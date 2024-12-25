Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Epic Best Buy deal makes the Beats Studio Pro the most desirable headphones for the holidays

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A girl listening to music with a pair of Beats Studio Pro
If you're in the market for new high-end headphones from Beats, then we suggest you act fast and get the flagship Beats Studio Pro now while they are still discounted by $180 at Best Buy.

With this sweet discount, you can snag a pair in Black and Gold for just $169.99. That’s quite the deal, considering they usually go for around $350 and rank among the best on the market. However, we don't know how long this sweet offer will last, so act quickly and save now, as these fellas are definitely worth the money.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $180 at Best Buy!

Best Buy is offering a sweet $180 discount on the high-end Beats Studio Pro in Black & Gold. This allows you to score a pair for just under $170. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. Act fast and save before the offer expires!
$180 off (51%)
$169 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy


Boasting head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio support, they deliver premium, three-dimensional sound that adjusts to your movements. What's more, their audio is well-balanced, with clear highs and a punchy bass.

In addition to their top-quality sound, they pack effective active noise-cancellation, which does a good job of muting the outside world. However, it's still a bit behind the ANC on other top headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Furthermore, the ANC works best when you have a proper fit. Unfortunately, that's one of the drawbacks of the Beats Studio Pro — they might not fit everyone well. They seem to be designed for people with smaller heads. If they don't fit properly, it could lead to discomfort during extended listening sessions and reduce the effectiveness of the ANC.

Still, these headphones are worth going for, especially when offering up to 40 hours of playtime on top of their highly-detailed sound and ANC. So, don't waste time! Snag a pair for $180 off with this offer today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled

Latest News

Best Christmas tablet deals: Get your deeply discounted iPad, Galaxy Tab, and more right now!
Best Christmas tablet deals: Get your deeply discounted iPad, Galaxy Tab, and more right now!
Galaxy S25 pre-orders set to start on January 24, new report claims
Galaxy S25 pre-orders set to start on January 24, new report claims
One UI 7 beta reveals Samsung’s plans to revamp notification management
One UI 7 beta reveals Samsung’s plans to revamp notification management
Best Christmas smartphone deals: Top Samsung, Google, Motorola, and OnePlus options for all budgets
Best Christmas smartphone deals: Top Samsung, Google, Motorola, and OnePlus options for all budgets
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Best Christmas deals on earbuds and Bluetooth speakers: Perfect picks for your gift cards
Best Christmas deals on earbuds and Bluetooth speakers: Perfect picks for your gift cards
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless