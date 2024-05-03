Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
AT&T Turbo officially introduced, an add-on for customers who want faster 5G speeds
Carriers are always looking for new ways to monetize their services. A few days ago, a report emerged that claimed AT&T plans to charge extra customers who want faster 5G speeds.

Today, the carrier officially introduced AT&T Turbo, a new add-on priced at $7 per month, which promises to boost all the high-speed and hot spot data on a user’s connection while it is active.

To start using AT&T Turbo, customers must have an eligible plan and a 5G smartphone. Eligible plans for the AT&T Turbo add-on are the Unlimited Premium PL, Unlimited Extra EL, and Unlimited Elite plans.

Obviously, AT&T Turbo doesn’t provide extra data and does not apply to messaging or voice. It’s also important to mention that on AT&T Unlimited Extra EL after 75GB, the carrier may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

AT&T also says that on each eligible plan, after exceeding your hotspot allotment, your hotspot speeds will be slowed to a maximum of 128Kbps. The carrier confirmed that the Video Management of your rate plan still applies and applies automatically.

AT&T aims to render streaming video in standard definition (SD), with a maximum speed of 2Mbps. That said, if you’re subscribed to AT&T’s Unlimited Extra EL plan with only SD streaming, the Video Management features stays enabled. For the other Turbo eligible plans, you’ll default to SD streaming, but you can turn if off online anytime if you want higher definition streaming.
