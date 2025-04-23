Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

At 70% off, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport are the earbuds every gym rat desires

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport.
If you're in the market for premium headphones, the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 are currently a true bargain on Amazon. However, if you prefer earbuds over headphones and are a gym rat at heart, we suggest going for Sennheiser's workout-oriented Momentum Sport earphones instead.

Why? Because now is the perfect time to grab these earbuds, as they are heavily discounted at Woot. The retailer is offering them at a massive 70% discount, slashing a whopping $230 off their price. This means you can treat yourself to a pair for just $99.99. That's a phenomenal deal, especially considering that their usual price is about $330. Act fast, though! In true Woot fashion, this is a limited-time deal and it could expire quickly.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport: Save $230 at Woot!

$99 99
$329 95
$230 off (70%)
Woot is offering the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport for $230 off their price. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have health-tracking features, and are a steal right now. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Woot

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport: Save $130!

$130 off (39%)
Alternatively, you can score a pair on Amazon, where these fellas are on sale for $130 off their price.
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser is known for its exceptional audio quality, and the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are no exception. They deliver powerful bass and crisp sound, ensuring those blood-pumping songs you listen to at the gym sound crystal clear. Plus, with the Sennheiser Smart Control app, you can fine-tune the audio to match your preferences, while their top-tier ANC ensures you won't hear the noises your fellow gym-goers make while lifting weights.

But these earbuds aren't just about sound; they also come packed with health-tracking features. Thanks to built-in sensors, they can monitor your heart rate and body temperature, making them a great companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Durability is another strong suit. With an IP55 rating, they're resistant to dust and water, meaning they can handle sweat and splashes without a problem. While they're not fully waterproof, they’re tough enough to survive even the most grueling workouts.

What about battery life? Well, they deliver up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. Add the case and you'll be looking at up to 24 hours of total listening time. In addition, they have fast charging with a quick 10-minute charge providing around 45 minutes of playback.

With their premium sound, fitness tracking features, and robust design, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are a fantastic investment—especially at this discounted price. Don't wait too long—grab them at Woot while the deal lasts.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car

Latest News

iPhone 17 Air’s thinness is shown off in dummy hands-on video with the rest of the iPhone 17 series
iPhone 17 Air’s thinness is shown off in dummy hands-on video with the rest of the iPhone 17 series
At 50% off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a sub-$400 bargain
At 50% off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a sub-$400 bargain
Heavily discounted on Amazon, powerhouse Galaxy S25 Ultra is a no-brainer right now
Heavily discounted on Amazon, powerhouse Galaxy S25 Ultra is a no-brainer right now
Windows 10 bug strikes again and your Start menu might be the victim
Windows 10 bug strikes again and your Start menu might be the victim
The new Chuwi CoreBook X: a 3:2 display laptop powered by Intel i9
The new Chuwi CoreBook X: a 3:2 display laptop powered by Intel i9
Samsung is apparently preparing its hardcore fans a nasty Galaxy S25 FE surprise
Samsung is apparently preparing its hardcore fans a nasty Galaxy S25 FE surprise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless