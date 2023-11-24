Best Black Friday 2023 headphones deals: Sizzling discounts on the hottest audio gear!

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The most anticipated day of the year for deal hunters is upon us!

Black Friday 2023 is here and all the delicious bargains you've been eagerly awaiting accompany it. This year in particular, Black Friday headphone deals are especially good, with something like the 3rd-gen AirPods Pro 2 down by almost 25%! Or the Beats Studio Pro which are going for half their usual price right now! 

If these don't float your boat, there's a stupendous 48% discount on Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. And that's not all – Sony, Bose, Beats, and other brands have also slashed prices like there's no tomorrow, with discounts ranging from at least 20% to a whopping 55%.

Top three Black Friday headphones deals today

Beats Studio Pro: get these now for half price at Amazon!

Well, this is nuts. At a 51% discount, the Beats Studio Pro headphones sure are a steal - they feature Beats' Custom Acoustic Platform for immersive sound in calls and music. Offering lossless audio, distinct sound profiles, Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and Transparency mode, these headphones ensure a personalized listening experience. With up to 40 hours of battery life, voice-targeting mics, and on-device controls, they provide convenience and clear call performance.
$180 off (51%)
$169 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro get a Pro discount as well: now 48% OFF

Get ready for an out-of-this-world earbud experience with Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro! These earbuds bring top-notch sound quality, boast IPX7 water resistance (perfect for those accidental sporty spills), touch panels so sensitive they'll respond to your emotional highs and lows, and ANC that's so good it could hush a library. But wait, there's more! These buds are like so comfortable, they're like the comfy pajamas you forget you're wearing until someone points it out. Whether you're hustling at work or grinding at the gym, these buds will stick with you.
$110 off (48%)
$119 95
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Catch this 24% Black Friday discount on the latest AirPods Pro 2

A symphony of wonders awaits those who buy the AirPods Pro 2! Featuring a dynamic driver designed by the Apple gods themselves for music lovers that crave high-fidelity audio. Boasting a marathon-worthy 30-hour battery life (with the case), an ergonomic fit, and outstanding active noise cancelltion.
$59 off (24%)
$189 99
$249
Buy at Amazon


While we're at it, why not add a side to your new headphones with a nice wearable from the Black Friday smartwatch deals? Surely, if you are planning to get more of your audio equipment than just headphones, then you might want to check out our handpicked Black Friday speaker deals, too.

Deals' time without further ado!


Best Black Friday headphone deals: Apple AirPods


Here are the deals on AirPods available right now. As many of you may know, Apple's gear doesn't really get discounted a lot during sales, but this year's Black Friday is surprising us! We're seeing generous deals on the AirPods Pro 2, the 3rd gen AirPods and even the premium AirPods Max! Keep in mind that the deal on the AirPods Max is only for certain colors. Currently, only the Silver, Green and and Sky Blue are discounted.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) just got A LOT cheaper, so act fast

Act fast, as the AIrPods Pro (2nd Gen) saw a 3x discount increase in the last hours and probably will be sold out soon. These really need no introduction, as they are a must-have for all iPhone users, even if they're not sworn music lovers. They're so good for phone and Zoom calls, too! They deliver up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.
$59 off (24%)
$189 99
$249
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): The price is down by 17%

The AirPods Gen 3 are here to immerse you in a surround-sound wonderland! These buds, designed to fit your ears like a glove, offer personalized spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. Not just that – they're IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, perfect for workouts or unexpected rain showers. Now, the price is discounted by 17%!
$29 off (17%)
$139 99
$169
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max is now down by 18% on Amazon

Some individuals unequivocally claim that these over-ear headphones stand out as the finest in the market. Surprisingly, many of these enthusiasts aren't even supporters of Apple. Now, picture the potential enhancement in your experience when you connect these headphones with an iProduct to unlock additional features! These headphones have garnered admiration from fans for years, and there's no need for a new iteration. If you're curious about the reasons behind their popularity, explore the discounted AirPods Max.
$99 off (18%)
$449 99
$549
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday headphones offers: Samsung Galaxy Buds


We gasped when we spotted the Galaxy Buds 2 for $68— that's an absolute steal. We do find the Buds 2 to be fantastic earphones for the $90 price point they usually go for, seeing them drop below $80 was a note-worthy event. The slightly-better Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also get an incredibly generous 30% off. 

This year, you're in for a treat with some fantastic deals on Galaxy Buds, and the good news is that they are already live! Take a moment to explore the exciting offers waiting for you.

Galaxy Buds 2 treat your ears, this 25% discount deal treats your wallet

These are 25% off their usual price - nice, huh? The Galaxy Buds2 transforms your music experience and blocks out unwanted distractions with Active Noise Cancellation while the Ambient Sound mode keeps you connected to the right noises. With a sleek and snug 10% lighter design, you might just forget you're even wearing them until your playlist ends. Clear communication is guaranteed with three microphones and noise reduction, perfect for any conversation.
$22 off (25%)
$67 90
$89 99
Buy at Amazon

The 'Fan Edition' Galaxy Buds FE are 30% cheaper, are you a fan?

A third is off their usual price: introducing the Galaxy Buds FE, which are crafted for enduring comfort with a wing-tip design. Hear what you want how you want thanks to Active Noise Cancellation. You get touch control, Auto Switch Audio, and built-in voice assistant for super cheap right now! Listen comfortably all day with the new wing-tip design that keeps your Buds in place.
$30 off (30%)
$69 99
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

Save $70 with this Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS Earbuds deal!

Galaxy Buds2 Pro master the art of quieting the outside world with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. For optimal sound quality and call performance, ensure a proper fit by choosing earbud tips that snugly fit your ear canals. Also, they are $70 cheaper right now! You also get Hi-Fi sound, 360 audio, HD voice, conversation mode, and on top of all that, these earbuds are rated IPX7 water resistant.
$70 off (30%)
$159 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2, US Version, Graphite with 33% discount

Galaxy Buds 2 are designed to help you focus and enjoy your music, no matter where you are. With Active Noise Cancellation, you can block out unwanted sounds and truly immerse yourself in your music. And with touch control, you can easily control your playlist or answer calls without having to take out your phone.
$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green now down by 40%

Opt for the distinctive Olive Green, and you'll snag an even better deal on brand-new Galaxy Buds 2. Stand out and save!
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Best Black Friday offers on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser, JBL and others


Bose is a big player not just on the speaker front, but in the headphone game as well. Especially their over-ear noise-canceling models — you can't go wrong with these! So, imagine our delight when the QuietComforts Earbuds 2 took a sweet $80 dip. There are awesome deals on various Beats models by Dre, too! They come in many shapes and colors, whether you're into the iconic over-ear styles or the sleek in-ear options. Right now, the Beats Studio Buds is down by 40%.

Sennheiser is a popular brand — popular among those who crave quality sound — and that's why the deals on the Momentum models are so spectacular with their $100 discounts (both the in-ear and over-ear models get it). Got the gamers covered, too! 

The stellar gaming wireless headphones, like the Razer Nari Ultimate and Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, are scoring fantastic discounts on Amazon this Black Friday, slashing their prices by around 50% from the usual cost. 

Oh, and JBL is also joining the parade with amazing discounts of up to 50%! For instance, the JBL 510BT is available for under $30 right now!

Let's dive into the sales of headphones for Black Friday. We've found models from Bose, Beats, JBL, Sennheiser, and others discounted for the big shopping spree:

This is nice: The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are sounding like a 50% discount

These are budget, but even they get a 50% discount. Wow! The Nord Buds 2 earbud pair elevates your audio experience with its innovative BassWave algorithm, delivering a balanced sound with richer bass and crystal-clear vocals for a dance-worthy groove. Offering up to 25dB of active noise cancellation, these buds are your ticket to a serene listening session.
$30 off (50%)
$29 99
$59 99
Buy at Amazon

A 40% discount on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series means you save $40

The Pixel 'A' phone series proved to deliver, the Pixel Buds A-Series do so. Expect rich, high-quality audio with a secure fit, customizable ear tips, and a stabilizer arc. Experience up to 5 hours of listening or 2.5 hours of talk time, extendable to 24 hours with the charging case for non-stop entertainment. Seamlessly control music, directions, weather, and notifications using your voice or a simple tap on the earbud for effortless interaction with Google.
$40 off (40%)
$59
$99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is down by 25% on Amazon

Achieve a harmonious blend of powerful sound and serene quietness. With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, take charge of your audio environment. Whether it's crystal-clear calls or a deeply personal music journey, experience it all.
$45 off (25%)
$134 50
$179 99
Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro pair tempts with a 40% discount

Pixel Buds Pro, currently tempting with a 40% discount, utilize Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, customizing to your ear to block outside noise, offering a tranquil backdrop for your music to dazzle. Compatible with Bluetooth 4.0+ devices, they sync effortlessly with Android, iOS, tablets, and laptops. Enjoy up to 11 hours of listening time or extend it to 31 hours with the charging case, which can be wirelessly charged using Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.
$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 10: save 43% at Woot right now

Woot has an epic Black Friday deal on the new Jabra Elite 10! These earbuds can now be yours with a notable 43% discount, which amounts to $130 off from their retail price. Enjoy an advanced Active Noise Cancellation, next-level Dolby Atmos surround sound, in an all-day comfortable body. These also feature wireless charging, so you don't have to hassle with cables.
$130 off (43%)
$169 99
$299 99
Buy at Woot

Jabra Elite 5: so close to a 50% discount, can't be passed by!

