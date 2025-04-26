Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Best deals under $100 on tech this week: huge savings on tablets, headphones, and home security

In today’s world, $100 might not seem like much, but it can still buy you some handy tech to make your life easier. From budget-friendly tablets for streaming your favorite shows to good headphones for enjoying your favorite music, there are plenty of great options available.

Plus, with the growing demand for tech that keeps you connected, now’s a great time to pick up a power bank or a charging station to keep your devices ready to go. And if you've been thinking about smart home gadgets, and investing in a home security system, now might be the time to jump on this bandwagon (before recession gets the better of your neighbor and they steal yet another of your Amazon packages).  

Top 3 deals under a hundred bucks on tech this week

Nothing Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT now $30 off at Amazon

$30 off (28%)
Nothing's Ear (a) earbuds feature HNC (hybrid noise cancellation), an amazing 42.5 hours of playtime, ChatGPT integration, and a very stylish-looking design. The offers is for the black and white color options. These are a good pair of affordable earbuds and you better act fast as the deal is time limited.
Buy at Amazon

Anker MagSafe Wireless Charging Station now with a $36 discount

$36 off (32%)
The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is MagSafe compatible, making it the perfect home charging solution for Apple users with multiple devices. Thanks to its Qi2 certification, it also supports Android phones and smartwatches. With 15W of wireless charging power, it delivers fast and convenient charging for all your gadgets. Act fast — this deal won’t last long!
Buy at Amazon

Ring Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam now $60 off at Amazon

$60 off (43%)
You can save big on this Ring home camera system deal by getting two devices instead of one. These are the Ring Doorbell and 2nd Gen Ring Indoor Cam. Both of these models offer a long-lasting built-in battery, FullHD ultra-wide video recording, and live view with two-way talk. The Ring Doorbell comes in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze color options.
Buy at Amazon


Best tablet deals under $100 this week


The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is now available at a discounted price on the Amazon store. This deal features the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. If you find that 32GB isn't enough for your needs, you can upgrade to the 64GB storage option for just $10 more, also at a fantastic discount. 

This tablet boasts a vibrant Full HD 10.1-inch display and an impressive battery life of up to 13 hours, making it an ideal choice for binge-watching your favorite shows or seamlessly browsing the web. The more compact 8-inch Fire HD tablet is currently seeing a nice discount as well.

Amazon's newest Fire HD 10 tablet now $40 off

$40 off (30%)
The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is now seeing a drop in price on the brand's store. The offer is for the 3GB of RAM 32GB of storage version. If that's too small of a storage for you, for only $10 more you can get the 64GB of storage version at a similar discount. This device features a good Full HD 10.1-inch display and a battery that lasts up to 13 hours, making it perfect for watching videos or browsing the web.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon's newest Fire HD 8 now $35 less

$35 off (35%)
If you're looking for a more compact or a less-expensive tablet, then the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) is a good option. This offer is for the 3GB of RAM 32GB of storage version in black. For $30 more you can get the 64GB of storage variant too.
Buy at Amazon


Best headphones and speaker deals under $100 this week


Nothing's Ear (a) earbuds are now available at a fantastic price! These earbuds feature cutting-edge hybrid noise cancellation (HNC) technology, an impressive 42.5 hours of playtime, and seamless ChatGPT integration for ultimate convenience. Choose from stylish black or white color options. With their sleek design and affordable price point, these earbuds are a must-have for any tech lover. Hurry, as this deal is time-limited! 

Nothing Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT now $30 off at Amazon

$30 off (27%)
The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds offer Hybrid Noise Cancellation (HNC), an impressive 42.5 hours of playtime, ChatGPT integration, and a sleek, stylish design. This deal is available for both the black and white color options. With great performance at an affordable price, these earbuds are a fantastic choice — but act fast, as the offer is time-limited!
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Liberty 4 now $30 off at Amazon

$30 off (30%)
The Soundcore Liberty 4 is another budget-friendly pair of earbuds with hybrid noise cancellation. They can last up to 50 hours of playback time and feature wireless charging. Also, they come in many trendy color versions, including Navy Blue, Pastel Pink, and Light Blue.
Buy at Amazon

The Soundcore Liberty 4 are also seeing a nice drop in price. These earbuds feature hybrid noise cancellation and deliver an immersive audio experience with an excellent 50 hours of playback time on a single charge. They also offer wireless charging for hassle-free use. With a variety of trendy colors to choose from, including Navy Blue, Pastel Pink, and Light Blue, you can easily find a pair that matches your style.

Sony WH-CH720N headphones now with a $52 discount at Amazon

$52 off (35%)
A very sleek-looking pair of over ear headphones is seeing a major drop in price. This Sony WH-CH720N deal is for the White and Pink color options of the noise cancelling headphones. They offer Amazon Alexa integration, excellent audio output, and a long-lasting battery. Hurry up, as this is a limited time deal.
Buy at Amazon

JBL Flip 6 - one of the most popular speakers now $30 off

$30 off (23%)
The JBL Flip 6 portable bluetooth speaker has made a name for itself in the last couple of years as one of the best in its category when it comes to audio quality and strength, battery life, design and reliability. The Flip 6 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 12 hours of playtime. It also comes in many fashionable color options, like Camo, Teal, and Red. This is another deal that is time limited, so act fast!
Buy at Amazon

Sony’s sleek and stylish WH-CH720N over-ear headphones are now available at a significant discount! Choose from two White and Pink color options that combine classic looks with functionality. These noise-cancelling headphones come equipped with Amazon Alexa integration, delivering excellent audio output, along with a long-lasting battery.

The JBL Flip 6 has established itself as a top contender in the portable Bluetooth speaker market, known for exceptional audio quality, durability, and reliability. With an impressive IPX7 waterproof rating, you can take the Flip 6 anywhere without worrying about spills or splashes. Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it the perfect companion for any adventure. This speaker is available in a range of stylish color options, including Camo, Teal, and Red. Grab your JBL Flip 6 speaker before the deal is gone!

Best power bank and charger deals under $100 this week


You can now upgrade your charging game with the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station at a lower-than-usual price. This accessory is designed to seamlessly integrate with all your Apple devices thanks to its Apple MagSafe compatibility. The MagGo is a versatile station certified with Qi2 technology, making it an excellent choice for Android phones and smartwatches as well. Experience rapid charging with 15W of wireless power, ensuring your devices stay topped off quickly and conveniently. 

Another great deal for under $100 is the Baseus Blade 65W Power Bank, which is a stylish power bank that combines sleek design with functionality, featuring an LED battery percentage display. With an impressive 12,000mAh capacity, it can fully recharge your smartphone up to three times, making it an essential companion for on-the-go charging. Experience lightning-fast charging speeds of up to 65W, perfect for powering not only smartphones but also laptops. Equipped with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously with ease.

Anker MagSafe Wireless Charging Station now with a $36 discount

$36 off (32%)
The Anker MagGo 3 in 1 Wireless Charging station is Apple MagSafe compatible, making it the home charging choice for consumers that own a plethora of Apple devices. With Qi2 wireless charging certification, it is also suitable for Android phones and smartwatches. With 15W of wireless charging power, it will top off the battery of your devices both quickly and conveniently. Grab it before the deal expires!
Buy at Amazon

Baseus Blade 65W 12,000mAh Power Bank now $30 less at Walmart

$69 79
$99 99
$30 off (30%)
Baseus' Blade 65W power bank offers sleek design, an LED battery percentage display, and a 12,000mAh capacity, which is enough to top off a modern smartphone's battery up to three times. With 65W of charging speed, it will charge your devices quickly, including laptops. It has two USB-C and two USB-A charging ports.
Buy at Walmart

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus now a whole $60 off on Amazon

$60 off (40%)
This compact and portable power station is more affordable than ever. Featuring a 31,000mAh obattery, the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is the perfect camping companion or your hero in power outage situations. It features two 100W USB-C ports and a single 18W USB-A. It can top off your phone's battery up to six times and your laptops up to two. You can spend $80 more and include a 40W solar panel to your purchase.
Buy at Amazon

The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is now more affordable than ever! Get ready for your next adventure or unexpected power outage with its robust 31,000mAh battery capacity. This compact and portable power station is your ultimate camping companion or emergency backup. Equipped with two powerful 100W USB-C ports and an 18W USB-A port, the Explorer 100 Plus can recharge your smartphone up to six times and your laptop up to two times, ensuring you stay connected no matter where you are. Plus, for just $80 more, you can enhance your purchase with a 40W solar panel, making it the perfect eco-friendly charging solution. 

