Best Black Friday 2023 headphones deals: Sizzling discounts on the hottest audio gear!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The most anticipated day of the year for deal hunters is upon us!
Black Friday 2023 is here and all the delicious bargains you've been eagerly awaiting accompany it. This year in particular, Black Friday headphone deals are especially good, with something like the 3rd-gen AirPods Pro 2 down by almost 25%! Or the Beats Studio Pro which are going for half their usual price right now!
If these don't float your boat, there's a stupendous 48% discount on Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. And that's not all – Sony, Bose, Beats, and other brands have also slashed prices like there's no tomorrow, with discounts ranging from at least 20% to a whopping 55%.
Top three Black Friday headphones deals today
While we're at it, why not add a side to your new headphones with a nice wearable from the Black Friday smartwatch deals? Surely, if you are planning to get more of your audio equipment than just headphones, then you might want to check out our handpicked Black Friday speaker deals, too.
Deals' time without further ado!
Best Black Friday headphone deals: Apple AirPods
Here are the deals on AirPods available right now. As many of you may know, Apple's gear doesn't really get discounted a lot during sales, but this year's Black Friday is surprising us! We're seeing generous deals on the AirPods Pro 2, the 3rd gen AirPods and even the premium AirPods Max! Keep in mind that the deal on the AirPods Max is only for certain colors. Currently, only the Silver, Green and and Sky Blue are discounted.
- See all Black Friday AirPods deals
Black Friday headphones offers: Samsung Galaxy Buds
We gasped when we spotted the Galaxy Buds 2 for $68— that's an absolute steal. We do find the Buds 2 to be fantastic earphones for the $90 price point they usually go for, seeing them drop below $80 was a note-worthy event. The slightly-better Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also get an incredibly generous 30% off.
This year, you're in for a treat with some fantastic deals on Galaxy Buds, and the good news is that they are already live! Take a moment to explore the exciting offers waiting for you.
Best Black Friday offers on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser, JBL and others
Bose is a big player not just on the speaker front, but in the headphone game as well. Especially their over-ear noise-canceling models — you can't go wrong with these! So, imagine our delight when the QuietComforts Earbuds 2 took a sweet $80 dip. There are awesome deals on various Beats models by Dre, too! They come in many shapes and colors, whether you're into the iconic over-ear styles or the sleek in-ear options. Right now, the Beats Studio Buds is down by 40%.
Sennheiser is a popular brand — popular among those who crave quality sound — and that's why the deals on the Momentum models are so spectacular with their $100 discounts (both the in-ear and over-ear models get it). Got the gamers covered, too!
The stellar gaming wireless headphones, like the Razer Nari Ultimate and Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, are scoring fantastic discounts on Amazon this Black Friday, slashing their prices by around 50% from the usual cost.
Oh, and JBL is also joining the parade with amazing discounts of up to 50%! For instance, the JBL 510BT is available for under $30 right now!
Let's dive into the sales of headphones for Black Friday. We've found models from Bose, Beats, JBL, Sennheiser, and others discounted for the big shopping spree:
Black Friday headphones deals: Sony wireless headphones
Sony's stellar over-ear WH-1000XM5 has dropped by a good $72 now, which is a great deal for a pair of high-quality cans. The XM5 model has been out for a while but that doesn't take away from their excellent sound and noise cancellation capabilities. Additionally, the sought-after WF-1000XM5 earbuds also receive a substantial $52 price cut.
