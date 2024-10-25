The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are selling at one of their lowest prices
We all want to enjoy our favorite songs in the best audio quality possible, and the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones will let you do just that. However, with a price tag of about $600, they can really tank your bank account. Unfortunately, this makes them hard to get, and we bet it deters a lot of potential buyers. That's why we're happy to share that they are heavily discounted on Amazon right now, available at one of the lowest prices we've seen.
In addition to their stylish look, they are light and comfy. Furthermore, they deliver top-quality sound. You can even tailor their audio to your taste through the EQ functionality in their Bang & Olufsen companion app.
As proper high-end headphones, they also boast capable ANC and pack impressive battery life. With ANC on, they offer up to 30 hours of playtime. However, with their ANC off, they deliver about 40 hours of listening time before depleting the battery.
Something we don't like about these cans, though, is that they don't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating. This is a true shame since all the best headphones on the market have high dust and water resistance ratings.
Nonetheless, these headphones are a true bargain at their current price on Amazon, and we suggest you not pass this offer up. While they lack protection against dust and water, they deliver incredible sound, ANC, and battery life. Plus, we don't think you'll have issues with them, as long as you're careful. So, don't hesitate! Save today!
The e-commerce giant is offering them at a massive $239 discount, slashing 40% off their price, which beats the $178 (30%) markdown it offered in August. This allows you to get a pair for under the $370 mark, which turns these cans into a true bargain. Sadly, we can't tell you how long the offer will last, so we strongly encourage you to capitalize now while the promo is still available, as these headphones are worth every penny spent.