Best home tech deals under $100 this week


Google’s TV Streamer 4K is one of the top devices in its class and it now costs less than usual! Gain access to over 800 free TV channels and all the latest streaming apps, ensuring you never run out of content to enjoy. With stunning 4K HDR video output that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you’ll be treated to quality visuals and immersive sound. Please note that the HDMI 2.1 cable required for connecting to your TV is not included in the box, so you need to purchase it separately.

Google TV Streamer 4K with Voice Search remote now $21 off

$21 off (21%)
Google's TV Streamer 4K is one of the best in its category of devices. It can give you access to more than 800 free TV channels and all the current streaming apps. It offers 4K HDR video output with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which means it is capable of amazing video quality. Keep in mind that the HDMI 2.1 cable that is required to connect it to your TV isn't included in the box.
Buy at Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifier with HEPA filter now $10 less at Amazon

$10 off (10%)
The LEVOIT Air Purifier is perfect for people with allergies, including ones to pets. It can cover up to 1,095 of square feet thanks to its 56W high torque motor. It is a very compact device with an active carbon filter, touch controls, and plenty of working modes. This deal will expire soon, so you better hit the buy button now.
Buy at Amazon

The LEVOIT Air Purifier is an essential device for allergy sufferers, including pet owners. Capable of purifying spaces of up to an impressive 1,095 square feet, this clever gadget  features a robust 56W high-torque motor that gets the job done efficiently. Designed with a compact footprint, the LEVOIT Air Purifier is equipped with an active carbon filter, user-friendly touch controls, and multiple working modes to suit your living habits.

Ring Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam now $60 off at Amazon

$60 off (43%)
You can save big on this Ring home camera system deal by getting two devices instead of one. These are the Ring Doorbell and 2nd Gen Ring Indoor Cam. Both of these models offer a long-lasting built-in battery, FullHD ultra-wide video recording, and live view with two-way talk. The Ring Doorbell comes in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze color options.
Buy at Amazon

Add two more Ring Indoor cameras and save $30 more on Amazon

$30 off (30%)
If a single indoor camera isn't enough for your home space, you can grab two more at $30 off at Amazon. Once again, we are talking about the 2nd Gen Ring Indoor Cam model. It can record videos in 1080p and has night vision, perfect for filming your cat's night escapades. Meow.
Buy at Amazon

eufy Security SoloCam S220 now for half its price on Amazon

$65 off (50%)
What about filming outside your house? Amazon's got you covered with this incredible eufy Security SoloCam S220 deal. With a built-in solar panel, you shouldn't have to charge this outdoor camera ever. Offering 2K video recording and featuring IP67 water-resistance with Night Vision, the eufy Security SoloCam S220 will let you have a greater peace of mind than a guard dog.
Buy at Amazon

An amazing deal on home security features both the Ring Doorbell and the 2nd Gen Ring Indoor Cam! By purchasing this bundle on Amazon, you’ll enjoy incredible savings and quality surveillance for your property. Both Ring devices come equipped with a long-lasting built-in battery, Full HD ultra-wide video recording, and live view capabilities with two-way talk, making it easy to keep an eye on your home from anywhere. Plus, the Ring Doorbell is available in stylish Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze color options to complement your home’s aesthetic. Add two more indoor cameras and save even more!

Considering outdoor surveillance as well? You’re in luck! Amazon is currently offering an outstanding deal on the eufy Security SoloCam S220, designed to keep watch over your home effortlessly. Equipped with a built-in solar panel, you won’t have to worry about charging this outdoor camera ever again. Enjoy high-quality 2K video recording and rest easy knowing this device is built to last with IP67 water resistance and impressive Night Vision capabilities. With the eufy Security SoloCam S220, you’ll gain peace of mind greater than even the most dedicated guard dog can give you.
