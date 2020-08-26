Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
Asus

Asus announces the ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro: Big batteries, flip cameras, and a lot of power

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Aug 26, 2020, 2:19 AM
Asus announces the ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro: Big batteries, flip cameras, and a lot of power
After the rumor mill produced some intriguing news about Asus’ next flagship pair - the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro - now it’s time to clear things up because today the Taiwanese company officially announced the two phones. 

Asus ZenFone 7 specifications
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro specifications

ALSO READ: Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Review: Hans-on and first impressions

Both devices retain the interesting flip camera solution used in the ZenFone 6 but refine the idea and up the camera count, now featuring three cameras in the rotating module. The system itself consists of a main wide-angle camera that uses a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 8K video recording capabilities. There’s an ultrawide-angle camera that uses Sony’s older 12MP IMX363 flagship sensor. The third camera is a telephoto with a 3x optical zoom and OIS. The setup is the same on the ZenFone 7 barred optical image stabilization.


The Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro sport a 20:9, 6.670-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) HDR+ AMOLED display made by Samsung, and it also supports up to 90Hz refresh rates. The panel is tuned by PixelWorks, offering improved color accuracy, a precision HDR tone mapping, and reduced screen flickering when using low brightness settings. Asus quotes up to 700 nits outdoor brightness and a 200Hz touch-sampling rate for the panel. The flip camera system which flips up from the back means that the screen is uninterrupted by notches or cutouts, offering a true edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Despite some sources suggesting that the ZenFone 7 will make use of a Snapdragon 865+ platform, the latter is reserved for the Pro model. Both devices feature the Adreno 650 GPU - the latest graphics solution by Qualcomm. The ZenFone 7 Pro is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 internal storage. The ZenFone 7 comes in two flavors - with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both models support up to 2TB microSD cards for storage expansion. 


The two phones run Asus’ ZenUI 7 on top of Android 10. The ZenFone 7 series uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that’s integrated with the power button. Asus calls it a Smart key and it allows you to customize double presses and press-and-hold actions. You can use the button to access any app or a system feature like Google Assistant, Turn on/off Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Bluetooth, Do not disturb, Auto-rotate, Flashlight, take a screenshot, retract the camera or switch between sound modes.

Asus retains its focus on battery capacity in the ZenFone 7 series offering 5000 mAh batteries in both models. This big capacity, however, comes with a tradeoff - there's no wireless charging or a 3.5 mm audio jack, and the weight is on the heavy side - 230 grams. The ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro will be available in two color variations - Aurora Black and Pastel White. It’s a gradient design that displays hues of pink and purple when viewed from a certain angle.


The Asus ZenFone 7 series is already available in Taiwan and will be released internationally on September 1. Here are the prices of both phones:

ZenFone 7 Pro price: €799 (865+ , 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, OIS)
ZenFone 7 price: €699 (865, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, no OIS)

Related phones

ZenFone 7
Asus ZenFone 7 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    16GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
ZenFone 7 Pro
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    ZenUI 7 UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked images show Apple testing 120Hz refresh rate on 5G iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus Nord
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless