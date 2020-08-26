Asus announces the ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro: Big batteries, flip cameras, and a lot of power

ALSO READ







The Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro sport a 20:9, 6.670-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) HDR+ AMOLED display made by Samsung, and it also supports up to 90Hz refresh rates. The panel is tuned by PixelWorks, offering improved color accuracy, a precision HDR tone mapping, and reduced screen flickering when using low brightness settings. Asus quotes up to 700 nits outdoor brightness and a 200Hz touch-sampling rate for the panel. The flip camera system which flips up from the back means that the screen is uninterrupted by notches or cutouts, offering a true



edge -to-edge viewing experience.Despite some sources suggesting that the ZenFone 7 will make use of a Snapdragon 865+ platform , the latter is reserved for the Pro model. Both devices feature the Adreno 650 GPU - the latest graphics solution by Qualcomm. The ZenFone 7 Pro is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 internal storage. The ZenFone 7 comes in two flavors - with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both models support up to 2TB microSD cards for storage expansion.







The two phones run Asus’ ZenUI 7 on top of Android 10. The ZenFone 7 series uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that’s integrated with the power button. Asus calls it a Smart key and it allows you to customize double presses and press-and-hold actions. You can use the button to access any app or a system feature like

Asus retains its focus on battery capacity in the ZenFone 7 series offering 5000 mAh batteries in both models. This big capacity, however, comes with a tradeoff - there's no wireless charging or a 3.5 mm audio jack, and the weight is on the heavy side - 230 grams. The ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro will be available in two color variations - Aurora Black and Pastel White. It's a gradient design that displays hues of pink and purple when viewed from a certain angle.





The Asus ZenFone 7 series is already available in Taiwan and will be released internationally on September 1. Here are the prices of both phones:

Both devices retain the interesting flip camera solution used in the ZenFone 6 but refine the idea and up the camera count, now featuring three cameras in the rotating module. The system itself consists of a main wide-angle camera that uses a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 8K video recording capabilities. There’s an ultrawide-angle camera that uses Sony’s older 12MP IMX363 flagship sensor. The third camera is a telephoto with a 3x optical zoom and OIS. The setup is the same on the ZenFone 7 barred optical image stabilization.