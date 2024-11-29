Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2024: Save $160 on the Galaxy Watch 6 and more

Black Friday is finally here, making this the perfect time to save big on a new smartwatch! We're seeing a plethora of unmissable Black Friday smartwatch deals, and we've gathered the very best right here in this article.

For instance, you'll find a promo here that lets you save a whopping $188 on the durable Galaxy Watch Ultra, scoring one at its lowest price yet. Alternatively, if you want a capable Galaxy Watch at an even lower price, you can snag the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 for $160 less.

If you're Team Pixel, you can save up to $105 on a new Pixel Watch. On the other hand, if you're on Apple's side of the fence, you can score up to $80 in savings on a new Apple Watch.

So, let's not waste any more time! Check out the best smartwatch deals for Black Friday below!

Top three Black Friday smartwatch deals to take advantage of right now


$160 off on the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm!

Grab this wonderful discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 44m version right now thanks to this great Amazon Black Friday deal. Enjoy a myriad of features and integrate style and cutting-edge technology into your daily life while saving some cash. The Galaxy Watch 6 is mostly similar to the previous Galaxy Watch 5, but the next Galaxy Watch 7 is a better device, so adjust your upgrade expectations accordingly.
$160 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $188 at Amazon

Amazon's awesome Black Friday deals include a hot offer on the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. There's nothing this smartwatch can't do and the retailer is now offering you an amazing deal to get it, so don't miss out! Sure, it does throw originality out of the window and exists as a homage to the Apple Watch Ultra lineup, but apart from that, it's a good watch.
$188 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2: Save $105!

Right now, you can save $105 on the second-gen Pixel Watch 2 and grab one for just under $146. This is a feature-rich smartwatch, and we think it's an even bigger value at its current price on Amazon for Black Friday. So, don't hesitate and save while you can!
$105 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday deals on Apple Watches


Apple Watches rarely receive jaw-dropping discounts during Black Friday, and unfortunately, this year is no exception. However, you can still save up to $80 on a new Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now $40 off at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] is now discounted by $40 at the moment at Amazon. This is Apple's most durable smartwatch, and it's packed with features. Don't hesitate and get yours as soon as possible
$40 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm: save 18% right now

The Apple Watch Series 10 just got out not longer than a month and a half ago. Usually, such hot-out-of-the-oven Apple devices don't get discounted, but Amazon is surprising us with an 18% discount on this model right now. We've hardly ever seen such a deal on a fresh new Apple Watch, so the writing's on the wall: grab it before it ends.
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2 now 32% off at Amazon

Amazon has an epic early Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. The timepiece can now be yours with a 32% off list price. The Apple Watch SE 2 is a great value for money, boasting all the essentials in a very compact case. Don't miss out!
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Galaxy Watch offers


Samsung's smartwatches are among the best on the market, and we're seeing some impressive Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals right now. One of the best Samsung deals this Black Friday is on the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which allows you to save $170 on this feature-rich smartwatch. Another Black Friday Galaxy Watch deal lets you get the Galaxy Watch 6 at a lovely $160 markdown.

Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, LTE): Save $60!

The 44mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 7 is now available for $60 off on Amazon, meaning you can buy it for just under $320. The watch boasts dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, among a plethora of features. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to plenty of apps. It's great for a Galaxy user who wants to keep tabs on their health while having a feature-rich smartwatch.
$60 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE: Save $189!

Get this epic smartwatch by Samsung for just under $462 right now thanks to this generous Amazon Black Friday deal. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features Sapphire Crystal glass, Titanium + cushion design and Samsung's most powerful smartwatch 3nm processor. Don't miss out and save big on this durable and feature-rich device today!
$189 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE): Save $160!

Seize the opportunity to grab the 44mm LTE version of the remarkable Galaxy Watch 6 with a fantastic deal, saving $160 in the process. Elevate your wrist game with this premium smartwatch that boasts a myriad of features, making it a worthwhile investment. Don't miss out on the chance to seamlessly integrate style and cutting-edge technology into your daily life while saving some cash.
$160 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth): Save $170!

Get the 47mm Bluetooth version of the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $170. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish premium smartwatch. It's loaded with features and even sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which gives the watch a more classical look and makes navigation through the menus easier. This one recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises!
$170 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch FE LTE: Save $40!

You now have the chance to snag Samsung's all-new affordable smartwatch at a sweet $40 discount on Amazon. This is the LTE version of the device and can be yours for less than $210. This is also a feature-rich wearable, so don't hesitate and save today!
$40 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Pixel Watch deals


We've rounded up two unmissable Black Friday Pixel Watch deals in our selection of the best Black Friday smartwatch offers. The first deal is on the Pixel Watch 2, now discounted by a hefty $105. The other is for the Pixel Watch 3, available for $70 off its price. So, check out these two Pixel Watch deals for Black Friday and save big on a fancy new Google smartwatch.

