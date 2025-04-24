Apple's Beats Fit Pro earbuds become top choice for gym-goers after generous 35% discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
As we recently reported, Woot is offering a bonkers 70% discount on Sennheiser's workout Momentum Sport earbuds. But while the price cut drops these puppies to the irresistible price of $99.99, if you're a Beats fan, you'll likely go for the Beats Fit Pro instead, as they're currently offered at a great discount, too.
Be sure to act quickly on this limited-time deal, as it may expire in the blink of an eye. Given how much these earbuds bring to the table, you definitely don't want to miss out!
Since a secure fit and durability are crucial while working out—after all, you don't want your earbuds falling off mid-run—they feature wingtips for added stability. Plus, with an IPX4 water resistance rating, they're protected against sweat and water splashes from any direction, ensuring they can survive even the toughest workouts.
For the times you want to mute the world and concentrate on lifting weights, they boast ANC, which does a decent job at stopping pesky noises. On top of that, they offer solid battery life, with up to 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the case.
All in all, the Beats Fit Pro are an absolute bargain at their current price at Woot. Don't wait—score a pair for less than usual now!
Woot is selling them at a 35% markdown, knocking $70 off their usual price. This lets you get a pair for only $129.95, down from their usual price of about $200. Additionally, the earbuds are in new condition and come with a one-year manufacturer warranty instead of Woot's 90-day guarantee, so you can rest easy knowing you're covered if something goes wrong.
Be sure to act quickly on this limited-time deal, as it may expire in the blink of an eye. Given how much these earbuds bring to the table, you definitely don't want to miss out!
As a Beats product, they deliver a premium listening experience with balanced sound that should suit most people's tastes. They also support Apple's Spatial Audio, making your songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive. However, you won't be able to use Spatial Audio if you rock an Android phone, so keep this in mind.
Since a secure fit and durability are crucial while working out—after all, you don't want your earbuds falling off mid-run—they feature wingtips for added stability. Plus, with an IPX4 water resistance rating, they're protected against sweat and water splashes from any direction, ensuring they can survive even the toughest workouts.
For the times you want to mute the world and concentrate on lifting weights, they boast ANC, which does a decent job at stopping pesky noises. On top of that, they offer solid battery life, with up to 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the case.
All in all, the Beats Fit Pro are an absolute bargain at their current price at Woot. Don't wait—score a pair for less than usual now!
Things that are NOT allowed: