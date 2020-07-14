You can now apply to get $25 from Apple's #batterygate settlement
Eventually, Apple admitted that the software update did indeed slow down the performance of some iPhones, but only of those with batteries that had degraded to a certain level. The goal was to exchange performance for battery life. The problem was that this was never made clear to the users and no choice was given to them whether or not to activate the new “feature”.
“If you are or were a U.S. owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and/or a U.S. owner of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, you could be entitled to benefits under a class action settlement.”
According to the settlement notice, the payment will be approximately $25 per eligible device. The exact amount depends on the total number of claims. If you qualify, you have until October 6 2020 to submit your claim.
It’s important to highlight that the settlement doesn’t mean Apple admits guilt. In fact, the company states exactly the opposite but has agreed to settle to "avoid burdensome and costly litigation."
Still, $500 million is enough money to make every company reconsider its practices. As a result, Apple will likely be more transparent in the future when making changes via software updates.