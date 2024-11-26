Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
At a whopping $190 off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are now selling at their lowest price ever

A girl wearing Beats Studio Pro headphones.
The Beats Studio Pro is among the best headphones on the market. So, we think you'll understand the level of excitement we felt when we saw their Black & Gold color option discounted by a whopping $190 at Best Buy!

Beats Studio Pro Black & Gold: Save $190 at Best Buy!

Best Buy is selling the high-end Beats Studio Pro at a massive $190 discount, letting you snag a pair for just under $160. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. They are a real steal at their current price, so don't hesitate! Save today!
$190 off (54%)
$159 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Studio Pro: Save $100 on Amazon!

Amazon is also selling the Beats Studio Pro, but at a $100 discount.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes! That's right! You now have the chance to save a jaw-dropping $190 and score Beats' flagship wireless cans for just $159.99, instead of $349.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for these fellas, and the sad thing is, we don't know how long the offer will stay up for grabs. So, we encourage you not to waste time and capitalize on this unmissable promo now while it's available, since these puppies are worth every penny spent!

With premium sound and deep bass, the Beats Studio Pro lets you experience your favorite songs in crystal-clear quality. Additionally, they boast effective ANC, letting you enjoy your tunes without distractions. We should note, though, that their ANC is inferior to the noise cancellation of the Sony WH-1000XM5, which, by the way, are also discounted for Black Friday.

Another key selling point of Beats' top-of-the-line headphones is their battery life, giving you up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. On top of that, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge providing enough power to blast your songs for up to 4 hours.

All in all, the Beats Studio Pro are a total steal at under $160. You’re getting amazing sound, solid ANC, and impressive battery life for an unbeatable price. So, don't dilly-dally! Hit the offer button at the beginning of this article and get Beats' flagship headphones at a massive discount now!
