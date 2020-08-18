Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Android Asus 5G

Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Asus Zenfone 7 will be an absolute steal at the rumored price

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 18, 2020, 1:15 PM
Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Asus Zenfone 7 will be an absolute steal at the rumored price
Asus has confirmed that the Zenfone 7 series will be unveiled on August 26 and looking at the official teaser, it looks like the flip-top camera will make a return. Per tipster Roland Quandt, the new device will be aggressively priced, just like its predecessor.

The Zenfone 7 range will consist of two models apparently. The standard model will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and the Zenfone 7 Pro will have the new Snapdragon 865 Plus under the hood.

The Pro model will likely be available in two memory variants -  6/128GB and 8/256GB. According to the new rumor, the 128GB variant will cost €499 or around $595 and the maxed-out version will set you back €549 or nearly $655.



A version with 16GB of RAM is also on the cards apparently. 

The 3.5mm headphone jack will likely stay and native storage will be expandable, something which should not be taken for granted in this day and age. The specced-out model is also tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery and the phone will probably support 30W charging. It will seemingly run a near-stock version of Android 10.

Other specs remain largely a mystery and it will be interesting to see if Zenfone 6's LCD display is replaced with an AMOLED panel. What we do know is that the display will likely grow from 6.4 inches to 6.7-inch.

Last year's device features a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and 13MP wide-angle unit. It doesn't offer wireless charging and water resistance, and retains a physical fingerprint reader.

Various Android vendors have been jacking up the prices of their flagships in recent times and if it's core hardware that you are after, the Zenfone 7 surely sounds like a phone to look out for.

If history is any indication, it could be a while before the device arrives in the US.

