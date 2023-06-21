The wonderful Beats Studio3 are heavily discounted at Walmart and Amazon right now
Finding perfection that suits you can be challenging when it comes to headphones. Not because they aren’t good models out there but because there are so many fantastic options that it can be almost impossible for the average customer to decide which ones are right for them. Whenever in doubt, it’s always safe to turn to a well-known brand; that way, you’ll know for sure that the money you pay is worth it.
If you pick the deal from Walmart, you can buy these fantastic over-ear headphones in one of two available colors: Black or Shadow Gray. You can return the headphones for free if they don’t meet your expectations, but you should do it within 30 days of purchase. Amazon sells the Beats Studio3 in various colors, and you can also buy the headphones with a power adapter for a slightly higher price.
Pairing the Beats Studio3 is easy as they have an integrated Apple W1 chip that allows you to connect them to your iPhone or iPad. Even though they’re an Apple product, the Beats Studio3 work perfectly with Android devices.
The battery life of these headphones is impressive, too. The Beats Studio3 should last about 22 hours of playtime with the Pure ANC feature turned on. Turning that off should provide an additional 18 hours of playtime with a single charge. Additionally, the headphones have a great "Fast Fuel" feature that allows three hours of play after only 10 minutes of charging.
Typically priced as high as $349.95, the amazing Beats Studio3 are now heavily discounted at Walmart and Amazon. So, you can now grab these over-ear headphones by Apple for less than half their regular price.
These headphones by Apple should make your commute more enjoyable with the Pure ANC feature. This extra actively blocks ambient noises and relies on real-time audio calibration to deliver a clear sound. The Beats Studio3 are lightweight and have soft over-ear cushions to allow all-time play, not at the expense of comfort.
