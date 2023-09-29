Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Three transparency options in Google’s At a Glance refreshed design to choose from

Google’s At a Glance widget got a design refresh and it’s not exclusive to the tech giant’s Pixel phones; owners of other Android devices are reporting they’ve got it, too (via Android Headlines).

It’s worth noting that you can pretty much expect the design update to happen “by itself” since there are no records of push notifications for a pending update and it’s most certainly a server-side change.

The widget lets you choose what you want to keep track of your schedule, the local weather (and severe weather alerts), commute information, flight details, calendar events, food and household orders… There's even the option for the widget to (kindly) remind you when it’s time to leave for work after you set your home and work locations.

A new three-dot menu button (positioned in the middle) lets you navigate and fine-tune the widget’s options. This is where one selects the events and reminders he/she wants At a Glance to keep track of. This is also the place where Android owners can customize the widget’s interface to their liking. The style settings allow you to choose from a solid, transparent, and semi-transparent background.

At a Glance was first talked about to appear on non-Pixel Android devices as early as August of this year, but a specific time wasn't set. Well, surprise!

