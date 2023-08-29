You can now get the Beats Studio Buds at a lower price on Amazon

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

If you’re all about Apple tech but don’t want to splurge on the Apple AirPods Max or the AirPods Pro 2, we might have something to offer! Amazon has an ongoing deal on the Apple-owned Beats Studio Buds, which may be a great choice for bargain hunters looking for their next pair of headphones. The retailer now offers these earbuds at a fantastic price, allowing you to snatch them for just under $100.

What’s truly incredible about this deal is that the online merchant now offers all six color variations with the same markdown of 33%. That means you can pick whichever paint job you like the most without giving up the sweet discount.

Get the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon and save 33%

As far as we’re aware, the current discount isn’t the best we’ve seen for the pair. It’s not the first time we see the earbuds this cheap, either. However, we believe they provide good value for money, especially at that price. So, if you need something affordable to make your commute more enjoyable, we advise you to consider getting the Beats Studio Buds.

With intuitive on-device controls and beamforming mics to facilitate clear voice quality during phone calls, these bad boys tick a lot of boxes for their price range. Not only that, but they’re also sleek and come with a pocket-sized charging case for easy transportation.

Moreover, these bad boys have two listening modes: ANC and Transparency. Undoubtedly, they can’t compare with what the flagship Sony earbuds of late, the WF-1000XM4, can deliver in terms of active noise cancelation. Still, their ANC should meet most people’s basic needs. As for the Transparency mode, it allows you to hear what’s going on around you whenever you wish.

The Beats Studio Buds have as much as 24 hours of total playtime with the charging case. Although they’re Apple-owned, these earbuds work perfectly fine with Android devices. Let’s not overlook their sweat-resistant IPX4 rating, which makes them suitable for use during workouts.

Truth be told, these bad boys can hardly compete with the best earbuds in 2023. However, they do have many features that make them a worthwhile investment, especially at that price.