Immerse yourself in the capabilities of Hybrid ANC, blocking ambient noise, or opt for heightened awareness with HearThrough. Take advantage of advanced 6-mic call technology that effectively reduces wind noise. Indulge in personalized sound delivered by 6mm speakers and the added convenience of Spotify Tap Playback. IP55 rating protects the earbuds against dust and water. Use either Jabra earbud independently in Mono Mode. Up to 7hrs of battery life, 28hrs with the case.
$70 off (47%)
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4 Active: $50 less in a heartbeat

Another deal that drops the regular price by 42%. Nice! These earbuds optimize performance with a customizable equalizer and bass boost, offering up to 7 hours of use per earbud (28 hours with case and fast-charge capability). Enjoy seamless connectivity through Bluetooth 5.2 with Google Fast Pair, Spotify Tap Playback, and voice assistance from Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant (Android 6.0 or higher).
$50 off (42%)
$69 99
$119 99
Buy at Amazon

Another 40% discount: Meet the Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds

Great sound starts with great-fitting earbuds. These in-ear Bluetooth earbuds feature a Danish ergonomic-acoustic design for all-day comfort, along with physical buttons for easy control. Maximize performance with up to 5.5 hours of battery life per bud (22 hours with the case), and enjoy a quick 10-minute charge for up to 1 hour.
$40 off (40%)
$59 99
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds are not even $100, can you resist?

Save $60 and get the Beats Studio Buds! What’s in the box, you want to know? Well, here it is: Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise cancelling earphones, charging case, ear tips with three size options, USB-C to USB-C charging cable, Quick Start Guide, warranty card (USB-C power adapter sold separately).
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

Get the Apple W1 chip with the Beats Solo3, 20% cheaper!

The Beats Solo3 are powered by the Apple W1 chip, which offers Class 1 wireless connectivity for seamless use with iOS and Android devices. With an impressive 40-hour battery life and Fast Fuel feature, 5 minutes of charging provides 3 hours of playback. These headphones boast an adjustable, comfortable fit, sleek durable design, and multifunction on-ear controls for calls, music, and Siri activation, delivering award-winning sound and design with premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics.
$40 off (20%)
$159 99
$199 95
Buy at Amazon

If you want to save $101, get the Beats Powerbeats Pro with this deal!

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are sold for $101 less right now, so you know the drill. They come with an Apple 12W USB Power Adapter and offer up to 9 hours of listening time (extendable to over 24 hours with the charging case). The adjustable, secure-fit earhooks provide lightweight comfort and stability, complemented by a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance during workouts.
$101 off (38%)
$167 94
$268 95
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: No more $300 price tag, its under $200!

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are usually found around the $300 price tag, but right now, the pair is under $200 with this deal. Customized for your preferences with personalized noise cancellation and exceptional sound performance. The Fit Kit, complete with ear tips and stability bands, guarantees all-day comfort and a secure fit.
$80 off (29%)
$199
$279
Buy at Amazon

$120 less for the Bose Headphones 700

Earbuds are great, but over-ear headphones are still a thing. The Bose Headphones 700 will make you enjoy a noise-cancelation featuring 11 levels for uninterrupted, distraction-free audio. With a lightweight stainless steel headband and earcups tilted for the perfect fit, you can comfortably wear these headphones for hours.
$120 off (32%)
$259
$379
Buy at Amazon

$110 less: The Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

Razer Nari Ultimate is a wireless 7.1 Surround gaming headset that won't leave you dissatisfied with its THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound. Featuring a lightweight, auto-adjusting headband, a retractable mic with audio adjustments, and soft cloth cushions with cooling gel, ensuring prolonged comfort and sound isolation during extended gaming sessions.
$110 off (55%)
$89 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Don't waste another moment, as the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are $112 down

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 TWS earbuds can be yours for $112 less. Don't forget that if the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance.
$112 off (40%)
$168
$279 95
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 4 will make you dance with this 29% discount

Experience Sennheiser's maximum audio resolution with Signature Sound, featuring a 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive technology for premium music quality. Tailor your sound via the Sennheiser Smart Control App, indulge in personalized equalizer settings, and switch between presets and sound modes for a unique auditory journey.
$109 off (29%)
$271
$379 95
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro are not even $100 (right now!)

