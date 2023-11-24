Best Black Friday Motorola deals: Deals extravaganza!

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Finally, Black Friday is here, with a whole host of deals and price reductions that let you save big! Motorola phones are among the phones with the bets deals right now, with superb price cuts and promotions for your pleasure. 
 
While today is Black Friday, Amazon has actually been running a Black Friday Week since last week. It unveiled jaw-dropping discounts on the Razr+ and non-Plus models, bringing them down to their lowest prices ever, so now is the perfect time to get.

Some of the best deals include the Razr+ with a $300 price cut (which is still in effect), while the Razr (2023) became the cheapest clamshell foldable phone with a $200 discount. There's also a markdown of $170 on the Motorola Razr+, available at the official store. Here, you can also find the business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone at a whopping $340 discount. Moto G devices can be found at 25-44% off right now.

So, if you want to spare the trouble of scouring the virtual space for the best Black Friday Motorola cell phone deals, we suggest you stay with us. We update this page regularly to ensure you get the most bang for your buck! Join us as the event unfolds with the three best phone deals on Motorola devices for today.

Top three Black Friday Motorola phone deals for today


Save 29% on the Motorola Razr (2023) this Black Friday

Right now, you can get the most affordable clamshell foldable phone for an even better price. Now discounted a hefty 29%, the Motorola Razr (2023) lands just under the $500 mark! Plus, you get to pick whichever color you like and still take advantage of the handsome price cut! Don't miss out!
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): save 38% this Black Friday

Are you looking for a cheap smartphone with a stylus? Amazon has the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This smartphone sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz display and speakers that have been upgraded with Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, it has a huge battery and 256GB of storage space. , it is currently 38% off, which is a deal!
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $260 on Motorola.com now!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now available at the official store for $170 less than usual. This insane deal lands Motorola's best non-foldable flagship at an incredible price, so don't miss out. Plus, trade-ins can help you get an even better deal for the phone.
$260 off (33%)
$539 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Before we dive in though, if you're looking for discounts on other brands, feel free to check out our Black Friday iPhone deals article, or also our Pixel deals for Black Friday or our Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals pages.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) and Motorola Edge (2022) Black Friday deals


Motorola's latest phones are seeing some pretty deep discounts this Black Friday. Right now, the Motorola Edge (2023) is available for almost half of its usual price! More precisely, you save $250 with Amazon's Black Friday deal. 

The star of the show is another, 2022-released phone, though. Right now, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta bundle with the MOTO BUDS 600 ANC earbuds at a record-low 61% cheaper price! That's right, you can save up to $485 on this smartphone!

Edge 30 Fusion, Viva Magenta Bundle: EPIC 61% OFF on Motorola.com

The Edge 30 Fusion Bundle is now available at an unbeatable price. The smartphone arrives with a pair of noise-canceling earbuds by Motorola at $485 off its price tag. Get the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion at half off and save now.
$485 off (61%)
$314 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2023): get the BEST Motorola FLAGSHIP with a $200 DISCOUNT!

The LOWEST price ever for the new Motorola Edge+ is currently live at Amazon thanks to this year's Black Friday! This is the 8/512GB RAM and storage version, with a good set of cameras and great performance! The smartphone also boasts an IP68 rating and TurboCharging capabilities. Don't miss out on this epic deal.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $260 this Black Friday on Motorola.com

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now available at the official store for $170 less than usual. This insane deal lands Motorola's best non-foldable flagship at an incredible price, so don't miss out. Plus, trade-ins can help you get an even better deal for the device.
$260 off (33%)
$539 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola ThinkPhone: get it now and SAVE $340 on Motorola.com

The deal on the amazing Motorola ThinkPhone just got better! Right now, the smartphone sells at $340 off, meaning you can get this business smartphone whose latest updates let you stream Windows machines directly to it at almost half the price. The super hot deal gets better with trade-ins. Take advantage at Motorola.com.
$340 off (49%)
$359 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2022): save 50% on Best Buy

