundle on Amazon, you’ll enjoy incredible savings and quality surveillance for your property. Both Ring devices come equipped with a long-lasting built-in battery, Full HD ultra-wide video recording, and live view capabilities with two-way talk, making it easy to keep an eye on your home from anywhere. Plus, the Ring Doorbell is available in stylish Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze color options to complement your home’s aesthetic. Add two more indoor cameras and save even more!
Considering outdoor surveillance as well? You’re in luck! Amazon is currently offering an outstanding deal on the eufy Security SoloCam S220, designed to keep watch over your home effortlessly. Equipped with a built-in solar panel, you won’t have to worry about charging this outdoor camera ever again. Enjoy high-quality 2K video recording and rest easy knowing this device is built to last with IP67 water resistance and impressive Night Vision capabilities. With the eufy Security SoloCam S220, you’ll gain peace of mind greater than even the most dedicated guard dog can give you.
