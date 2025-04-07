Asus wants its ProArt laptops to do your creative work for you (almost)
ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop. | Image credit – Asus
The NAB Show, an annual trade event hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in Las Vegas, is in full swing and tech companies are out in force – including Asus, which is showing off some seriously impressive tools for content creators.
At this year's show, Asus is giving us a sneak peek into the future of its ProArt lineup. Headlining the showcase is the new ProArt Cinema PQ09 monitor, rocking the largest microLED display Asus has ever made (162-inch!). Also making their debut are the ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV and the ProArt CaliContrO MCA02, a 3-in-1 color calibrator designed for precise creative work.
Asus is also putting the spotlight on its ProArt P16 laptop, a creative beast that comes packed with a 50 TOPS NPU, the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. This one is built for serious creators who want AI to help speed up and level up their workflow.
Speaking of AI, Asus is also showcasing its two AI-powered apps: StoryCube and MuseTree. These are exclusive to Copilot+ ProArt laptops and both take full advantage of onboard AI to help creators get more done – no internet connection needed.
StoryCube is like a smart digital library for your files. It uses AI to help you organize, sort and find clips or images, and even generate content automatically. Whether you are trimming, cropping, or building a highlight reel, it is built to save time.
MuseTree is a creative playground where you can turn rough ideas into visuals quickly. It's part inspiration board, part design canvas, and it works entirely offline thanks to the built-in AI hardware.
Video credit – Asus
These features are built into Asus' latest ProArt laptops, including:
- ProArt P16: The flagship with an RTX 5070 GPU and all the AI power you could ask for.
- ProArt PX13: A 13-inch convertible laptop with a 3K OLED display, RTX 4070 GPU, and a 360° hinge for full flexibility.
- ProArt PZ13: The ultra-light 0.85kg detachable with a 3K OLED display and Snapdragon X Series chip – perfect for creators on the move.
It is clear Asus is doubling down on AI, just like most of the industry. HP recently teamed up with a new partner to boost AI features on its laptops and Apple's Apple Intelligence is bringing AI across Macs and iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro and upcoming iPhone 16 series.
Again, all signs point to one thing: AI is taking over the creative workflow and Asus is making sure its ProArt gear is ready to lead the way.
