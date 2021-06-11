Leaked Beats Studio buds hint at possible AirPods Pro changes
Following this news, speculations start to arise. If this can happen for the Beats Studio Buds, can it also happen for the next AirPods Pro? While we are on that note, the new Beats also seem to adopt a more low-key flush design. Apple is allegedly working on prototypes for the AirPods Pro 2 with a similar look in mind.
To return the spotlight on the Beats Studio, it’s worth mentioning that they will probably offer instant pairing and always-on Siri enabled by a chip Apple will be putting in them. What’s more, the leak also shows signs of noise cancellation somewhere in the mix of features.
For the Beats fans out there, you probably won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the Studio Buds. There have been two instances where rapper Roddy Ricch and NBA all-star Lebron James were spotted wearing them.