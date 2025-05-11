Back in the spotlight, the 512GB OnePlus 13 is once again a hot pick on Amazon
The phone is available at a sweet discount on Amazon, or you can grab it with free Nord Buds 3 Pro (an $80 value) at OnePlus.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We have incredible news for every OnePlus fan in the market for the company's latest and greatest phone, the OnePlus 13! This powerhouse is back in the spotlight with a sweet $92 discount on Amazon, letting you snag the 512GB storage version in Arctic Dawn for just under $908.
That's a pretty sweet offer, especially for Amazon shoppers, since the entire OnePlus 13 lineup suddenly disappeared a few months ago. So now that OnePlus's top-of-the-line phone is back and available for less, it's a no-brainer for bargain hunters.
Regardless of whether you get your OnePlus 13 on Amazon or at the official store, we're sure you'll never regret buying this powerhouse. After all, it's one of the top phones on the market, rivaling the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means our friend here boasts insane performance, takes gorgeous photos, and features a stunning display—checking every single box on a buyer's wishlist.
When you want to capture a beautiful moment, the 50 MP main camera lets you do just that, delivering sharp detail and excellent exposure. While the colors might not always appear entirely natural, the photos still come out vibrant and punchy, with great dynamic range—something many people will appreciate for social media.
As for the display, it's absolutely gorgeous. It features a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution, HDR+ support, and a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals across the board. So, you'll definitely enjoy YouTube videos in incredible quality.
That's a pretty sweet offer, especially for Amazon shoppers, since the entire OnePlus 13 lineup suddenly disappeared a few months ago. So now that OnePlus's top-of-the-line phone is back and available for less, it's a no-brainer for bargain hunters.
If you're looking for new earbuds as well, you may want to check out the deal at the official store. While the OnePlus 13 is available at its usual price, you can score a free pair of high-end Nord Buds 3 Pro. This way, you'll save around $80. You can also trade in your old phone with OnePlus to save up to an additional $100.
Regardless of whether you get your OnePlus 13 on Amazon or at the official store, we're sure you'll never regret buying this powerhouse. After all, it's one of the top phones on the market, rivaling the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means our friend here boasts insane performance, takes gorgeous photos, and features a stunning display—checking every single box on a buyer's wishlist.
No, we're not exaggerating. Equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chip for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it delivers fast performance, letting you run heavy apps and play demanding games without any hiccups.
When you want to capture a beautiful moment, the 50 MP main camera lets you do just that, delivering sharp detail and excellent exposure. While the colors might not always appear entirely natural, the photos still come out vibrant and punchy, with great dynamic range—something many people will appreciate for social media.
As for the display, it's absolutely gorgeous. It features a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution, HDR+ support, and a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals across the board. So, you'll definitely enjoy YouTube videos in incredible quality.
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed: