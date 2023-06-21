Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The wonderful Beats Studio3 are heavily discounted at Walmart and Amazon right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The wonderful Beats Studio3 are heavily discounted at Walmart and Amazon right now
Finding perfection that suits you can be challenging when it comes to headphones. Not because they aren’t good models out there but because there are so many fantastic options that it can be almost impossible for the average customer to decide which ones are right for them. Whenever in doubt, it’s always safe to turn to a well-known brand; that way, you’ll know for sure that the money you pay is worth it.

Typically priced as high as $349.95, the amazing Beats Studio3 are now heavily discounted at Walmart and Amazon. So, you can now grab these over-ear headphones by Apple for less than half their regular price.

Get the Beats Studio3 from Amazon and save 52%

The Beats Studio3 are fantastic over-ear headphones by Apple that you shouldn't miss! They have an incorporated Apple W1 chip to make pairing with your Apple devices easy. Having ANC and various other great features, they should give you everything you're looking for in a pair of headphones. Plus, they're available at Amazon in several colors and come at 52% off their price tag!
$181 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon

The Beats Studio3 are just $169 at Walmart right now!

The Beats Studio3 can now be yours from Walmart in one of two available colors at less than 50% of their regular price at the merchant. Pure ANC, long battery life, and the integrated Apple W1 chip make these headphones a must-have for most people. Get your pair with a discount today!
$181 off (52%)
$169
$349 95
Buy at Walmart

If you pick the deal from Walmart, you can buy these fantastic over-ear headphones in one of two available colors: Black or Shadow Gray. You can return the headphones for free if they don’t meet your expectations, but you should do it within 30 days of purchase. Amazon sells the Beats Studio3 in various colors, and you can also buy the headphones with a power adapter for a slightly higher price.

These headphones by Apple should make your commute more enjoyable with the Pure ANC feature. This extra actively blocks ambient noises and relies on real-time audio calibration to deliver a clear sound. The Beats Studio3 are lightweight and have soft over-ear cushions to allow all-time play, not at the expense of comfort.

Pairing the Beats Studio3 is easy as they have an integrated Apple W1 chip that allows you to connect them to your iPhone or iPad. Even though they’re an Apple product, the Beats Studio3 work perfectly with Android devices.

The battery life of these headphones is impressive, too. The Beats Studio3 should last about 22 hours of playtime with the Pure ANC feature turned on. Turning that off should provide an additional 18 hours of playtime with a single charge. Additionally, the headphones have a great "Fast Fuel" feature that allows three hours of play after only 10 minutes of charging.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta’s latest project is so dangerous that even it doesn’t want to release it
Meta’s latest project is so dangerous that even it doesn’t want to release it
Apple adds the iPhone 14 lineup to its Self Service Repair
Apple adds the iPhone 14 lineup to its Self Service Repair
Tantalizing OnePlus V foldable phone images marry thin body with periscope zoom
Tantalizing OnePlus V foldable phone images marry thin body with periscope zoom
Vote now: What are you looking forward to buying on Amazon Prime Day?
Vote now: What are you looking forward to buying on Amazon Prime Day?
Spotify may finally be introducing HiFi audio, but are you willing to pay the price?
Spotify may finally be introducing HiFi audio, but are you willing to pay the price?
The wonderful Beats Studio3 are heavily discounted at Walmart and Amazon right now
The wonderful Beats Studio3 are heavily discounted at Walmart and Amazon right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless