Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Join AT&T bosses to a fireside chat and hear how to get out of a $150 billion debt: you're invited!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
The AT&T logo on a sign.
Fireside chats can be great: simple, pure-heart conversations late at night with your closest ones; but how often do you talk about behemoth corporations acquiring other behemoth companies? How often do you talk about a $150 billion debt?!

Well, that's not your typical fireside chat for sure. But if you join one of AT&T's upcoming fireside chat sessions, you just might hear this – and so much more.

You may remember some ten years ago that T-Mobile's John Legere also made a fireside chat appearance, although he spoke in rhyme and had a pipe deserving to be in one of Tolkien's novels.

AT&T will webcast a series of fireside chats featuring CEO John Stankey and CFO Pascal Desroches at upcoming investor and analyst conferences. Desroches will speak at the Barclays Communication and Content Symposium on February 25 and the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 11.

Stankey will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4. These discussions, which will be available for live streaming (and replay, in case you can't make it for the live webcast) on AT&T's Investor Relations website, will provide insights into the company's financial and operational outlook.

Recently, CFO Pascal Desroches gave a lengthy interview where he shared some pretty interesting stories.

He became AT&T's CFO in 2021 during a critical moment for the company. Previously, AT&T had accumulated over $150 billion in debt after expanding beyond telecommunications with acquisitions like DirecTV and Time Warner.

Burdened by a $15 billion annual dividend obligation, the company needed a drastic shift. CEO John Stankey took bold steps to reverse course, selling off non-core assets, reducing the dividend, and refocusing on AT&T's core telecom business.

In just a few years, AT&T cut its debt by over $40 billion while continuing to invest heavily in infrastructure, including nearly $40 billion in spectrum acquisitions in 2021.

One of the most remarkable aspects of AT&T's turnaround was Stankey's willingness to undo a strategy he had previously helped create. Instead of continuing the push into media, he pivoted back to AT&T's roots in telecommunications: and it's not that easy for CEOs to just reverse course and ditch the company strategies.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Grab the Sony LinkBuds S at their Black Friday price with this smashing Amazon sale
Grab the Sony LinkBuds S at their Black Friday price with this smashing Amazon sale
US soldier admits to crimes against Verizon and AT&T customers
US soldier admits to crimes against Verizon and AT&T customers
Galaxy Z Fold 7's most beloved feature might not be going anywhere after all
Galaxy Z Fold 7's most beloved feature might not be going anywhere after all
iPhone 17 leak details charging speeds that will leave you asking, "Is that it?"
iPhone 17 leak details charging speeds that will leave you asking, "Is that it?"
Available at cheaper price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the premium headphones you should get
Available at cheaper price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the premium headphones you should get
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 drops below $300 with this cool new deal
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 drops below $300 with this cool new deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless