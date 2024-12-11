This deal turns the adventure-ready Beosound Explore into an affordable Bang & Olufsen speaker
Bang & Olufsen is a renowned company famous for its top-notch audio products. However, it's also a brand that those on a budget avoid, as its headphones and speakers usually cost an arm and a leg. But the speaker we're talking about in this article is an exception. Or at least it's an exception right now.
Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a must-have right now. Not only is it available at a more affordable price, but it also brings a lot to the table for its price tag. So, don't hesitate and get yours at a sweet discount today!
As you saw in the title, the device in question is Bang & Olufsen's durable Beosound Explore, designed to accompany you on your explorations in the wild. At this very moment, Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on its Anthracite color option, selling it at a sweet 34% discount. Thanks to this markdown, you now have the chance to score this rugged speaker for just under $165 and save $85. We encourage you to act fast, as the offer may expire any minute. Given what a bargain this speaker is, you definitely don't want to miss out.
As a proper Bang & Olufsen product, Beosound Explore delivers top-quality sound out of the box. Furthermore, you can tailor its audio to your preferences via the EQ in its companion Bang & Olufsen app. Since it should be able to withstand harsh conditions, our friend here also boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. As a result, it's fully dust-tight and can withstand submersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, you can bring it anywhere you go with the peace of mind that it will survive every adventure.
In addition to a solid build, this adventure-ready speaker offers good battery life. It delivers up to 27 hours of listening time before requiring a recharge.
