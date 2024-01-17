Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Exciting discount lands the Asus Zenfone 10 at its best price on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Exciting discount lands the Asus Zenfone 10 at its best price on Amazon
Looking for a flagship-grade phone without a Samsung or Apple logo on its back and a reasonable price tag? How about opting for an Asus phone like, say, the Zenfone 10? This puppy is an impressive performer in its field, and it’s now retailing at a record-high discount on Amazon.

Right now, the world’s largest online retailer is allowing you to get the 8/256GB configuration at a 12% lower price. Although this doesn’t feel like a substantial markdown, we can’t ignore the fact that it lands the phone at its best price on Amazon. So, if you’ve always wanted to try the Asus Zenfone 10 performance, now’s the perfect time.

Asus Zenfone 10: now 12% off on Amazon

Amazon is now throwing a cool deal on the Asus Zenfone 10, retailing it at a cool 12% discount. The $90 price cut lands this incredible handset with Android 13 at its lowest price. It has a stellar battery life and packs plenty of raw horsepower with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Don't miss out on this chance to get the Asus smartphone at 12% off.
$90 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon


This bad boy lands among the best Android phones on the market, and for a good reason. It packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and boasts a stunningly good 5.92-inch AMOLED screen with high refresh rates.

On the camera front, you get little but significant improvements. So, even though you get virtually the same camera setup as on the Zenfone 9, comprised of a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, photos taken with the newer model stand out with more saturated colors and a slight overexposure.

On the front, however, things don’t look the same. Now, you get an upgraded 32MP selfie camera, compared to an 8MP front shooter on the predecessor.

An exciting gimmick mobile gamers might appreciate is the 144Hz refresh rates in games. Although the display generally supports 120Hz refresh rates, numbers can go all the way up to 144Hz when you launch a game. Moreover, the Zenfone 10 doesn’t get way too hot under the hood while playing games.

How long can this puppy last, you might be wondering. According to our battery tests, the Asus phone can last almost 27.5 hours of non-stop video streaming, quite an impressive feat. The 4,300mAh battery supports wireless charging for more convenience.

When you think about it, the Asus Zenfone 10 is indeed an impressive choice. While it may not be your top choice at its regular price, it’s definitely more attractive right now when you can snag it on Amazon at 12% off.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while

Latest News

Here's how you can get Samsung's mighty Galaxy Z Fold 4 at an unbelievably low $700 with no trade-in
Here's how you can get Samsung's mighty Galaxy Z Fold 4 at an unbelievably low $700 with no trade-in
Amazon UK steals the spotlight with a super-cool Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal
Amazon UK steals the spotlight with a super-cool Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal
Big tech companies face criticism for failing to comply with EU's antitrust law
Big tech companies face criticism for failing to comply with EU's antitrust law
OnePlus Nord N30 SE spotted on Geekbench, hinting at budget-friendly specs
OnePlus Nord N30 SE spotted on Geekbench, hinting at budget-friendly specs
T-Mobile is raising the price of Home Internet this week
T-Mobile is raising the price of Home Internet this week
Elevate your fitness performance with the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar and save big
Elevate your fitness performance with the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar and save big
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless