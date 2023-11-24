Best Black Friday Motorola deals: Deals extravaganza!
Finally, Black Friday is here, with a whole host of deals and price reductions that let you save big! Motorola phones are among the phones with the bets deals right now, with superb price cuts and promotions for your pleasure.
While today is Black Friday, Amazon has actually been running a Black Friday Week since last week. It unveiled jaw-dropping discounts on the Razr+ and non-Plus models, bringing them down to their lowest prices ever, so now is the perfect time to get.
Some of the best deals include the Razr+ with a $300 price cut (which is still in effect), while the Razr (2023) became the cheapest clamshell foldable phone with a $200 discount. There's also a markdown of $170 on the Motorola Razr+, available at the official store. Here, you can also find the business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone at a whopping $340 discount. Moto G devices can be found at 25-44% off right now.
So, if you want to spare the trouble of scouring the virtual space for the best Black Friday Motorola cell phone deals, we suggest you stay with us. We update this page regularly to ensure you get the most bang for your buck! Join us as the event unfolds with the three best phone deals on Motorola devices for today.
Top three Black Friday Motorola phone deals for today
Motorola Edge Plus (2023) and Motorola Edge (2022) Black Friday deals
Motorola's latest phones are seeing some pretty deep discounts this Black Friday. Right now, the Motorola Edge (2023) is available for almost half of its usual price! More precisely, you save $250 with Amazon's Black Friday deal.
The star of the show is another, 2022-released phone, though. Right now, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta bundle with the MOTO BUDS 600 ANC earbuds at a record-low 61% cheaper price! That's right, you can save up to $485 on this smartphone!
Motorola Razr Black Friday deals
Motorola is known for having the most affordable foldable phone on the market. Of course, that's none other than the Motorola Razr, a device which came out this year. Well, folks, thanks to this year's Black Friday, that same phone's price is going even further down, going just below the $500 mark! The fantastic discount is live at several online merchants, too. Keep in mind that you can get extra savings via a trade-in at the official store.
The Razr+ is an equally appealing choice for those who seek Motorola's ultimate clamshell foldable perfection. The device boasts a cool $300 discount at Amazon. Incidentally, the official store is offering the same markdowns on both devices, but those who can trade in an older device can get extra savings.
Black Friday deals on Moto G phones
While the official start of Black Friday is still some time away, we're treated to epic deals on affordable Motorola handsets. For example, the Moto G Play (2023) is now available for under $100 on Amazon, while the 4G Moto G Stylus (2023) dropped to an unheard-of low price at the official Motorola store, where you can get it at 33% off its price tag.
Other cool discounts are available on the stylus-wielding 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This one is now 38% off on Amazon. The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is also on sale right now. This Black Friday, Amazon sells it at $100 off. The Moto G 5G (2023) is also seeing some discounts online. Presently, the official retailer lets you save 35% on this device, while Amazon sells it at 28% off.
What if you could get a prepaid stylus-wielding, 2023-released Moto G Stylus with LTE? It's a dream come true, thanks to Walmart's super generous offer on the Straight Talk-locked Moto G Stylus (2023). The phone is now available for less than $40!