The Motorola Edge+ from 2022 might be a bit outdated, but it is still a solid phone, especially when you consider that you can buy it for just under $500 at Best Buy right now, during Black Friday. The device is equipped with a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen 1 processor, a 50MP Quad Pixel camera setup, and an IP52 rating. Get it now and save big.
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Edge (2023): now $250 off at Amazon

If you are looking for a good flagship-level phone, Motorola and Black Friday have got you covered with the best deal we have seen on the latest Motorola Edge so far. You save $250, which brings the final price down to around $400! An awesome deal for an awesome phone, no doubt about that!
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2022): save 51% this Black Friday

Last year's regular Edge model from Motorola is an awesome purchase with this super-low Black Friday deal! You are looking at a 51% discount, which saves you $251! The device is still an incredible choice, especially at that price, so don't miss out.
$251 off (51%)
$239 99
$491 26
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (2022): save 50% this Black Friday

If you don't find the Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Bundle appealing, you may be more tempted by another offer available at the official store. Motorola.com lets you get the 256GB model in Neptune Blue with a pretty cool discount, selling it at half the price this Black Friday. Grab your share of savings while you can.
$350 off (50%)
$349 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr Black Friday deals


Motorola is known for having the most affordable foldable phone on the market. Of course, that's none other than the Motorola Razr, a device which came out this year. Well, folks, thanks to this year's Black Friday, that same phone's price is going even further down, going just below the $500 mark! The fantastic discount is live at several online merchants, too. Keep in mind that you can get extra savings via a trade-in at the official store.

The Razr+ is an equally appealing choice for those who seek Motorola's ultimate clamshell foldable perfection. The device boasts a cool $300 discount at Amazon. Incidentally, the official store is offering the same markdowns on both devices, but those who can trade in an older device can get extra savings.

Motorola Razr+: save $300 this Black Friday at Best Buy

The Motorola Razr+ is also available at $300 off on Best Buy. The device arrives with a one-month free trial of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which allows you to play hundreds of games without a console. Trade-ins are also allowed and can help you save even more.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr+ 2023: save 30% at Amazon this Black Friday

Unlocked, manufactured for US with 8/256GB RAM and storage, with a 30% reduction bringing the whole price around the $700 level! With this Black Friday deal, you can save $300 on Motorola's flagship foldable phone! With a vibrant 6.9-inch pOLED display and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the Razr+ is equipped with Android 13 right out of the box.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr+: save $300 this Black Friday on Motorola.com

You save $300 with this Black Friday discount on Motorola's flagship foldable phone! The Razr+ has a vivid 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone can be bought at an even lower price if you have something to trade in. Don't miss out on the chance to save big. At the moment, Motorola.com is offering special trade-in discounts, so make sure you spare an older phone (if you have one) to get an even better price!
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola razr (2023): the most AFFORDABLE FOLDABLE phone you will find right now!

Until recently it would have sounded like a joke if someone told you there is a foldable phone going for just $500, but this Black Friday deal on the Motorola Razr is here to turn this into a reality. You save $200 with this awesome deal, which is almost 30% off the original price tag! Plus, you get to pick whichever color you like and still take advantage of the handsome price cut! Don't miss out!
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr (2023): Save $200 at Best Buy this Black Friday

The most affordable clamshell foldable phone can now be yours at $200 off from Best Buy as well. The merchant's Black Friday deal applies to the fully unlocked Razr (2023) with 128GB of internal storage space. The best thing is that you can claim the discount even if you don't activate right away.
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr (2023): Save $200 on Motorola.com now

What's better than being able to get a clamshell foldable phone released in 2023 for under $500? Being able to get extra savings, of course! To do it, make sure you have an eligible device to trade in and head to the official retailer. Here, you can get your new phone for as low as $1.00 with Moto Trade-In.
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Black Friday deals on Moto G phones 


While the official start of Black Friday is still some time away, we're treated to epic deals on affordable Motorola handsets. For example, the Moto G Play (2023) is now available for under $100 on Amazon, while the 4G Moto G Stylus (2023) dropped to an unheard-of low price at the official Motorola store, where you can get it at 33% off its price tag.

