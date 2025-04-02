Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Did Tim Cook fail? Apple shares are in freefall after new tariff announcements

iPhone 16 in different colors
It’s finally happened: the Trump administration has announced tariffs that are being applied to seemingly every region in the world. Despite Apple CEO Tim Cook’s efforts in recent months to protect his company from these tariffs, Apple shares have fallen by a whopping 7.9 percent since the announcement.

The newly drafted tariff plan is brutal for Apple because it targets every country that the company manufactures its products in. China — Apple’s largest manufacturing hub — is now subject to a mind-blowing 54 percent tax rate. Taiwan, which manufactures Apple silicon, has also seen massive increases though the White House says that chips are exempt for now.

In the last few years Apple has made efforts to diversify its manufacturing locations and has opened new operations in other countries as well. These places — like India, Vietnam and Thailand — have also been hit with massive tariff rates. Vietnam for example is seeing an increase of 46 percent and India will have to add another 26 percent on top of previous rates.

All of these countries being hit with new tariffs, which go into effect from April 9, means that Apple will suddenly need to pay a lot more to manufacture its devices outside of the U.S. And, as is expected, if the company passes on this burden to the customers then you can expect the iPhone 17 to be a lot more expensive than its predecessor.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 did not see a price increase over the iPhone 15. | Video credit — Apple

When the underwhelming iPhone 16 launch took place Apple shares began to drop. But that drop was only a decrease of one percent. The almost eight percent drop that has happened since the announcement of the new tariffs shows that investors are extremely worried. It also means that Tim Cook has likely failed to convince Trump to let Apple be exempted from the tariffs like during his first term as president.

If you’ve been looking to buy a new Apple device then this might be the best time to do so before everything sees a massive increase in cost. Meanwhile Samsung may be much better off than Apple because it moved all of its operations out of China years ago.
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
MVNOs Google Fi and Tello just unlocked this messaging upgrade for iPhones
MediaTek's latest chip might be the best thing to happen to Chromebooks yet
Some T-Mobile customers can track real-time location of other users and random kids without permission [UPDATED]
Amazon's last-second bid to buy TikTok is not being taken seriously
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
