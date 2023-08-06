Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The updated version of one of the Pixel line's most iconic features is seemingly moving to other Android phones. The At a Glance widget delivers plenty of information to Pixel users from the current weather and weather alerts to the progress being made by your rideshare as the driver gets closer to your current position.; the widget can even show you who is at your door via a doorbell camera.

The latest version of At a Glance debuted on the Pixel 6 series and while non-Pixel Android phones have been able to install a widget called Assistant at a Glance, this delivers only limited information. But Google has been hard at work in an effort to bring the latest version of At a Glance to more Android phones besides Pixel devices.


On X, a post from @AssembleDebug (with an accompanying comment from Mishaal Rahman) includes a video showing how the new At a Glance widget will work on non-Pixel Android phones. Unlike the version of the widget available on Pixel models, the data comes inside a "pill" that takes up two lines on your home screen, and users will have the option to select a transparent background and have it switch between Dark mode and Light mode depending on your system settings. 

The new Assistant at a Glance widget on top. Image credit-Google News Telegram
The new Assistant at a Glance widget on top. Image credit-Google News Telegram

While we don't know when the updated Assistant at a Glance will be disseminated by Google, the video makes it appear that the feature is pretty much ready for Prime Time and could be pushed out by Google at any time, even before Android 14 is rolled out this month. The improved Assistant at a Glance widget will be listed among other Google apps on Android phones.

You might be surprised to learn (and then again you might not) that not all Pixel users are enamored with the At a Glance widget. Google does not allow those sporting a Pixel handset to remove the feature from the phone although installing a third-party launcher from the Play Store might help you remove it from your device.

