Verizon prices the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, and reacts to T-Mobile's Sprint merger
Samsung's newest members of the Galaxy S family will solidify the mmWave 5G lead of Verizon and AT&T over their competitors (35 markets for AT&T, 34 for Verizon), as both the S20+ and the souped-up Ultra model fully support the extremely short and fast spectrum.
Verizon Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra prices and preorder start
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9”) starts at $58.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,399.99 retail)
- Galaxy S20+ 5G (6.7”) starts at $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,199.99 retail)
- Galaxy S20 5G (6.2”), designed for Verizon's 5G network, starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months ($999.99)
- Galaxy S20 preorders start February 21 with up to $200 Samsung credit and free Galaxy Buds+
If you had been hoping for twofers or discounts, so far there are none on the Galaxy S20 series, and Verizon is not an exception here. Just like on the other carriers, it starts the S20 off from a grand when the preorders commence on February 21, then tacks two Benjamins for the S20+, and four for the Ultra. Bummer, but these are the times we live in.
Samsung's great trade-in offers, however, are valid, as well as the free Galaxy Buds+ gift with each purchase. As a reminder, Samsung will give up to $200 credit with each S20 series purchase, so the total gift amount of up to $350 should offset the exorbitant pricing at least a little bit.
Verizon reacts to the T-Mobile/Sprint merger news
Despite the commotion around the Galaxy S20 series announcement, and the brouhaha that U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero caused today when announcing a nod of approval for the biggest merger in US wireless ever, Verizon managed to keep its act together, and issue the following statement:
For the past two years, while these companies focused on a merger, Verizon has remained focused on what we’ve done for the past 20 years - providing customers with the nation’s most reliable wireless network. Regardless of what happens when these two companies eventually get together, our customer-focused mission remains the same.
Now, the only thing that's left for Verizon, besides being snarky when talking about the merger, is to make a reaction video about it, as it already did with for the Galaxy S20 launch above.