Other cool discounts are available on the stylus-wielding 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This one is now 38% off on Amazon. The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is also on sale right now. This Black Friday, Amazon sells it at $100 off. The Moto G 5G (2023) is also seeing some discounts online. Presently, the official retailer lets you save 35% on this device, while Amazon sells it at 28% off.

What if you could get a prepaid stylus-wielding, 2023-released Moto G Stylus with LTE? It's a dream come true, thanks to Walmart's super generous offer on the Straight Talk-locked Moto G Stylus (2023). The phone is now available for less than $40!

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): save 38% this Black Friday

Are you looking for a cheap smartphone with a stylus? Amazon has the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This smartphone sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz display and speakers that have been upgraded with Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, it has a huge battery and 256GB of storage space. At 38% off, the phone is a deal!
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2023) is JUST $39.88 at Walmart

Walmart is now offering a Straight Talk-locked Moto G Stylus 4G (2023) for a record-low price. The device is now available for under $40, making it a no-brainer. Take advantage of the awesome Black Friday deal while you can. This is a Walmart-exclusive offer, so don't miss out.
$40 off (50%)
$39 88
$79 88
Buy at Walmart

Get Moto G Power 5G (2023) for a 33% cheaper price on Amazon

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is another excellent option for budget shoppers. This smartphone has a reasonable battery life and performance. It also includes 256GB of storage capacity. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. Pretty nice, no?
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G 5G (2023): save 28% on Amazon for Black Friday

The Moto G 5G (2023) is now available at 28% off on Amazon. This is decidedly a good deal, given that the device comes with Android 13 out of the box, 5G connectivity, and a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor. The Moto G 5G also has a decent 6.5-inch 120Hz display and a large 5,000mAh battery. What more could you want from a phone that now sells for under $180?
$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): save 35% at Motorola.com

The official retailer has an even better deal in store for the Moto G 5G of 2023. Right now, Motorola.com is letting you save an amazing 35% on this affordable device, landing it a tad over the $160 mark. That's definitely affordable for a phone with a 120Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 480+ SoC.
$88 off (35%)
$161 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Stylus (2022): save 44% on Amazon

The Moto G Stylus (2022) is another decidedly good option for bargain hunters who don't mind getting a 2022-released phone. This is the 4G version of the phone. It has a stylus, 128GB of storage on deck, and a 50MP camera. Get it now for under $180.
$131 off (44%)
$169
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play (2023): save 41% at Amazon this Black Friday

The Moto G Play (2023) is now available at Amazon at an incredible price. Right now, the smartphone sells at just under $100, meaning you can save 41% on it. It has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000mAh battery.
$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2023): now $50 off on Amazon

Don't care much for 5G on your phone? Want a stylus? No problem! Kill two birds with one stone by pulling the trigger on this awesome Black Friday deal at Amazon. It lets you save 25% on the Moto G Stylus (2023). The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2023): 33% off on Motorola.com this Black Friday

If you want a stylus with your phone but don't care much for 5G, Motorola.com's got you covered. The official retailer has an exclusive deal on its Moto G Stylus (2023). It now sells the smartphone for just $134.99, a markdown of 33%. Plus, you can get extra savings by trading in an older eligible device.
$65 off (33%)
$134 99
$199 99
Buy at Motorola

The Moto G Stylus (2022): save $60 at Walmart this Black Friday

This Black Friday, Walmart is letting you save $60 on a brand-new Moto G Stylus (2022). The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a stylus, a 50MP versatile camera system, and 128GB of storage space. Get it now and save $60 on Walmart.
$60 off (28%)
$154 95
$214 99
Buy at Walmart

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): save $175 this Black Friday

Over at the official store, you can treat yourself to the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and save $175 in the process. Granted, this is a fantastic bargain. But Motorola.com makes it even better if you can provide a trade-in. At the moment, you can get an extra $50 trade-in discount on most phones.
$175 off (44%)
$224 99
$399 99
Buy at Motorola


