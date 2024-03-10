Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra price leaked ahead of March 14 announcement

Asus
@cosminvasile
Asus is expected to introduce its new flagship for the year, the Zenfone 11 Ultra, later next week, but we already know a lot about the device. The upcoming handset will be launched worldwide, although prices will be different depending on country.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait until March 14 to learn about the phone’s price. A Czech retailer has just spilled the beans on the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s price, so that’s one more mystery revealed ahead of the official announcement (via YTECHB).

According to Czech store Huramobil, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be available for purchase for as low as €985 / $1080. A slightly more expensive version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will also be available for €1045 / $1145.

Still, it’s worth mentioning that these prices include some small discount during the pre-order period, which is supposed to end on April 14. If we don’t take these discounts into consideration, the Zenfone 11 Ultra might cost as low as €1025 / $1185 (12GB RAM / 256GB storage) or up to €1145 / $1250 (16GB RAM / 512GB storage).

For those interested, Asus’s flagship will be available in two colors at launch: blue and black. Along with pricing information, the Czech retailer has also published some information about the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s specs.

There’s nothing really new if you’ve read our previous reports, but here is a quick rundown of the phone’s specs sheet. First off, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will boast a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Secondly, the flagship will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12/256GB or 16/512GB memory. The Czech retailer has also confirmed that the phone will feature a triple camera setup: 50-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultrawide, and 32-megapixel telephoto sensors.
