Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Slashed by a whopping 49%, the flagship Beats Studio Pro headphones offer unmatched value

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman wearing a set of Beats Studio Pro.
Looking for a nice deal on the flagship Beats Studio Pro headphones? Well, you're in luck!

At this very moment, Amazon is selling Beats' top-of-the-line cans at a jaw-dropping 49% discount. This allows you to save a whopping $170 and treat yourself to a pair for just under $180, a bargain price given how much they bring to the table!

Beats Studio Pro: Save a whopping $170 on Amazon!

$170 off (49%)
Amazon is selling the flagship Beats Studio Pro at an unbeatable $170 discount, slashing a whopping 49% off their price. This allows you to score a pair for just under $180, which is a bargain price. They offer great sound, have effective ANC, and deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. Don't miss out—save today!
Buy at Amazon


As high-end headphones, they deliver high-quality sound, with clear highs and punchy bass. They also feature head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio, offering a three-dimensional experience that fully immerses you in the music.

Another standout feature is their top-tier Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which stops pesky noises from ruining your listening experience. However, though impressive, it's worth noting that their ANC still falls short compared to other top-tier headphones, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

One potential downside of the Beats Studio Pro is their compact design with smaller ear cups, which may not be the best fit for everyone. If they don't fit properly, the ANC might be less effective, and you could experience ear fatigue during long listening sessions. The good news is that you have a 30-day return window, so you can try them out risk-free to ensure they fit perfectly.

All in all, the Beats Studio Pro offer great value and deserve their place among the best wireless headphones on the market. Not only do they sound incredible, but they also offer capable ANC. And if they fit you well, you'll be able to enjoy up to 40 hours of incredible listening experience on a single charge. So, if you ask us, don't dilly-dally and score a pair at an irresistible price now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless