Best Bluetooth speaker deals right now: Save big with these hot offers

Best deals on compact Bluetooth speakers





Beats Pill: Save 33% on Amazon! $50 off (33%) The Beats Pill is on sale for 33% off on Amazon, bringing its price to under the $100 mark. The speaker delivers premium sound and up to 24 hours of battery life. It also packs an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, and you can enjoy lossless audio when you plug it into a computer or phone. Don't hesitate and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon JBL Flip 6: Save 23% on Amazon! $30 off (23%) Grab the popular JBL Flip 6 for less than $100 on Amazon and save 23% in the process. The speaker packs a loud sound and has great durability, boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon JBL Clip 5: Now 38% off on Amazon! $30 off (38%) Amazon is offering a sweet 38% discount on the compact JBL Clip 5, allowing you to get one for just under $50. The speaker offers great sound for its size and price. Plus, it can easily be attached to a backpack, making it a great pick for hikers. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Save 25% on the Sonos Move 2 $113 off (25%) The Sonos Move 2 is back at its best price on Amazon, but not for long. The speaker stands out with its premium design, smart features, and long battery life. Get yours through this limited-time Amazon sale and save $113. Buy at Amazon Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $100! $100 off (40%) The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is now available with a fantastic $100 discount on Amazon, dropping the price to just under $150. Built for adventure, this tough speaker boasts an IP67 rating for durability and delivers immersive 360-degree audio. Don’t wait—grab one for less now! Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro: Save 24%! $29 off (24%) Bose fans can save 24% on the SoundLink Micro. The speaker is extremely compact, has a durable IP67 dust and water resistance design, and offers great value at its current sub-$90 price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon





Bluetooth speaker that you can put in your backpack and bring anywhere with you, you're in luck, as we're currently seeing quite a few awesome deals on small Bluetooth speakers .



For instance, the Beats Pill is now 33% off, selling for below $100. If you prefer something ultra-portable that you can easily clip onto your backpack, the JBL Clip 5 is now 38% off, making it an excellent choice for hikers.



The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6, famous for its loud sound and high durability, is also on sale and available for 23% off, all while the Sonos Move 2 remains a great pick at 25% off, saving you $113. If you're looking for a compactthat you can put in your backpack and bring anywhere with you, you're in luck, as we're currently seeing quite a few awesome deals on smallFor instance, the Beats Pill is now 33% off, selling for below $100. If you prefer something ultra-portable that you can easily clip onto your backpack, the JBL Clip 5 is now 38% off, making it an excellent choice for hikers.Speaking of hiking-friendly speakers, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is also heavily discounted right now and selling for $100 off, while the waterproof Bose SoundLink Micro can be yours for 24% less.The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6, famous for its loud sound and high durability, is also on sale and available for 23% off, all while the Sonos Move 2 remains a great pick at 25% off, saving you $113.





Best deals on party Bluetooth speakers





JBL Xtreme 4: Save 34% on Amazon! $130 off (34%) Amazon has its best deal yet on the JBL Xtreme 4. Right now, you can snag this portable Bluetooth speaker at its lowest price ever! That’s a $130 discount—but don’t wait around, this deal likely won’t stick around for long. Buy at Amazon The JBL Boombox 3 is $120 off on Amazon! $120 off (24%) The JBL Boombox 3 is a very tempting choice for users seeking thumping bass, loud audio, and long battery life. The unit is currently $120 off on Amazon, letting you grab one for just south of $380, instead of $500. Save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon JBL PartyBox Club 120: Save $100! $100 off (25%) Save $100 and get the JBL PartyBox Club 120 for just under $300. This party speaker delivers powerful JBL Pro Sound, features a futuristic light show, and offers up to 12 hours of playtime. With a foldable handle, splash-proof design, and dual mic and guitar inputs, it’s built for large gatherings. Save while you can! Buy at Amazon JBL PartyBox On-The-Go: Save $100 $100 off (29%) Get the JBL Party-On-The-Go Bluetooth on Amazon and save $100 in the process. Thanks to this discount, you can snag a unit for under $250. The speaker is a top choice for big gatherings and even boasts ports for a microphone and guitar. Act fast and save on this awesome speaker today! Buy at Amazon





Right now, Amazon is offering massive discounts on JBL's best party speakers, bringing deep bass, vibrant light shows, and powerful sound to your gatherings at unbeatable prices.



The JBL Xtreme 4 is now 34% off, selling at a hefty $130 discount. Meanwhile, the JBL Boombox 3, famous for its thumping bass and long battery life, is also on sale for $120 off.



If you want a full party experience, the JBL PartyBox Club 120, packed with JBL Pro Sound, a futuristic light show, and high durability, is $100 off, while the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is available at the same $100 discount, featuring microphone and guitar ports to take your party to the next level.