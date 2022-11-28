These are the top 10 Cyber Monday iPad deals so far
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday is now here, after a deal-rich Black Friday weekend. If you weren't able to shop on Friday or during the weekend, worry not, as most of the deals that we had on tech are still live and thriving today, on Monday. Best Buy and Amazon are among the retailers with the most intriguing deals on tech, including discounts on Apple's iPads! Yes, it is a rarity to find iPads discounted, but today is your lucky day!
The iPad Pro models from 2021 are rocking generous discounts right now. These deals won't last long, so act fast! Find the best offers available right now below!
Jump to:
- Cyber Monday iPad deals: Apple iPad Pro
- Cyber Monday iPad deals: Apple iPad Air 2020 and iPad Air 2022
- Cyber Monday iPad deals: Apple iPad 10.2"
- Cyber Monday iPad deals: Apple iPad mini 6
Apple iPad Pro deals
You can now score an epic discount on last year's powerful and mighty iPad Pro models. Those iPads are usually very expensive and are still top-notch in 2022. These deals are basically the best ones we've seen on iPads so far. Act now!
Get a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil for your iPad too
Apple iPad Air 2020 and iPad Air 2022 deals
Amazon's currently rocking a cool deal on the iPad Air, the newest model. Walmart has also discounted the iPad Air from 2022, although here the discount is on the Wi-Fi + Cellular version.
Apple iPad 10.2" deals
Amazon has a great deal on the iPad 10.2-inch at the moment. However, stocks may expire soon so act fast!
Apple iPad mini 6 deals
The latest addition to the iPad family—the iPad mini 6—is one of the best compact tablets on the market. And now it can be yours with a great discount. Don't miss out!
Do iPads go on sale on Cyber Monday?
Yes, iPads do go on sale during Cyber Monday, but not all models are always available with massive discounts. You should keep in mind that iPads rarely get major discounts. You will be more in luck if you're looking for a slightly older model: these are likely to get more substantial price reductions. That doesn't mean that you cannot find a great deal on a new iPad model, but keep an open eye as if such a offer appears, either stock's going to run out pretty quickly or it will expire before you know it.
Don't get your hopes too high, though, as usually Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other retailers, use the shiny new Apple device models as doorbusters for its physical stores, and stock very little amount for online sales, if any, and Cyber Monday has typically been all about online shopping.
Where to find the best iPad deals during Cyber Monday?
The best iPad deals during Cyber Monday are usually available at Amazon and Best Buy, as well as at Walmart. Amazon usually sports great deals on iPad models and it has some older models or more budget-friendly models usually discounted. On the other hand, Best Buy is seen generously discounting some of the more expensive models, as well as iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard or the Apple Pencil. Usually, you can find great iPad deals for Cyber Monday at Walmart as well.
Things that are NOT allowed: