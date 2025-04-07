Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Asus wants its ProArt laptops to do your creative work for you (almost)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Asus Laptops
Image featuring a black Asus ProArt PZ13 laptop with a detachable black keyboard.
ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop. | Image credit – Asus

The NAB Show, an annual trade event hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in Las Vegas, is in full swing and tech companies are out in force – including Asus, which is showing off some seriously impressive tools for content creators.

At this year's show, Asus is giving us a sneak peek into the future of its ProArt lineup. Headlining the showcase is the new ProArt Cinema PQ09 monitor, rocking the largest microLED display Asus has ever made (162-inch!). Also making their debut are the ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV and the ProArt CaliContrO MCA02, a 3-in-1 color calibrator designed for precise creative work.

Asus is also putting the spotlight on its ProArt P16 laptop, a creative beast that comes packed with a 50 TOPS NPU, the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. This one is built for serious creators who want AI to help speed up and level up their workflow.

Speaking of AI, Asus is also showcasing its two AI-powered apps: StoryCube and MuseTree. These are exclusive to Copilot+ ProArt laptops and both take full advantage of onboard AI to help creators get more done – no internet connection needed.

StoryCube is like a smart digital library for your files. It uses AI to help you organize, sort and find clips or images, and even generate content automatically. Whether you are trimming, cropping, or building a highlight reel, it is built to save time.

MuseTree is a creative playground where you can turn rough ideas into visuals quickly. It's part inspiration board, part design canvas, and it works entirely offline thanks to the built-in AI hardware.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Asus

These features are built into Asus' latest ProArt laptops, including:

  • ProArt P16: The flagship with an RTX 5070 GPU and all the AI power you could ask for.
  • ProArt PX13: A 13-inch convertible laptop with a 3K OLED display, RTX 4070 GPU, and a 360° hinge for full flexibility.
  • ProArt PZ13: The ultra-light 0.85kg detachable with a 3K OLED display and Snapdragon X Series chip – perfect for creators on the move.

It is clear Asus is doubling down on AI, just like most of the industry. HP recently teamed up with a new partner to boost AI features on its laptops and Apple's Apple Intelligence is bringing AI across Macs and iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro and upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Again, all signs point to one thing: AI is taking over the creative workflow and Asus is making sure its ProArt gear is ready to lead the way.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless