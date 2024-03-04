Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra’s front design, charging details confirmed by certification platform

Up Next:
Asus has already launched two flagships this year, the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro, but a Zenfone series flagship is just about to drop too. The unannounced Zenfone 11 Ultra is Asus’ next major launch this year and judging by the amount of information that surfaced lately, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is very close to be revealed.
Also, a Geekbench listing revealed that the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM. As far as the screen goes, Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is rumored to feature a stunning 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.
According to the listing, the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s battery will feature support for 15W wireless charging, just like the previous model. Additionally, the certification platform confirms the phone’s 5,500 mAh battery will also support 65W wired charging.
Along with all the phone’s battery data, the listing also includes an image that reveals the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s front part. Design-wise, this is not much different than the ROG Phone 8, although we expect the back of the Zenfone 11 Ultra to look very different.
Asus has already confirmed that the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be officially introduced on March 14, which means we’ll have to wait just a bit more than one week to confirm all these details and, maybe, learn a bunch more.
Thanks for Evan Blass, we already know that the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be available in at least five colors: Desert Sienna, Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green.
