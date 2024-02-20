Asus announces live event on March 14 for the unveiling of the Zenfone 11 Ultra

We have been waiting for the impending release of Asus' next flagship, the Zenfone 11 Ultra for some time now, and today the company has officially made an announcement. Asus took to its social channels today to confirm that a global launch event will be taking place on March 14th at 8pm Taipei time — that is 8am on the United States East coast.





The The post on X indicates that this event will be specific for the live online unveiling of the Zenfone 11 Ultra and, not surprisingly, that it will be an AI-integrated flagship. The announcement on the Asus website also highlights the times the event will be live in Berlin and New York, suggesting the possibility that the device will also be available in the US and Europe.













While further details haven't been released, on its site Asus teases enhanced smartphone capabilities powered by artificial intelligence. These can be seen in a series of teaser videos that showcase features such as video stabilization, advanced portrait mode, and a long-lasting battery — aside from the obvious larger ULTRA size.



Additionally, a benchmark leak earlier this month uncovered that the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and have 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage in its base model. Another leak revealed that the device will boast a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a massive 5,500 mAh battery with 65W wired HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging support.





Design-wise, the leaks suggest that the device appears to be a refined version of the ROG Phone 8 Pro, sporting a similar design without the gaming-specific elements like RGB lighting. Additionally, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is rumored to feature the same robust camera setup of that same phone, which includes a 50MP main camera (IMX890 sensor), a 32MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide lens.



