Best Black Friday 2023 headphones deals: Sizzling discounts on the hottest audio gear!

The most anticipated day of the year for deal hunters is upon us!

If these don't float your boat, there's a stupendous 48% discount on Samsung's. And that's not all – Sony, Bose, Beats, and other brands have also slashed prices like there's no tomorrow, with discounts ranging from at least 20% to a whopping 55%.

Top three Black Friday headphones deals today



A symphony of wonders awaits those who buy the AirPods Pro 2! Featuring a dynamic driver designed by the Apple gods themselves for music lovers that crave high-fidelity audio. Boasting a marathon-worthy 30-hour battery life (with the case), an ergonomic fit, and outstanding active noise cancelltion.

Get ready for an out-of-this-world earbud experience with Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro! These earbuds bring top-notch sound quality, boast IPX7 water resistance (perfect for those accidental sporty spills), touch panels so sensitive they'll respond to your emotional highs and lows, and ANC that's so good it could hush a library. But wait, there's more! These buds are like so comfortable, they're like the comfy pajamas you forget you're wearing until someone points it out. Whether you're hustling at work or grinding at the gym, these buds will stick with you.

Well, this is nuts. At a 51% discount, the Beats Studio Pro headphones sure are a steal - they feature Beats' Custom Acoustic Platform for immersive sound in calls and music. Offering lossless audio, distinct sound profiles, Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and Transparency mode, these headphones ensure a personalized listening experience. With up to 40 hours of battery life, voice-targeting mics, and on-device controls, they provide convenience and clear call performance.

Deals' time without further ado!

Some individuals unequivocally claim that these over-ear headphones stand out as the finest in the market. Surprisingly, many of these enthusiasts aren't even supporters of Apple. Now, picture the potential enhancement in your experience when you connect these headphones with an iProduct to unlock additional features! These headphones have garnered admiration from fans for years, and there's no need for a new iteration. If you're curious about the reasons behind their popularity, explore the discounted AirPods Max.

The AirPods Gen 3 are here to immerse you in a surround-sound wonderland! These buds, designed to fit your ears like a glove, offer personalized spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. Not just that – they're IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, perfect for workouts or unexpected rain showers. Now, the price is discounted by 17%!

Act fast, as the AIrPods Pro (2nd Gen) saw a 3x discount increase in the last hours and probably will be sold out soon. These really need no introduction, as they are a must-have for all iPhone users, even if they're not sworn music lovers. They're so good for phone and Zoom calls, too! They deliver up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.

Opt for the distinctive Olive Green, and you'll snag an even better deal on brand-new Galaxy Buds 2. Stand out and save!

Galaxy Buds 2 are designed to help you focus and enjoy your music, no matter where you are. With Active Noise Cancellation, you can block out unwanted sounds and truly immerse yourself in your music. And with touch control, you can easily control your playlist or answer calls without having to take out your phone.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro master the art of quieting the outside world with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. For optimal sound quality and call performance, ensure a proper fit by choosing earbud tips that snugly fit your ear canals. Also, they are $70 cheaper right now! You also get Hi-Fi sound, 360 audio, HD voice, conversation mode, and on top of all that, these earbuds are rated IPX7 water resistant.

A third is off their usual price: introducing the Galaxy Buds FE, which are crafted for enduring comfort with a wing-tip design. Hear what you want how you want thanks to Active Noise Cancellation. You get touch control, Auto Switch Audio, and built-in voice assistant for super cheap right now! Listen comfortably all day with the new wing-tip design that keeps your Buds in place.

These are 25% off their usual price - nice, huh? The Galaxy Buds2 transforms your music experience and blocks out unwanted distractions with Active Noise Cancellation while the Ambient Sound mode keeps you connected to the right noises. With a sleek and snug 10% lighter design, you might just forget you're even wearing them until your playlist ends. Clear communication is guaranteed with three microphones and noise reduction, perfect for any conversation.

This year, you're in for a treat with some fantastic deals on Galaxy Buds, and the good news is that they are already live! Take a moment to explore the exciting offers waiting for you.





Bose is a big player not just on the speaker front, but in the headphone game as well. Especially their over-ear noise-canceling models — you can't go wrong with these! So, imagine our delight when the QuietComforts Earbuds 2 took a sweet $80 dip. There are awesome deals on various Beats models by Dre, too! They come in many shapes and colors, whether you're into the iconic over-ear styles or the sleek in-ear options. Right now, the Beats Studio Buds is down by 40%.



Sennheiser is a popular brand — popular among those who crave quality sound — and that's why the deals on the Momentum models are so spectacular with their $100 discounts (both the in-ear and over-ear models get it). Got the gamers covered, too!





The stellar gaming wireless headphones, like the Razer Nari Ultimate and Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, are scoring fantastic discounts on Amazon this Black Friday, slashing their prices by around 50% from the usual cost.





Oh, and JBL is also joining the parade with amazing discounts of up to 50%! For instance, the JBL 510BT is available for under $30 right now!





Let's dive into the sales of headphones for Black Friday. We've found models from Bose, Beats, JBL, Sennheiser, and others discounted for the big shopping spree:







This is nice: The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are sounding like a 50% discount These are budget, but even they get a 50% discount. Wow! The Nord Buds 2 earbud pair elevates your audio experience with its innovative BassWave algorithm, delivering a balanced sound with richer bass and crystal-clear vocals for a dance-worthy groove. Offering up to 25dB of active noise cancellation, these buds are your ticket to a serene listening session. $30 off (50%) $29 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon A 40% discount on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series means you save $40 The Pixel 'A' phone series proved to deliver, the Pixel Buds A-Series do so. Expect rich, high-quality audio with a secure fit, customizable ear tips, and a stabilizer arc. Experience up to 5 hours of listening or 2.5 hours of talk time, extendable to 24 hours with the charging case for non-stop entertainment. Seamlessly control music, directions, weather, and notifications using your voice or a simple tap on the earbud for effortless interaction with Google. $40 off (40%) $59 $99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is down by 25% on Amazon Achieve a harmonious blend of powerful sound and serene quietness. With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, take charge of your audio environment. Whether it's crystal-clear calls or a deeply personal music journey, experience it all. $45 off (25%) $134 50 $179 99 Buy at Amazon The Google Pixel Buds Pro pair tempts with a 40% discount Pixel Buds Pro, currently tempting with a 40% discount, utilize Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, customizing to your ear to block outside noise, offering a tranquil backdrop for your music to dazzle. Compatible with Bluetooth 4.0+ devices, they sync effortlessly with Android, iOS, tablets, and laptops. Enjoy up to 11 hours of listening time or extend it to 31 hours with the charging case, which can be wirelessly charged using Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers. $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 10: save 43% at Woot right now Woot has an epic Black Friday deal on the new Jabra Elite 10! These earbuds can now be yours with a notable 43% discount, which amounts to $130 off from their retail price. Enjoy an advanced Active Noise Cancellation, next-level Dolby Atmos surround sound, in an all-day comfortable body. These also feature wireless charging, so you don't have to hassle with cables. $130 off (43%) $169 99 $299 99 Buy at Woot Jabra Elite 5: so close to a 50% discount, can't be passed by! Immerse yourself in the capabilities of Hybrid ANC, blocking ambient noise, or opt for heightened awareness with HearThrough. Take advantage of advanced 6-mic call technology that effectively reduces wind noise. Indulge in personalized sound delivered by 6mm speakers and the added convenience of Spotify Tap Playback. IP55 rating protects the earbuds against dust and water. Use either Jabra earbud independently in Mono Mode. Up to 7hrs of battery life, 28hrs with the case. $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4 Active: $50 less in a heartbeat Another deal that drops the regular price by 42%. Nice! These earbuds optimize performance with a customizable equalizer and bass boost, offering up to 7 hours of use per earbud (28 hours with case and fast-charge capability). Enjoy seamless connectivity through Bluetooth 5.2 with Google Fast Pair, Spotify Tap Playback, and voice assistance from Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant (Android 6.0 or higher). $50 off (42%) $69 99 $119 99 Buy at Amazon Another 40% discount: Meet the Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds Great sound starts with great-fitting earbuds. These in-ear Bluetooth earbuds feature a Danish ergonomic-acoustic design for all-day comfort, along with physical buttons for easy control. Maximize performance with up to 5.5 hours of battery life per bud (22 hours with the case), and enjoy a quick 10-minute charge for up to 1 hour. $40 off (40%) $59 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon