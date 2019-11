Fresh doorbuster deal brings Beats Studio3 wireless headphones down to $200

Specifically, $199.99, which is a whopping 150 bucks less than what these bad boys normally go for. It was only a few months ago that a $70 markdown felt compelling , so naturally, being able to purchase Apple's top-notch wireless cans with state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology at a massive 43 percent discount or so is a rare opportunity for an absolutely mind-blowing deal.













You have 24 hours to pull the trigger and choose from gray, crystal blue, and desert sand paint jobs, after which the "doorbuster" will go away and return November 28, technically running until November 30 (or while supplies last). The Beats Studio3 are the brand's main rival to the likes of Sony's WH-1000XM3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II , with the latter two products also getting frequent discounts of late to stay competitive.





While the comparison is not entirely fair, we can't help but point out the Studio3 are also a stellar alternative for the sleek new Powerbeats Pro at a marked-down price of 200 bucks. Their first-class features include up to a monumental 22 hours of battery life, Fast Fuel technology delivering three hours of play time after only a 10-minute charge, an Apple W1 chip guaranteeing a stable Bluetooth connection, and above all, premium sound quality.





The design is fairly simple and straightforward, and despite the impressive battery life, the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are far from bulky, tipping the scales at 260 grams.

Another day, another early Black Friday doorbuster available at Best Buy in anticipation of the retailer's extensive holiday sale late next week . After unbeatable discounts on Google's popular Pixel 3a and 3a XL handsets, it's time to score the excellent Beats Studio3 wireless noise canceling headphones at a new all-time low price.