More Zenfone 7 specs are unveiled as Asus's next 5G flagship gets wireless certification

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jul 15, 2020, 5:47 PM
More Zenfone 7 specs are unveiled as Asus's next 5G flagship gets wireless certification
Just last month, benchmarks from Geekbench hinted that Asus was prepping its next flagship Zenfone model, set to be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 Plus. Now, the rumoured Zenfone 7 series looks to be taking shape as it passes through official certification processes.

As MySmartPrice spotted, the device received wireless certification in Taiwan’s National Communications Commission, hinting that the device’s official launch may not be too far at hand. The listing also reveals a number of fairly impressive key specs.


Possibly the most immediately visible piece of info is the 5,000mAh battery, matching last year’s Zenfone 6, paired with 30W fast charging for speedier top-ups—both are great news for users who need more power than ever for increased usage.


The listing also suggests a massive 512GB of storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD, making it one of the last flagships to offer this once-common feature. As far as connectivity is concerned, the Zenfone 7 also has its bases covered with everything you’d expect from a cutting-edge device, like 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC, of course.

Various sources have already leaked a number of other details, and the device is expected to rock the latest Snapdragon chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM to keep everything super speedy. Interestingly, it’s also said to mark the comeback of the Zenfone 6’s distinctive flip-camera design, so the main rear camera module can function as the selfie camera as well.

Asus is hardly the largest name in the mobile industry, but last year’s Zenfone 6 was an unexpected dark horse of the 2019 flagship landscape with its innovative design and low price point. From what we know so far, the Zenfone 7 looks like it could be an even more impressive device, depending on the price.

The latest Zenfone is also expected to have a 6.7-inch display, up from the 6.4 inches of real estate on its predecessor. The Zenfone 6’s LCD display was one of the only weak points of the device, with just average colors, sharpness, and contrast, so we’re excited to see whether this year’s model will offer any improvements.

There are also rumours of a separate Zenfone 7 Pro, though we may need to wait until official announcements before reaching any conclusions. Regardless, the Zenfone 7 seems to be almost ready for launch, so soon we’ll know what else it has to offer.

Related phones

ZenFone 6
Asus ZenFone 6 View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 6.0 inches
    1280 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    2 MP front
  • Hardware Intel Atom
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 5.0 Lollipop
    ASUS Zen UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
Juicy Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak lists 120Hz display, five cameras, 5G, more
Popular stories
OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter
Popular stories
OnePlus Buds name and more OnePlus Nord 5G specs are confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless