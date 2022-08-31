Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra monster is cheaper than ever in all storage variants





With a pretty bonkers 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen in tow sporting a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood, up to an outstanding 16GB RAM paired with as much as 512 gigs of internal storage space, and a grand total of four cameras, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra simply has no (Google-endorsed) rival right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Graphite, S Pen Included $150 off (14%) $949 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Graphite, S Pen Included $175 off (15%) $1024 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Graphite, S Pen Included $250 off (18%) $1149 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy





But even the most affluent tech consumers must relish an opportunity to save an unprecedented amount of money on such an impressive product, and that's precisely what Best Buy is offering... for the next few hours only.





No, the Tab S8 Ultra giant is still not "conventionally" affordable, but at 150 bucks off its $1,099.99 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a whopping $175 and $250 under $1,199.99 and $1,399.99 with 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively, this absolute monster of an Android slate is cheaper than ever before with no strings attached.





The top-of-the-line 512GB storage variant currently available for $1,149.99 after the aforementioned $250 discount comes packing no less than 16 gigs of memory, mind you, while the 128 and 256GB models on sale at special prices of their own "only" offer 8 and 12GB of the good stuff respectively.





Whichever of the three options you'll end up purchasing (the sooner, the better), a handy S Pen will be included in the retail box at no extra charge, and speaking of charges, another great feature the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rocking at new all-time low prices is a 45W-supporting 11,200mAh battery.





Somehow, Samsung 's gargantuan tablet with outstanding battery life only tips the scales at 726 grams while measuring 5.5mm in thickness, with those two numbers comparing pretty favorably to the 682-gram weight and 6.4mm profile of a 2021-released iPad Pro 12.9 you'd probably expect to be a lot smaller.





That's just one of many key departments where the Tab S8 Ultra holds its own pretty well against the Apple-made competition, which makes this one of the most interesting early Labor Day 2022 sales available today (and today only).



