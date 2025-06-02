Best Bluetooth speaker deals right now: Save big with these hot offers
Check out the best Bluetooth speaker deals available right now and enhance your listening for less today!
With summer just around the corner, you're probably planning new adventures and can't wait to spend more time with your friends outside. And since the best way to enhance a gathering is with an engaging playlist of dance music, getting a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker is likely on your bucket list.
Well, there’s no better time than the present. There are plenty of unmissable Bluetooth speaker deals to splurge on right now, with the best offers on portable Bluetooth speakers curated in this exact article. So, don’t waste time! Check out the top deals on Bluetooth speakers below and save today!
Best deals on compact Bluetooth speakers
If you're looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker that you can put in your backpack and bring anywhere with you, you're in luck, as we're currently seeing quite a few awesome deals on small Bluetooth speakers.
Speaking of hiking-friendly speakers, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is also heavily discounted right now and selling for $100 off, while the waterproof Bose SoundLink Micro can be yours for 24% less.
The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6, famous for its loud sound and high durability, is also on sale and available for 23% off, all while the Sonos Move 2 remains a great pick at 25% off, saving you $113.
For instance, the Beats Pill is now 33% off, selling for below $100. If you prefer something ultra-portable that you can easily clip onto your backpack, the JBL Clip 5 is now 38% off, making it an excellent choice for hikers.
Best deals on party Bluetooth speakers
Right now, Amazon is offering massive discounts on JBL's best party speakers, bringing deep bass, vibrant light shows, and powerful sound to your gatherings at unbeatable prices.
The JBL Xtreme 4 is now 34% off, selling at a hefty $130 discount. Meanwhile, the JBL Boombox 3, famous for its thumping bass and long battery life, is also on sale for $120 off.
If you want a full party experience, the JBL PartyBox Club 120, packed with JBL Pro Sound, a futuristic light show, and high durability, is $100 off, while the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is available at the same $100 discount, featuring microphone and guitar ports to take your party to the next level.
