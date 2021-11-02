Notification Center

Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, and Powerbeats Pro are on a discount spree

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Possibly in preparation for the holiday season, Apple has dropped the prices of some of the most popular Beats by Dre headphones on www.apple.com. Some get a 20$ discount on their original price while others are down by a whole $50.

First and foremost, we have the Beats Flex, the most affordable pair of the bunch. The two earbuds are connected via a silicone wire and come in a plentiful color choice, including blue, yellow, black, and grey.


Initially, the Beats Flex went for $50 a pair, but the price went up to 70$ due to a rise in component costs. Thankfully, thanks to a 20$ discount you can now again buy them for their original price.

Going a bit further up in the price ladder, we reach the Beats Studio Buds. We saw the introduction of the Studio Buds earlier this year in June. They were the first-ever true wireless earbuds from the Beats brand and went for 150$, but can now buy them for 130$—another 20$ discount.


Last but not least, at the high end of the spectrum we have the Powerbeats Pro, which receive a more than decent 50$ discount, bringing them to 200$ from 250$. One of their key distinctive features is, of course, the hooks, which keep them snug on your ears no matter how hard you are going in on your workout.


However, it is worth mentioning that just recently Apple also announced the Beats Fit Pro, which go for the same $200 price tag without any added discounts. Unlike the Powerbeats Pro, the Fit Pro include active noise cancelation. They also have Apple’s H1 chip inside, which enables Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking support and Hey Siri assistance. In other words, these could be some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, or at the very least one of the best workout earbuds.

Following in Apple’s footsteps, Amazon has also put discounts on the Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, and Powerbeats Pro. The Powerbeats Pro actually get an even better discount of a whopping 100$, so keep that in mind when deciding between them and the Beats Fit Pro. The Flex and Studio Buds have the same discounts as on Apple’s website.

You can buy them from there by clicking on the widgets below:

Keep in mind that Apple has marked these deals as "special", meaning that they are for a limited amount of time only. The big A also offers an extended return policy for the holiday season, allowing you to return any purchased product between the dates November 1 to December 25, by  January 8.

