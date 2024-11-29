Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2024: Save $160 on the Galaxy Watch 6 and more

Black Friday Galaxy Watch offers



You now have the chance to snag Samsung's all-new affordable smartwatch at a sweet $40 discount on Amazon. This is the LTE version of the device and can be yours for less than $210. This is also a feature-rich wearable, so don't hesitate and save today!

Get the 47mm Bluetooth version of the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $170. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish premium smartwatch. It's loaded with features and even sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which gives the watch a more classical look and makes navigation through the menus easier. This one recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises!

Seize the opportunity to grab the 44mm LTE version of the remarkable Galaxy Watch 6 with a fantastic deal, saving $160 in the process. Elevate your wrist game with this premium smartwatch that boasts a myriad of features, making it a worthwhile investment. Don't miss out on the chance to seamlessly integrate style and cutting-edge technology into your daily life while saving some cash.

Get this epic smartwatch by Samsung for just under $462 right now thanks to this generous Amazon Black Friday deal. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features Sapphire Crystal glass, Titanium + cushion design and Samsung's most powerful smartwatch 3nm processor. Don't miss out and save big on this durable and feature-rich device today!

The 44mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 7 is now available for $60 off on Amazon, meaning you can buy it for just under $320. The watch boasts dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, among a plethora of features. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to plenty of apps. It's great for a Galaxy user who wants to keep tabs on their health while having a feature-rich smartwatch.

Black Friday Pixel Watch deals







We've rounded up two unmissable Black Friday Pixel Watch deals in our selection of the best Black Friday smartwatch offers. The first deal is on the Pixel Watch 2 , now discounted by a hefty $105. The other is for the Pixel Watch 3 , available for $70 off its price. So, check out these two Pixel Watch deals for Black Friday and save big on a fancy new Google smartwatch.





Pixel Watch 2: $105 off right now at Amazon Amazon has a great $105 discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2. This allows you to score a unit for just under $146, which is a great deal. The Pixel Watch 2 is loaded with features and is one of the best smartwatches money can buy. Don't hesitate and save now! $105 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 3 41mm now discounted at Amazon Enjoy a 20% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm variant at Amazon right now. The discounted color option is the Matte Black Aluminum Case - Obsidian Band. The Pixel Watch 3 is the best attempt from Google at making a great smartwatch. Don't miss out! $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Black Friday Garmin promos

We're happy to report that we've put quite a few great Black Friday Garmin watch deals in our pick for the top smartwatch offers this Black Friday. The best ones are on the Garmin Enduro 2, which is now a whopping $407 off its price and on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, which can be yours for $275 less.



Garmin Vivoactive 5: Save $100! The awesome Garmin Vivoactive 5 is now discounted by $100 for Black Friday. This means you can snag one for less than $200. The watch is loaded with features, packs a bright AMOLED display and is a true bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate and save now! $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Enduro 2: Save $407! Get the expensive Garmin Enduro 2 at a massive $407 discount with this unmissable Black Friday deal on Amazon. This is a durable smartwatch with plenty of features, including solar charging. It'll usually set you back about $1,100. However, it can now be yours for less than $693. Act fast and save today! $407 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $113 OFF on Amazon! The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on sale for 28% off on Amazon, which means you can save $113 with this sweet Black Friday offer. This makes it an excellent choice for Garmin fans on a budget. The watch is loaded with features, including Garmin's Coach functionality, and delivers up to 14 days of usage. Don't miss out and save today! $113 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100 on Amazon! The Garmin Forerunner 965 is $100 off on Amazon during Black Friday. This premium watch is packed with features and offers great value, especially with its impressive battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode. Don't miss out and save while you can! $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: Save $275! The durable fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $275 off on Amazon. The watch delivers up to 37 days with solar charging, which is incredible battery life. In addition, it boasts a plethora of features and is an even bigger bargain at its current price. $275 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $100! The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is now $105 off on Amazon for Black Friday, which means you can snatch one for under $145. This is an affordable Garmin smartwatch, which packs a bright AMOLED display and offers up to 11 days of battery life. In addition, it offers a plethora of health-tracking features such as Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 3S: Save $100! The feature-rich Garmin Venu 3S is discounted by $100 at Amazon. The watch is full of features, sports a touchscreen AMOLED display, and delivers up to 10 days of battery life. It's a true bargain. Act fast and get yours now! $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon In addition, Black Friday this year allows you to save $100 on the Garmin Venu Sq 2, Garmin Venu 3S, and Garmin Vivoactive 5. Just act fast and take advantage of this top Black Friday Garmin deals, while they are still up for grabs!



