Huge Black Friday 2022 door-buster deal saves you $450 off the Surface Pro 8!

Although Black Friday 2022 is already upon us, showering us with a ton of hard-to-resist discounts and awesome bargains on some of the hottest devices out there, it's hard to pass up on some equally enticing deals that broke ground earlier in November 2022.





One such marvelous deal at Best Buy gets you the 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 device, which combines the unrivaled utility of Windows 11 with the versatility of a Surface Pro tablet, for $450 less than the regular $1350 pricing!





On top of that, Best Buy also throws in a keyboard to go with the slate and majorly improve your productivity. We know, a truly stupendous deal that lets you score the nifty and useful tablet for just $899.99!

MICROSOFT SURFACE PRO 8 WAS $1350 NOW JUST $900 The exceptional Surface Pro 8 is enjoying a massive 33% discount over at Best Buy, having its price marked down by $450, what a deal! The 2-in-1 device is powered by the Intel Evo Platform Core i5 chip, has some 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and is available in Graphite, with a useful Black Keyboard Included! $450 off (33%) $899 99 $1349 99 Buy at BestBuy





There's really no way to say how long this awesome deal will last, and we generally anticipate that it will fizzle off in a couple of days. Make sure to check out the best Black Friday deals on tablets that are live right now.





Circling back to the Surface Pro 8, the device comes with an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake chip, an Intel Evo Core i5, which should certainly be game for any task you might throw at it. There's also 256GB of native storage and 8GB of memory, which should generally be enough to offer a superb experience, even though the more expensive Surface Pro 9 exists and is certainly an even better fit for pro users.





The Surface Pro 8 is still plenty powerful, mind you, even if you compare it with the best tablets released in the last year or so, virtually all of which continue to be at a clear disadvantage when it comes to mobile productivity.





The Pro 9 and Pro 8 also look pretty much the same on the outside, with identical screen bezels and premium build materials, while sharing a high-quality jumbo-sized 120Hz PixelSense Flow display too. At $899.99, the Surface Pro 8 (with keyboard) manages to undercut Apple's hot new iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) as it delivers exceptional value in comparison with Cupertino's latest tablet pride and glory.



