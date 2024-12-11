Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

This deal turns the adventure-ready Beosound Explore into an affordable Bang & Olufsen speaker

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Beosound Explore
Bang & Olufsen is a renowned company famous for its top-notch audio products. However, it's also a brand that those on a budget avoid, as its headphones and speakers usually cost an arm and a leg. But the speaker we're talking about in this article is an exception. Or at least it's an exception right now.

As you saw in the title, the device in question is Bang & Olufsen's durable Beosound Explore, designed to accompany you on your explorations in the wild. At this very moment, Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on its Anthracite color option, selling it at a sweet 34% discount. Thanks to this markdown, you now have the chance to score this rugged speaker for just under $165 and save $85. We encourage you to act fast, as the offer may expire any minute. Given what a bargain this speaker is, you definitely don't want to miss out.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Anthracite: Save $85!

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Anthracite is on sale for $85 off on Amazon. This means you can score one for just under $165, which is a great deal. That said, this is a limited-time offer, so acting fast is crucial. As for the speaker, it's extremely durable, boasting a solid IP67 rating and offers top-quality sound. Don't hesitate and save today!
$85 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


As a proper Bang & Olufsen product, Beosound Explore delivers top-quality sound out of the box. Furthermore, you can tailor its audio to your preferences via the EQ in its companion Bang & Olufsen app. Since it should be able to withstand harsh conditions, our friend here also boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. As a result, it's fully dust-tight and can withstand submersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, you can bring it anywhere you go with the peace of mind that it will survive every adventure.

In addition to a solid build, this adventure-ready speaker offers good battery life. It delivers up to 27 hours of listening time before requiring a recharge.

Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a must-have right now. Not only is it available at a more affordable price, but it also brings a lot to the table for its price tag. So, don't hesitate and get yours at a sweet discount today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless