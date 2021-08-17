Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 deal! Best Buy gives you up to $400 off outright, more with trade-in!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Being true high-tech flagship smartphones, these foldables can cost you a pretty penny, but Best Buy has a few offers online to severely reduce their prices! Off the bat, you get an outright $400 off, if you buy a carrier model, or $300 off if you buy unlocked, no strings attached! You can also trade-in your old phone when buying an unlocked model to get up to $600 more off your purchase.













Best Buy deals on Galaxy Z Fold3





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 starts at a MSRP of $1,799.99 for the 256 GB model. However, with Best Buy’s latest offer, you can save up to $400, get an additional $200 Samsung Store credit, or even go as far as shaving off $1,000 by turning in your old phone.





Here are all the offers depending on which carrier you choose, or whether you wish to go for an unlocked unit









Verizon - save $400 in the form of monthly credit. Get $200 in Samsung Credit

- save $400 in the form of monthly credit. Get $200 in Samsung Credit AT&T - save $400 in the form of monthly credit. Get $200 in Samsung Credit

- save $400 in the form of monthly credit. Get $200 in Samsung Credit T-Mobile - save $500 for outright purchase. Trade-in (physical locations only) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for an extra $500 discount.

- save $500 for outright purchase. Trade-in (physical locations only) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for an extra $500 discount. Sprint - save $400 in monthly credit or when buying outright. Get $200 in Samsung Credit

- save $400 in monthly credit or when buying outright. Get $200 in Samsung Credit Unlocked - save $300 when you buy outright and activate device with purchase. Get $200 in Samsung Credit





Best Buy deals on Galaxy Z Flip3





The Galaxy Z Flip3 is a new era in accessible foldables — starting at $999.99, it’s priced close to pretty much any other mainstream flagship out there. With Best Buy’s deals, it becomes even more affordable and you can finally have your very own clamshell smartphone! Additionally, you get $150 of Samsung Credit with your purchase.









Verizon - save $200 in monthly credit or $200 off with outright purchase. Get $150 in Samsung Credit

- save $200 in monthly credit or $200 off with outright purchase. Get $150 in Samsung Credit AT&T - save $200 in the form of monthly credit. Get $150 in Samsung Credit.

- save $200 in the form of monthly credit. Get $150 in Samsung Credit. T-Mobile - save $300 on a new line or $250 with a line upgrade. Get $150 in Samsung Credit

- save $300 on a new line or $250 with a line upgrade. Get $150 in Samsung Credit Sprint - save $200 in monthly credit or $200 off with outright purchase. Get $150 in Samsung Credit

- save $200 in monthly credit or $200 off with outright purchase. Get $150 in Samsung Credit Unlocked - save $200 when you buy outright and activate device with purchase. Get $150 in Samsung Credit





Pre-order with trade-in





Best Buy will also offer you up to $600 for your old phone ($600 value given for a good condition Galaxy S21 , other phone models also eligible but need to be evaluated on the spot). This offer is only available for unlocked Galaxy Z Fold3 or Flip3 pre-orders and stands until the pre-order period is over — that’s the 26th of August, 2021. You need to visit a Best Buy location or schedule a “store pickup” option online. Once your phone has been evaluated and your pre-order has been registered, you need to bring in your trade-in device (in the same condition it was presented to Best Buy in) when the Galaxy Z stock has arrived and finish the deal.





So, to sum it up, with trade-in, you can get





Galaxy Z Fold3 for as low as $799.99 (up to $1,000 off)

for as low as $799.99 (up to $1,000 off) Galaxy Z Flip3 for as low as $199.99 (up to $800 off)













