Bang & Olufsen's capable Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) grabs attention with this hefty discount

As we recently reported, the adventure-ready Beosound Explore is heavily discounted right now, allowing you to score a Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker without breaking the bank. But, it turns out it's not the only durable Bang & Olufsen audio device that can be yours at a much cheaper price.

During our deal hunt, we stumbled upon a sweet offer on Amazon that lets you save $104 on the 2nd Generation of the sleek Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1. Thanks to this discount, you can score a unit for less than $196, which is a great price for this capable speaker.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Now $104 OFF!

Get the capable Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Anthracite color for $104 off on Amazon. The speaker delivers top-quality sound, has a built-in mic and Amazon Alexa support, and is offers great durability. It's great value for money at its current price, so don't miss out and save today!
$104 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


True to its Bang & Olufsen roots, the Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) offers exceptional sound quality out of the box. And since we all have different sound preferences, you can adjust its audio to fit your taste via the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app.

In addition, you can bring this fella anywhere you go as it's compact and boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's fully dust-tight and can survive submersion at 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Adding to its appeal is its great battery life, which offers up to 18 hours of listening time at high volumes. So, if you listen at a more moderate sound level, you should get even better battery life.

Another highlight of this Bang & Olufsen speaker is that it comes with a built-in microphone and supports Amazon Alexa, letting you control your music hands-free. Plus, the included leather strap makes it easy to take this bad boy anywhere.

Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a great pick for anyone looking for a stylish, long-lasting speaker with outstanding sound quality. So, don't miss out! Save big with this offer now while it's still up for grabs!
