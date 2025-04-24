Apple's Beats Fit Pro earbuds become top choice for gym-goers after generous 35% discount

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

As we recently reported, Woot is offering a bonkers 70% discount on Sennheiser's workout Momentum Sport earbuds. But while the price cut drops these puppies to the irresistible price of $99.99, if you're a Beats fan, you'll likely go for the Beats Fit Pro instead, as they're currently offered at a great discount, too.

Woot is selling them at a 35% markdown, knocking $70 off their usual price. This lets you get a pair for only $129.95, down from their usual price of about $200. Additionally, the earbuds are in new condition and come with a one-year manufacturer warranty instead of Woot's 90-day guarantee, so you can rest easy knowing you're covered if something goes wrong.

Beats Fit Pro: Save 35% at Woot!

$129 95
$199 95
$70 off (35%)
The Beats Fit Pro are now on sale for 35% at Woot, allowing you to score a pair for just under $130. The earbuds have durable design, deliver great sound and are a true bargain at its current price. Don't miss out-save now!
Buy at Woot


Be sure to act quickly on this limited-time deal, as it may expire in the blink of an eye. Given how much these earbuds bring to the table, you definitely don't want to miss out!

As a Beats product, they deliver a premium listening experience with balanced sound that should suit most people's tastes. They also support Apple's Spatial Audio, making your songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive. However, you won't be able to use Spatial Audio if you rock an Android phone, so keep this in mind.

Since a secure fit and durability are crucial while working out—after all, you don't want your earbuds falling off mid-run—they feature wingtips for added stability. Plus, with an IPX4 water resistance rating, they're protected against sweat and water splashes from any direction, ensuring they can survive even the toughest workouts.

For the times you want to mute the world and concentrate on lifting weights, they boast ANC, which does a decent job at stopping pesky noises. On top of that, they offer solid battery life, with up to 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the case.

All in all, the Beats Fit Pro are an absolute bargain at their current price at Woot. Don't wait—score a pair for less than usual now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
