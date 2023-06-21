The wonderful Beats Studio3 are heavily discounted at Walmart and Amazon right now

Get the Beats Studio3 from Amazon and save 52%

The Beats Studio3 are fantastic over-ear headphones by Apple that you shouldn't miss! They have an incorporated Apple W1 chip to make pairing with your Apple devices easy. Having ANC and various other great features, they should give you everything you're looking for in a pair of headphones. Plus, they're available at Amazon in several colors and come at 52% off their price tag!