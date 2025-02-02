Premium Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones drop to one of their lowest prices ever
Bang & Olufsen is a renowned company in the audio segment, famous for its great-sounding and exquisite products. Of course, since premium comes at a price, its speakers and headphones often cost an arm and a leg.
Fortunately, from time to time, retailers like Amazon do offer discounts on Bang & Olufsen's products, allowing bargain hunters to enjoy the company's signature sound and premium build at a lower price. That's why we're constantly on the lookout for such deals and share with you every time we find one.
During today's hunt, we stumbled upon a limited-time Amazon offer on the pristine Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones, cutting a whole 40% off their price. Thanks to this discount, you can now score a pair in Black Anthracite for just under $360 and save about $240.
It's worth noting that this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these headphones, which makes Amazon's current offer one you can't afford to miss. Just act quickly, as these cans have a lot to offer, and it would be a shame to pass up this opportunity to get them at such a bargain price.
Being premium headphones, they feature solid ANC to block out distractions and boast impressive battery life. With ANC enabled, they offer up to 30 hours of listening time, but if you turn it off, they can last around 40 hours on a single charge.
So, packing great sound, top-tier ANC, up to 40 hours of battery life, and a sleek and comfy design, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are worthy of your hard-earned cash. Furthermore, they are a true bargain while available at their current price on Amazon. Therefore, be sure to act fast and score a pair now before the offer expires!
Not only do these fellas look great, but they're also lightweight and super comfortable. On top of that, they deliver top-quality sound, and you can adjust the audio to match your taste using the EQ feature in their Bang & Olufsen companion app.
That said, they don't have an official dust or water resistance IP rating, so you'll want to be careful when using them. However, they're not the only high-end cans without one — Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra also lack an IP rating.
