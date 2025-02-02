Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Premium Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones drop to one of their lowest prices ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing a pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones.
Bang & Olufsen is a renowned company in the audio segment, famous for its great-sounding and exquisite products. Of course, since premium comes at a price, its speakers and headphones often cost an arm and a leg.

Fortunately, from time to time, retailers like Amazon do offer discounts on Bang & Olufsen's products, allowing bargain hunters to enjoy the company's signature sound and premium build at a lower price. That's why we're constantly on the lookout for such deals and share with you every time we find one.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Black Anthracite: Save $240!

$240 off (40%)
Score a pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones for $240 off on Amazon. This makes them a true bargain, as you can get a pair for just under $360. The headphones offer great value, as they deliver incredible sound, top-tier ANC, and amazing battery life. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


During today's hunt, we stumbled upon a limited-time Amazon offer on the pristine Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones, cutting a whole 40% off their price. Thanks to this discount, you can now score a pair in Black Anthracite for just under $360 and save about $240.

It's worth noting that this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these headphones, which makes Amazon's current offer one you can't afford to miss. Just act quickly, as these cans have a lot to offer, and it would be a shame to pass up this opportunity to get them at such a bargain price.

Not only do these fellas look great, but they're also lightweight and super comfortable. On top of that, they deliver top-quality sound, and you can adjust the audio to match your taste using the EQ feature in their Bang & Olufsen companion app.

Being premium headphones, they feature solid ANC to block out distractions and boast impressive battery life. With ANC enabled, they offer up to 30 hours of listening time, but if you turn it off, they can last around 40 hours on a single charge.

That said, they don't have an official dust or water resistance IP rating, so you'll want to be careful when using them. However, they're not the only high-end cans without one — Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra also lack an IP rating.

So, packing great sound, top-tier ANC, up to 40 hours of battery life, and a sleek and comfy design, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are worthy of your hard-earned cash. Furthermore, they are a true bargain while available at their current price on Amazon. Therefore, be sure to act fast and score a pair now before the offer expires!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless