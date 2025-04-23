At 70% off, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport are the earbuds every gym rat desires

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport: Save $230 at Woot! $99 99 $329 95 $230 off (70%) Woot is offering the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport for $230 off their price. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have health-tracking features, and are a steal right now. Act fast and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Woot Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport: Save $130! $130 off (39%) Alternatively, you can score a pair on Amazon, where these fellas are on sale for $130 off their price. Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser is known for its exceptional audio quality, and the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are no exception. They deliver powerful bass and crisp sound, ensuring those blood-pumping songs you listen to at the gym sound crystal clear. Plus, with the Sennheiser Smart Control app, you can fine-tune the audio to match your preferences, while their top-tier ANC ensures you won't hear the noises your fellow gym-goers make while lifting weights.But these earbuds aren't just about sound; they also come packed with health-tracking features. Thanks to built-in sensors, they can monitor your heart rate and body temperature, making them a great companion for fitness enthusiasts.Durability is another strong suit. With an IP55 rating, they're resistant to dust and water, meaning they can handle sweat and splashes without a problem. While they're not fully waterproof, they’re tough enough to survive even the most grueling workouts.What about battery life? Well, they deliver up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. Add the case and you'll be looking at up to 24 hours of total listening time. In addition, they have fast charging with a quick 10-minute charge providing around 45 minutes of playback.With their premium sound, fitness tracking features, and robust design, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are a fantastic investment—especially at this discounted price. Don't wait too long—grab them at Woot while the deal lasts.