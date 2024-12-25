Epic Best Buy deal makes the Beats Studio Pro the most desirable headphones for the holidays
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're in the market for new high-end headphones from Beats, then we suggest you act fast and get the flagship Beats Studio Pro now while they are still discounted by $180 at Best Buy.
With this sweet discount, you can snag a pair in Black and Gold for just $169.99. That’s quite the deal, considering they usually go for around $350 and rank among the best on the market. However, we don't know how long this sweet offer will last, so act quickly and save now, as these fellas are definitely worth the money.
Boasting head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio support, they deliver premium, three-dimensional sound that adjusts to your movements. What's more, their audio is well-balanced, with clear highs and a punchy bass.
In addition to their top-quality sound, they pack effective active noise-cancellation, which does a good job of muting the outside world. However, it's still a bit behind the ANC on other top headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
Furthermore, the ANC works best when you have a proper fit. Unfortunately, that's one of the drawbacks of the Beats Studio Pro — they might not fit everyone well. They seem to be designed for people with smaller heads. If they don't fit properly, it could lead to discomfort during extended listening sessions and reduce the effectiveness of the ANC.
Still, these headphones are worth going for, especially when offering up to 40 hours of playtime on top of their highly-detailed sound and ANC. So, don't waste time! Snag a pair for $180 off with this offer today!
