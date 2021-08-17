Notifications
Samsung Android Deals

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 deal! Best Buy gives you up to $400 off outright, more with trade-in!

Best Buy
By Best Buy
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deal! Best Buy gives you up to $400 off outright, more with trade-in!
Advertorial by Best Buy: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 — its latest generation of foldable phones that brings meaningful upgrades like stereo speakers, water-resistance, 120 Hz screens all around, and the latest top-tier hardware.

Being true high-tech flagship smartphones, these foldables can cost you a pretty penny, but Best Buy has a few offers online to severely reduce their prices! Off the bat, you get an outright $400 off, if you buy a carrier model, or $300 off if you buy unlocked, no strings attached! You can also trade-in your old phone when buying an unlocked model to get up to $600 more off your purchase.


Explore Best Buy Galaxy Z deals


Best Buy deals on Galaxy Z Fold3


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 starts at a MSRP of $1,799.99 for the 256 GB model. However, with Best Buy’s latest offer, you can save up to $400, get an additional $200 Samsung Store credit, or even go as far as shaving off $1,000 by turning in your old phone.

Here are all the offers depending on which carrier you choose, or whether you wish to go for an unlocked unit

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

- Verizon. Get $200 in Samsung Credit. 30 months

$13 off (22%)
$46 66 /mo
$60
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

- AT&T. Get $200 in Samsung Credit. 36 months

$11 off (22%)
$38 88 /mo
$50
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

- T-Mobile. $500 off without trade-in, $1,000 off with trade-in.

$500 off (28%)
$1299 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

- Sprint. Discount also applies for 24 monthly installments

$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

- Unlocked. Activate today. Get $200 in Samsung Credit

$300 off (17%)
$1499 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

  • Verizon - save $400 in the form of monthly credit. Get $200 in Samsung Credit
  • AT&T - save $400 in the form of monthly credit. Get $200 in Samsung Credit
  • T-Mobile - save $500 for outright purchase. Trade-in (physical locations only) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for an extra $500 discount.
  • Sprint - save $400 in monthly credit or when buying outright. Get $200 in Samsung Credit
  • Unlocked - save $300 when you buy outright and activate device with purchase. Get $200 in Samsung Credit

Best Buy deals on Galaxy Z Flip3


The Galaxy Z Flip3 is a new era in accessible foldables — starting at $999.99, it’s priced close to pretty much any other mainstream flagship out there. With Best Buy’s deals, it becomes even more affordable and you can finally have your very own clamshell smartphone! Additionally, you get $150 of Samsung Credit with your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

- Verizon. $200 off outright or over monthly installments. Get $150 Samsung Credit

$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

- AT&T. Get $150 Samsung Credit. 36 months

$6 off (20%)
$22 22 /mo
$27 78
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

- T-Mobile

$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

- Sprint. $200 off outright or over monthly installments. Get $150 Samsung Credit

$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

- Unlocked, Activate today. Get $150 in Samsung Credit

$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

  • Verizon - save $200 in monthly credit or $200 off with outright purchase. Get $150 in Samsung Credit
  • AT&T - save $200 in the form of monthly credit. Get $150 in Samsung Credit.
  • T-Mobile - save $300 on a new line or $250 with a line upgrade. Get $150 in Samsung Credit
  • Sprint - save $200 in monthly credit or $200 off with outright purchase. Get $150 in Samsung Credit
  • Unlocked - save $200 when you buy outright and activate device with purchase. Get $150 in Samsung Credit

Pre-order with trade-in


Best Buy will also offer you up to $600 for your old phone ($600 value given for a good condition Galaxy S21, other phone models also eligible but need to be evaluated on the spot). This offer is only available for unlocked Galaxy Z Fold3 or Flip3 pre-orders and stands until the pre-order period is over — that’s the 26th of August, 2021. You need to visit a Best Buy location or schedule a “store pickup” option online. Once your phone has been evaluated and your pre-order has been registered, you need to bring in your trade-in device (in the same condition it was presented to Best Buy in) when the Galaxy Z stock has arrived and finish the deal.

So, to sum it up, with trade-in, you can get

  • Galaxy Z Fold3 for as low as $799.99 (up to $1,000 off)
  • Galaxy Z Flip3 for as low as $199.99 (up to $800 off)

Explore Best Buy Galaxy Z deals



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
$800off $1000 Special Verizon $1100off $1310 Special Samsung 17%off $1500 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 View Full specs
100%off $0 Special AT&T 100%off $1 Special Verizon 20%off $800 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

