 Asus ROG Phone 6 design and cooling fan revealed a week ahead of official launch
Asus
The world of leaks is a very fun place (almost every day we get to have some exciting tea spill), and now reputable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) and 91Mobiles have uncovered the fancy-looking gamer phone, the Asus ROG Phone 6. Rumors and leaks about the phone ahead of its official announcement on July 5 have been going around for a few weeks, and now we get to see how it will actually look. The leak also reveals the fan the phone will use to keep its cool while you're in the gaming zone.

Asus ROG Phone 6 leaked renders reveal its looks and cooling fan


Inspired by space (at least that what seems to be Asus' theme this time, judging by the phone's teaser page), this phone does look distinctly different from the Galaxies and iPhones out there. Asus has been going for these types of eye-catching gamer looks for its ROG series of phones, and it's actually quite exciting to have a phone that looks different than your regular glass sandwich (despite the fact that the ROG Phone 6 is a pretty niche device, a fancy look is not to be underestimated).

Here's how the phone will look like:


We know from earlier leaks that this pretty exciting design isn't the only thing the ROG Phone 6 has going for it. Earlier leaks indicate the phone will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an impressively-fast 165Hz screen refresh rate. And yes, it will be running the latest flagship chip by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

We also know it will have a version with a generous 18GB of RAM (12 and 16GB of RAM versions will also reportedly be available), while a massive 5850mAh battery will further enhance your gaming sessions. And when you need to charge this phone, you can do so quite quickly as the phone is said to support 65W wired charging.

As for cameras, the ROG Phone 6 is expected to feature a 64 MP main camera, and on top of that, it is said the phone will be capable of 5x optical zoom.

As you can see, it's all shaping to be a pretty exciting package.

Additionally, the images above also show the phone's cooling accessory, which is said to be AeroActive Cooler 6, a snap-on fan by Asus. And, the leak also reveals the Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus case for the phone.

So far, the price of the ROG Phone 6 or its accessories has not yet been revealed. Its predecessor, the ROG Phone 5, costs $999.99, so we don't expect this bad boy to be available for cheaper than that, given its top-notch specs and fancy looks. The official unveiling is scheduled for July 5 (and you can watch it online here), so we'll know more about pricing quite soon. Stay tuned!
