These are the top 10 Cyber Monday iPad deals so far

Cyber Monday is now here, after a deal-rich Black Friday weekend. If you weren't able to shop on Friday or during the weekend, worry not, as most of the deals that we had on tech are still live and thriving today, on Monday. Best Buy and Amazon are among the retailers with the most intriguing deals on tech, including discounts on Apple's iPads! Yes, it is a rarity to find iPads discounted, but today is your lucky day!







The iPad Pro models from 2021 are rocking generous discounts right now. These deals won't last long, so act fast! Find the best offers available right now below!







Apple iPad Pro deals



You can now score an epic discount on last year's powerful and mighty iPad Pro models. Those iPads are usually very expensive and are still top-notch in 2022. These deals are basically the best ones we've seen on iPads so far. Act now!



iPad Pro 12.9-inch — M1 chip (2021) — $300 Cyber Monday markdown The large, powerful iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is a terrific choice for both work and pleasure. Its discount starts at $300 for smaller capacity models and go to $400 if you wish to upgrade to 512 GB or more! Furthermore, if you want to trade in a comparable device, Best Buy is now offering up to a $450 discount. Don't waste time; the clock is running! $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 — M1 chip (512GB) — $198 down at Best Buy Take advantage of this offer while it lasts! Only models with 512GB of storage or more are still available! You may also receive some extra savings if you trade in: you can now get up to $450 off with trade in. $198 off (18%) $902 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





Get a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil for your iPad too

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9" - $50 Cyber Monday markdown When you truly want to make the most of your iPad Pro 12.9" model (2018 and newer), the Magic Keyboard is a wonderful addition! The touchpad works well with iPadOS 16, and the keys are comfortable to type on for extended periods of time. This will transform your iPad Pro into a laptop-like device! This item comes in two different hues. It has a trackpad, a USB-C charging connector, and front and back protection, as well as a pleasant, responsive typing experience. $50 off (14%) $299 $349 Buy at BestBuy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11" and iPad Air 10.9" — $50 off Cyber Monday deal This keyboard helps turn your tablet into a productivity machine. This one will work on either the iPad Pro 11 or the newer iPad Airs (2020 and 2022). With your purchase, you can also get Apple TV+ for 3 months free trial (for new or returning subscribers). Get it now while this deal lasts! $50 off (17%) $249 $299 Buy at BestBuy Apple Pencil 2nd Gen - down by $40 Cyber Monday deal The Apple Pencil 2 is an excellent iPad attachment, but it is often too pricey for most consumers. But, with a 31% reduction, it's hard to ignore! Compatible with iPad Pro (2018 and later), iPad Air (2020 and later), and iPad mini 6th generation. $40 off (31%) $89 $129 Buy at BestBuy Apple Pencil 1st Gen - an $80 stylus for your iPad! Cyber Monday deal The previous Apple Pencil is still available since it is compatible with the iPad 9th and iPad 10th generations. It's a little more difficult to charge, but it largely feels like the 2nd generation stylus - simple to draw and write with, so having one isn't a bad idea! $79 99 $99 99 Expired

Apple iPad Air 2020 and iPad Air 2022 deals



Amazon's currently rocking a cool deal on the iPad Air, the newest model. Walmart has also discounted the iPad Air from 2022, although here the discount is on the Wi-Fi + Cellular version.



iPad Air 5th Gen (Wi-Fi 64GB) price drops by $40 Cyber Monday Although $50 may not seem like much, this basic Wi-Fi model is of the most recent 2022 iPad Air. It seldom receives deals, so any discount is appreciated. When combined with the $50 discount on the Magic Keyboard, you can get the whole bundle for $100 off! Apple's M1 CPU, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP Wide camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and stereo landscape speakers are all part of the iPad Air features. $40 off (7%) $559 $599 Buy at Amazon iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular: save $80 at Walmart Right now Walmart has a great deal on the 64GB iPad Air 5th generation (released in 2022). This Cyber Monday offer is for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Keep in mind that different colors may have different discounts, but nonetheless, this deal is pretty notable. Don't miss out! $80 off (11%) $669 $749 Buy at Walmart



Apple iPad 10.2" deals

Amazon has a great deal on the iPad 10.2-inch at the moment. However, stocks may expire soon so act fast!

iPad 10.2" 2021 (Wi-Fi 64GB) — 18% discount right now for Cyber Monday! At the moment, Apple's entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPad is available for 18% less than its typical price. A 10.2-inch display and 64GB of storage are some of the key features. Ideal for fast and light gaming sessions or watching YouTube videos on the couch. $59 off (18%) $269 99 $329 Buy at Amazon





Apple iPad mini 6 deals



Apple iPad mini 6 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular—$50 off at Amazon If you're looking for a compact but powerful iPad, the iPad mini is just for you. It is now $50 off at Amazon. This great Cyber Monday deal is on the 256GB variant of this iPad. It comes with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity, so you're connected to the internet wherever you go at any time. Don't miss out! $50 off (6%) $749 $799 Buy at Amazon



The latest addition to the iPad family—the iPad mini 6—is one of the best compact tablets on the market. And now it can be yours with a great discount. Don't miss out!







Do iPads go on sale on Cyber Monday?





Yes, iPads do go on sale during Cyber Monday, but not all models are always available with massive discounts. You should keep in mind that iPads rarely get major discounts. You will be more in luck if you're looking for a slightly older model: these are likely to get more substantial price reductions. That doesn't mean that you cannot find a great deal on a new iPad model, but keep an open eye as if such a offer appears, either stock's going to run out pretty quickly or it will expire before you know it.







Don't get your hopes too high, though, as usually Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other retailers, use the shiny new Apple device models as doorbusters for its physical stores, and stock very little amount for online sales, if any, and Cyber Monday has typically been all about online shopping.





Where to find the best iPad deals during Cyber Monday?





The best iPad deals during Cyber Monday are usually available at Amazon and Best Buy, as well as at Walmart. Amazon usually sports great deals on iPad models and it has some older models or more budget-friendly models usually discounted. On the other hand, Best Buy is seen generously discounting some of the more expensive models, as well as iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard or the Apple Pencil. Usually, you can find great iPad deals for Cyber Monday at Walmart as well.

