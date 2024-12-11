This deal turns the adventure-ready Beosound Explore into an affordable Bang & Olufsen speaker



Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Anthracite: Save $85! The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Anthracite is on sale for $85 off on Amazon. This means you can score one for just under $165, which is a great deal. That said, this is a limited-time offer, so acting fast is crucial. As for the speaker, it's extremely durable, boasting a solid IP67 rating and offers top-quality sound. Don't hesitate and save today! $85 off (34%) Buy at Amazon



As a proper Bang & Olufsen product, Beosound Explore delivers top-quality sound out of the box. Furthermore, you can tailor its audio to your preferences via the EQ in its companion Bang & Olufsen app. Since it should be able to withstand harsh conditions, our friend here also boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. As a result, it's fully dust-tight and can withstand submersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, you can bring it anywhere you go with the peace of mind that it will survive every adventure.



In addition to a solid build, this adventure-ready speaker offers good battery life. It delivers up to 27 hours of listening time before requiring a recharge.



Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a must-have right now. Not only is it available at a more affordable price, but it also brings a lot to the table for its price tag. So, don't hesitate and get yours at a sweet discount today!

Bang & Olufsen is a renowned company famous for its top-notch audio products. However, it's also a brand that those on a budget avoid, as its headphones and speakers usually cost an arm and a leg. But the speaker we're talking about in this article is an exception. Or at least it's an exception right now.As you saw in the title, the device in question is Bang & Olufsen's durable Beosound Explore, designed to accompany you on your explorations in the wild. At this very moment, Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on its Anthracite color option, selling it at a sweet 34% discount. Thanks to this markdown, you now have the chance to score this rugged speaker for just under $165 and save $85. We encourage you to act fast, as the offer may expire any minute. Given what a bargain this speaker is, you definitely don't want to miss out.