The luxurious Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones are back on every deal hunter's radar at $178 off on Amazon

We already shared that the premium Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) Bluetooth speaker is heavily discounted on Amazon, but the better news is that this ain't the only Bang & Olufsen device that's on sale at the retailer right now. The company's luxurious Beoplay HX headphones are also available at a hefty markdown.

At the moment, these premium cans in Black Anthracite are on sale for $178 off their price, which means you can save 30% by taking advantage of this deal today.

The truth is that the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX remain pretty expensive even at their current discount on Amazon. However, you'll be in for a treat with these.

As proper top-notch wireless cans, they are sleek-looking, sporting a light and comfortable design. Additionally, they deliver incredible sound, which you can fine-tune to your exquisite taste via the EQ functionality in their Bang & Olufsen companion app.

Of course, they also pack top-tier ANC and offer good battery life, delivering up to 30 hours on one charge. That said, expect to enjoy around 40 hours of playback if you play your music at a normal volume with ANC off.

We should warn you, though, that the headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating. This means you should be careful with them.

Nevertheless, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are worth every single penny spent, offering a stylish design, top-quality sound and good battery life. So, don't waste time! Tap that deal button, which is located at the beginning of the article, and save on these amazing cans now!
