Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2024: Save $160 on the Galaxy Watch 6 and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is finally here, making this the perfect time to save big on a new smartwatch! We're seeing a plethora of unmissable Black Friday smartwatch deals, and we've gathered the very best right here in this article.
For instance, you'll find a promo here that lets you save a whopping $188 on the durable Galaxy Watch Ultra, scoring one at its lowest price yet. Alternatively, if you want a capable Galaxy Watch at an even lower price, you can snag the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 for $160 less.
So, let's not waste any more time! Check out the best smartwatch deals for Black Friday below!
Top three Black Friday smartwatch deals to take advantage of right now
Black Friday deals on Apple Watches
Black Friday Galaxy Watch offers
Black Friday Pixel Watch deals
We're happy to report that we've put quite a few great Black Friday Garmin watch deals in our pick for the top smartwatch offers this Black Friday. The best ones are on the Garmin Enduro 2, which is now a whopping $407 off its price and on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, which can be yours for $275 less.
For instance, you'll find a promo here that lets you save a whopping $188 on the durable Galaxy Watch Ultra, scoring one at its lowest price yet. Alternatively, if you want a capable Galaxy Watch at an even lower price, you can snag the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 for $160 less.
If you're Team Pixel, you can save up to $105 on a new Pixel Watch. On the other hand, if you're on Apple's side of the fence, you can score up to $80 in savings on a new Apple Watch.
So, let's not waste any more time! Check out the best smartwatch deals for Black Friday below!
Top three Black Friday smartwatch deals to take advantage of right now
Jump to:
Black Friday deals on Apple Watches
Apple Watches rarely receive jaw-dropping discounts during Black Friday, and unfortunately, this year is no exception. However, you can still save up to $80 on a new Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 10.
Black Friday Galaxy Watch offers
Samsung's smartwatches are among the best on the market, and we're seeing some impressive Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals right now. One of the best Samsung deals this Black Friday is on the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which allows you to save $170 on this feature-rich smartwatch. Another Black Friday Galaxy Watch deal lets you get the Galaxy Watch 6 at a lovely $160 markdown.
Black Friday Pixel Watch deals
We've rounded up two unmissable Black Friday Pixel Watch deals in our selection of the best Black Friday smartwatch offers. The first deal is on the Pixel Watch 2, now discounted by a hefty $105. The other is for the Pixel Watch 3, available for $70 off its price. So, check out these two Pixel Watch deals for Black Friday and save big on a fancy new Google smartwatch.
Black Friday Garmin promos
We're happy to report that we've put quite a few great Black Friday Garmin watch deals in our pick for the top smartwatch offers this Black Friday. The best ones are on the Garmin Enduro 2, which is now a whopping $407 off its price and on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, which can be yours for $275 less.
Recommended Stories
In addition, Black Friday this year allows you to save $100 on the Garmin Venu Sq 2, Garmin Venu 3S, and Garmin Vivoactive 5. Just act fast and take advantage of this top Black Friday Garmin deals, while they are still up for grabs!
Black Friday smartwatch deals on Fitbit and Amazfit smartwatches
The November festivities have brought some top Black Friday smartwatch deals on wearables from Fitbit and Amazfit, too. In our pick for the best smartwatch offers this Black Friday, we've included Amazon's deal on the Fitbit Charge 6, which lets you snag one for just under $99.95, and the premium Amazfit Falcon, now discounted by $150. Check out these awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals and more below!
Want special Black Friday smartwatch deals?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: