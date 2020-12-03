Batterygate rears its ugly head once again

Reuters reported on Wednesday that five European consumer organizations have filed class-action suits against Apple in Belgium and Spain. Over the upcoming weeks, the groups plan on suing the manufacturer in Italy and Portugal. The plaintiffs seek 180 million euros ($217 million) and claim that Apple mislead consumers about the battery life of various iPhone 6 models.

#Batterygate rears its ugly ahead again, this time in Europe







What later became known as #Batterygate started in 2016 when users of different iPhone 6 models noticed that their phone would shut down after asking it to handle a complex and processor-heavy task. Making matters worse, these units had batteries that were weak and getting weaker. Without the power needed to turn the processor dial to "11," these iPhone units would reboot. So Apple pushed out iOS 10. 2.1 which was a Trojan Horse. Consumers didn't know it at the time, but the update allowed Apple to throttle down those iPhone models with weaker batteries. By throttling processor speed, the batteries no longer had to strain to support the processor reducing the need for these units to shut down. However, the slower processing speeds led some iPhone owners to believe that Apple had purposely slowed down how fast these models were running in order to generate more sales.













And that brings us to yesterday's news about the new suits being filed in Europe. Els Bruggeman, head of policy and enforcement at consumer organization Euroconsumers, said, "Consumers are increasingly upset by products wearing out too quickly, the iPhone 6 models being a very concrete example of that. Not only does it cause frustration and financial harm, from an environmental point of view it is also utterly irresponsible."