Turn up the fun with these gaming headphones that are under $100 thanks to this deal! THX 7.1 Surround Sound takes your gaming experience to the next level, offering audio cues so good, you'll think it's real life. They've got memory foam cushions, so comfy, you might forget you're even wearing them!
$80 off (44%)
$99 99
$179 99
Buy at Amazon

Serious ANC from the Bose QuietComfort 45, a serious 40% discount!

These are very popular! Now they are sinfully cheap at under $200! The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. Bluetooth range-up to 9 m (30 feet).
$130 off (40%)
$199
$329
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds with 50% discount

Got an ear for a great deal? The Soundcore by Anker P29i is your budget-friendly jam, now rocking a cool 50% off its price tag, making it yours for less than $20! With quality sound, powerful bass, and a whopping 30 hours of playtime, it's music to your ears and your wallet!
$20 off (50%)
$19 99
$39 99
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 active noise cancelling earbuds now 46% off

Experience pure bliss with these wireless earbuds boasting a comfy fit, approximately 50 hours of playtime, and a 98% noise reduction. Enjoy upgraded noise cancellation that adapts to your surroundings, creating a personalized oasis wherever you go.
$46 off (46%)
$54
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune Flex earbuds with 50% discount right now

You can get JBL Pure Bass Sound with smartly designed 12mm drivers in a stick form factor for an immersive audio experience, coupled with Active Noise Cancelling, 4-microphone clarity for calls, up to 32 hours of battery life, and water-resistant, sweatproof design for all-weather use with a sweet 50% discount on Black Friday! All the available colors are enjoying the discount so you can choose one to suit your style!
$50 off (50%)
$49 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Endurance Peak 3 is down by 30%

Elevate your workout experience with JBL Pure Bass Sound, powered by a 10mm dynamic driver for bold sound, offering up to 50 total hours of playback with speed charge, IP68 dust and water-proof design for active adventures, and features like Ambient Aware, TalkThru, and 4-Mic technology for crisp call. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 can be yours for $30 less than its original price!
$30 off (30%)
$69 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 760NC Foldable Over-Ear Wireless Headphones are 50% off

Indulge in JBL's iconic Pure Bass Sound, delivering deep and powerful bass, with a remarkable 35-hour battery life and 2-hour quick recharge for uninterrupted listening pleasure. Stay hands-free with easy call management and voice control, all enhanced by the convenience of active noise canceling. The lightweight and foldable design ensures these headphones are your perfect travel companion and now they can be yours with a $65 discount on Black Friday!
$65 off (50%)
$64 95
$129 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT can be yours with 50% discount

Are you on a budget? The JBL Tune 510BT is a perfect choice! Experience JBL Pure Bass sound in these wireless headphones, offering Bluetooth 5.0, 40 hours of playtime, and a quick 2-hour recharge. Easily control calls and music with on-ear buttons, activate voice assistants, and enjoy comfort with an adjustable headband—all for just under $30!
$25 off (50%)
$24 95
$49 95
Buy at Amazon


Black Friday headphones deals: Sony wireless headphones


Sony's stellar over-ear WH-1000XM5 has dropped by a good $72 now, which is a great deal for a pair of high-quality cans. The XM5 model has been out for a while but that doesn't take away from their excellent sound and noise cancellation capabilities. Additionally, the sought-after WF-1000XM5 earbuds also receive a substantial $52 price cut.

The popular Sony WH-1000XM4 will take you on a journey

Sony WH-1000XM4 is here to take you on a journey! Elevate your music journey with Edge-AI, crafted in collaboration with Sony Music Studios Tokyo. Enjoy up to 30 hours of playback with quick charging - only 10 minutes for a solid 5-hour session!
$32 off (11%)
$248
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Hear what the hype is all about with the Sony WF-1000XM5 and this Black Friday deal!

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is a pair that's so popular, it could be considered VIP! Light, compact, and beautifully designed, these earbuds offer seamless Bluetooth connectivity and an integrated processor V2 for effortless switching. Adapt to your surroundings with AI-powered adaptive sound control for an optimal listening experience.
$52 off (17%)
$248
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 are getting away from the $400 usual price with this discount

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are usually priced around the $400 price mark, but no more - get them with this deal and rejoice! Benefit from up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging (3 minutes for 3 hours of playback). Embrace ultra-comfort and lightweight design with soft-fit leather.
$72 off (18%)
$328
$399 99
Buy at Amazon