Pixel Watch 2: $105 off right now at Amazon

Amazon has a great $105 discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2. This allows you to score a unit for just under $146, which is a great deal. The Pixel Watch 2 is loaded with features and is one of the best smartwatches money can buy. Don't hesitate and save now!
$105 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3 41mm now discounted at Amazon

Enjoy a 20% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm variant at Amazon right now. The discounted color option is the Matte Black Aluminum Case - Obsidian Band. The Pixel Watch 3 is the best attempt from Google at making a great smartwatch. Don't miss out!
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Garmin promos


We're happy to report that we've put quite a few great Black Friday Garmin watch deals in our pick for the top smartwatch offers this Black Friday. The best ones are on the Garmin Enduro 2, which is now a whopping $407 off its price and on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, which can be yours for $275 less. 

In addition, Black Friday this year allows you to save $100 on the Garmin Venu Sq 2, Garmin Venu 3S, and Garmin Vivoactive 5. Just act fast and take advantage of this top Black Friday Garmin deals, while they are still up for grabs!

Garmin Vivoactive 5: Save $100!

The awesome Garmin Vivoactive 5 is now discounted by $100 for Black Friday. This means you can snag one for less than $200. The watch is loaded with features, packs a bright AMOLED display and is a true bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate and save now!
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Enduro 2: Save $407!

Get the expensive Garmin Enduro 2 at a massive $407 discount with this unmissable Black Friday deal on Amazon. This is a durable smartwatch with plenty of features, including solar charging. It'll usually set you back about $1,100. However, it can now be yours for less than $693. Act fast and save today!
$407 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $113 OFF on Amazon!

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on sale for 28% off on Amazon, which means you can save $113 with this sweet Black Friday offer. This makes it an excellent choice for Garmin fans on a budget. The watch is loaded with features, including Garmin's Coach functionality, and delivers up to 14 days of usage. Don't miss out and save today!
$113 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100 on Amazon!

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is $100 off on Amazon during Black Friday. This premium watch is packed with features and offers great value, especially with its impressive battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode. Don't miss out and save while you can!
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: Save $275!

The durable fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $275 off on Amazon. The watch delivers up to 37 days with solar charging, which is incredible battery life. In addition, it boasts a plethora of features and is an even bigger bargain at its current price.
$275 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $100!

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is now $105 off on Amazon for Black Friday, which means you can snatch one for under $145. This is an affordable Garmin smartwatch, which packs a bright AMOLED display and offers up to 11 days of battery life. In addition, it offers a plethora of health-tracking features such as Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu 3S: Save $100!

The feature-rich Garmin Venu 3S is discounted by $100 at Amazon. The watch is full of features, sports a touchscreen AMOLED display, and delivers up to 10 days of battery life. It's a true bargain. Act fast and get yours now!
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

 Black Friday smartwatch deals on Fitbit and Amazfit smartwatches


The November festivities have brought some top Black Friday smartwatch deals on wearables from Fitbit and Amazfit, too. In our pick for the best smartwatch offers this Black Friday, we've included Amazon's deal on the Fitbit Charge 6, which lets you snag one for just under $99.95, and the premium Amazfit Falcon, now discounted by $150. Check out these awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals and more below!

Fitbit Charge 6: Save $60!

The sleek Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker is discounted by $60 for Black Friday, bringing the price to just under $100. Packed with features, seven days of battery life, and excellent water resistance, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a fantastic choice if you prefer a compact health tracker over a full-blown smartwatch. So, don't miss out and save while you can!
$60 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4: Save $80!

If you want an affordable smartwatch with good health tracking, the Fitbit Versa 4 definitely deserves to enter your shortlist. With non-stop heart rate tracking, over 40 exercise modes and awesome water resistance, the watch is great value for money, especially for a first smartwatch. And now that it's discounted by $80 and available for just under $120, the Fitbit Versa 4 is even more irresistible.
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2: Save $70!

The Fitbit Sense 2 is even more affordable right now. As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has discounted this bad boy by $70, letting you snag one for under $180. This fella packs plenty of features, including stress and sleep tracking, ECG, and SpO2 monitoring, making it a great choice at this price.
$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Falcon Premium: save 30% on Amazon

Amazon has an exceptional Black Friday discount on the Amazfit Falcon Premium smartwatch. You can get 30% off on this timepiece, which is a notable $150 off right now. Connect to professional workout devices like heart rate belts and cycling power meters, create customized training templates, streamline workouts with automatic recognition of strength training exercises and 8 sports modes, and get professional lap running data with Track Run mode. 49mm, Titanium body.
$150 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Active 42mm: Save 23%

If you want an affordable smartwatch, the 42mm Amazfit Active is on sale for 23% off, allowing you to snag one for under the $85 mark. Offering up to 14 days of battery life, phone calls support and GPS, this bad boy is a true bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate and save today!
$25 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon



Want special Black Friday smartwatch deals?
