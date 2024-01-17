Exciting discount lands the Asus Zenfone 10 at its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a flagship-grade phone without a Samsung or Apple logo on its back and a reasonable price tag? How about opting for an Asus phone like, say, the Zenfone 10? This puppy is an impressive performer in its field, and it’s now retailing at a record-high discount on Amazon.
Right now, the world’s largest online retailer is allowing you to get the 8/256GB configuration at a 12% lower price. Although this doesn’t feel like a substantial markdown, we can’t ignore the fact that it lands the phone at its best price on Amazon. So, if you’ve always wanted to try the Asus Zenfone 10 performance, now’s the perfect time.
On the camera front, you get little but significant improvements. So, even though you get virtually the same camera setup as on the Zenfone 9, comprised of a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, photos taken with the newer model stand out with more saturated colors and a slight overexposure.
An exciting gimmick mobile gamers might appreciate is the 144Hz refresh rates in games. Although the display generally supports 120Hz refresh rates, numbers can go all the way up to 144Hz when you launch a game. Moreover, the Zenfone 10 doesn’t get way too hot under the hood while playing games.
How long can this puppy last, you might be wondering. According to our battery tests, the Asus phone can last almost 27.5 hours of non-stop video streaming, quite an impressive feat. The 4,300mAh battery supports wireless charging for more convenience.
When you think about it, the Asus Zenfone 10 is indeed an impressive choice. While it may not be your top choice at its regular price, it’s definitely more attractive right now when you can snag it on Amazon at 12% off.
Right now, the world’s largest online retailer is allowing you to get the 8/256GB configuration at a 12% lower price. Although this doesn’t feel like a substantial markdown, we can’t ignore the fact that it lands the phone at its best price on Amazon. So, if you’ve always wanted to try the Asus Zenfone 10 performance, now’s the perfect time.
This bad boy lands among the best Android phones on the market, and for a good reason. It packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and boasts a stunningly good 5.92-inch AMOLED screen with high refresh rates.
On the camera front, you get little but significant improvements. So, even though you get virtually the same camera setup as on the Zenfone 9, comprised of a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, photos taken with the newer model stand out with more saturated colors and a slight overexposure.
On the front, however, things don’t look the same. Now, you get an upgraded 32MP selfie camera, compared to an 8MP front shooter on the predecessor.
An exciting gimmick mobile gamers might appreciate is the 144Hz refresh rates in games. Although the display generally supports 120Hz refresh rates, numbers can go all the way up to 144Hz when you launch a game. Moreover, the Zenfone 10 doesn’t get way too hot under the hood while playing games.
How long can this puppy last, you might be wondering. According to our battery tests, the Asus phone can last almost 27.5 hours of non-stop video streaming, quite an impressive feat. The 4,300mAh battery supports wireless charging for more convenience.
When you think about it, the Asus Zenfone 10 is indeed an impressive choice. While it may not be your top choice at its regular price, it’s definitely more attractive right now when you can snag it on Amazon at 12% off.
Things that are NOT allowed: