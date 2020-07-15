More Zenfone 7 specs are unveiled as Asus's next 5G flagship gets wireless certification
Possibly the most immediately visible piece of info is the 5,000mAh battery, matching last year’s Zenfone 6, paired with 30W fast charging for speedier top-ups—both are great news for users who need more power than ever for increased usage.
The listing also suggests a massive 512GB of storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD, making it one of the last flagships to offer this once-common feature. As far as connectivity is concerned, the Zenfone 7 also has its bases covered with everything you’d expect from a cutting-edge device, like 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC, of course.
Various sources have already leaked a number of other details, and the device is expected to rock the latest Snapdragon chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM to keep everything super speedy. Interestingly, it’s also said to mark the comeback of the Zenfone 6’s distinctive flip-camera design, so the main rear camera module can function as the selfie camera as well.
Asus is hardly the largest name in the mobile industry, but last year’s Zenfone 6 was an unexpected dark horse of the 2019 flagship landscape with its innovative design and low price point. From what we know so far, the Zenfone 7 looks like it could be an even more impressive device, depending on the price.
The latest Zenfone is also expected to have a 6.7-inch display, up from the 6.4 inches of real estate on its predecessor. The Zenfone 6’s LCD display was one of the only weak points of the device, with just average colors, sharpness, and contrast, so we’re excited to see whether this year’s model will offer any improvements.
There are also rumours of a separate Zenfone 7 Pro, though we may need to wait until official announcements before reaching any conclusions. Regardless, the Zenfone 7 seems to be almost ready for launch, so soon we’ll know what else it has to offer.