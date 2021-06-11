$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Leaked Beats Studio buds hint at possible AirPods Pro changes

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 11, 2021, 1:50 AM
We might be catching a glimpse in the future of Apple’s AirPods Pro, thanks to the freshly leaked upcoming Beats Studio Buds. Beats’ new product came to light after discovered images in Apple’s tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas. Now, thanks to MacRumors, we know that the Studio Buds are in Taiwan’s National Communications Commission database, further cementing the rumor.

The main attraction in the regulatory listing is the change of the charging port for the case. The Lightning port seems to be no more, swapped for a USB-C one. We all know how reluctant Apple usually is when it comes to the lightning port, making this change rather unexpected.



Following this news, speculations start to arise. If this can happen for the Beats Studio Buds, can it also happen for the next AirPods Pro? While we are on that note, the new Beats also seem to adopt a more low-key flush design. Apple is allegedly working on prototypes for the AirPods Pro 2 with a similar look in mind.



To return the spotlight on the Beats Studio, it’s worth mentioning that they will probably offer instant pairing and always-on Siri enabled by a chip Apple will be putting in them. What’s more, the leak also shows signs of noise cancellation somewhere in the mix of features.

For the Beats fans out there, you probably won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the Studio Buds. There have been two instances where rapper Roddy Ricch and NBA all-star Lebron James were spotted wearing them.

