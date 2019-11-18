Fresh doorbuster deal brings Beats Studio3 wireless headphones down to $200
Check out the deal here
You have 24 hours to pull the trigger and choose from gray, crystal blue, and desert sand paint jobs, after which the "doorbuster" will go away and return November 28, technically running until November 30 (or while supplies last). The Beats Studio3 are the brand's main rival to the likes of Sony's WH-1000XM3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II, with the latter two products also getting frequent discounts of late to stay competitive.
While the comparison is not entirely fair, we can't help but point out the Studio3 are also a stellar alternative for the sleek new Powerbeats Pro at a marked-down price of 200 bucks. Their first-class features include up to a monumental 22 hours of battery life, Fast Fuel technology delivering three hours of play time after only a 10-minute charge, an Apple W1 chip guaranteeing a stable Bluetooth connection, and above all, premium sound quality.
The design is fairly simple and straightforward, and despite the impressive battery life, the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are far from bulky, tipping the scales at 260 grams.
